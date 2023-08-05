Live Elite Finals Results & Updates from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Aug 5, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The elite finals are now underway at Fort William after yesterday's wild qualifying.

In the Elite Women's race, the British riders kicked things off with some stellar runs with Tahnee Seagrave taking the hot seat before Louise Ferguson, Phoebe Gale and Rachel Atherton made it four UK racers in the top five with just 10 riders left at the top. Marine Cabirou was the first to break up the British racers as she took the lead by seven seconds. Marine's time would tumble as Camille Balanche was after another World title, she led by only 0.3 seconds with two more riders left.

A rear wheel slide-out ended Germany's chances of another rainbow jersey this week as Nina Hoffmann couldn't complete a clean run in finals. With just Vali Höll remaining we were guaranteed a repeat World Champion and the Austrian rider delivered a smooth and controlled run to come out on top by two seconds. Vali Höll now continues the season with the rainbow jersey as she secures back-to-back World Championship titles.

Stay tuned for live updates and results below.

Live Timing
You can follow along with the UCI live timing feed here.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:58.242
2nd. Camille Balanche: +2.020
3rd. Marine Cabirou: +2.361
4th. Louise Ferguson: +9.721
5th. Phoebe Gale: +10.501
Elite Men





Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

4:30 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway
First up to take on this year's World Championships is Emmy Lan

4:36 am PDT: Emmy Lan Sets a Time of 5:26.653
The first run of the days from Emmy Lan kicks off proceedings with a 5:26.653, around 25 seconds off Vali Holl's qualifying time although the track is wetter today.

4:37 am PDT: Frida Ronning Goes 13 Seconds into the Lead
Frida Ronning takes the lead with a gap of 13 seconds back to Emmy Lan's time. So far the riders are all improving their qualifying times despite the different conditions.

4:40 am PDT: Glora Scarsi Flies into the Hot Seat
Glora Scarsi has an incredible run as she takes the lead by three seconds, interestingly she has fallen behind her qualifying time by 0.5 seconds.

4:47 am PDT: Hattie Harnden Goes into 5th
Hattie Harnden was green at the first split but lost a lot of time in split two and now sits in 5th position.

4:48 am PDT: Mikayla Parton puts Herself into the Top 3
Mikayla Parton crosses the line 16.85 seconds back and into 3rd.

4:50 am PDT: Siel Van Der Velden Takes 3rd
Siel Van Der Velden knocks Mikayla Parton out of the top three as she takes the 3rd place spot, 11 seconds back from Gloria Scarsi.

4:52 am PDT: Mille Johnset Goes 3.8 Back & into 3rd
Mille Johnset is another rider making it into the bronze medal position as she comes within four seconds of the current race leader.

4:53 am PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Leads!
Despite a big crash in qualifying Tahnee Seagrave has taken the hotseat by 0.917 seconds. We found in our qualifying analysis that she lost around three seconds in her crash and would have been not far off the pace of Vali Höll.

4:54 am PDT: After 20 Riders the Top 5 are:
The top five after the first 20 riders are:

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:08.764
2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 5:09.681
3rd. Frida Ronning: 5:13.165
4th. Mille Johnset: 5:13.538
5th. Siel Van Der Velden: 5:20.707

4:55 am PDT: Phoebe Gale Now Leads
Phoebe Gale bests her teammate Tahnee Seagrave as she takes over the hot seat.

4:56 am PDT: Louise Ferguson Makes it a British Top 3 as She Sets the Fastest Run
Louise Ferguson moves into the gold medal position as she beats Phoebe Gale by 0.78 seconds.

4:57 am PDT: Rachel Atherton Comes Across the Line in 5th
It's great to see Rachel put together a great run after her dislocated shoulder and ends her day in 5th so far.

5:00 am PDT: The Top 5 with 10 Riders Remaining are:
The current top five are:

1st. Louise Ferguson: 5:07.963
2nd. Phoebe Gale: 5:08.743
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:08.764
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 5:09.681
5th. Rachel Atherton: 5:11.290

5:15 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Goes Fastest by 7 Seconds
Marine Cabirou dominates the completion as she now leads the 2023 World Champs by 7.36 seconds. Marine has also bested Vali Holl's qualifying run.

5:18 am PDT: A Rear Puncture for Veronika Widmann
Veronika Widmann has been looking strong all week but a flat rear tire takes her out of the running today.

5:26 am PDT: Camille Balanche Goes into the Hot Seat with Two Riders Left
Camille Balanche has taken the race lead as she goes 0.341 seconds up on Marine Cabirou. Only Nina Hoffmann and Vali Höll are left at the top.

5:26 am PDT: Camille Balanche Goes into the Hot Seat with Two Riders Left
Camille Balanche has taken the race lead as she goes 0.341 seconds up on Marine Cabirou. Only Nina Hoffmann and Vali Höll are left at the top.

5:30 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann Slides Out Just After the Road Gap
Nina Hoffmann loses grip as she makes her way around the berm after the road gap. Nina was right on pace before going down but is now over 20 seconds off the pace.

5:30 am PDT: We Will See a Repeat World Champion
With just Vali Höll left to go we are guaranteed a repeat World Champion.

5:33 am PDT: Vali Höll is 2 Seconds up at the 2nd Split
Vali Höll is looking strong after the second split but there is still plenty of track left to lose time to Camille Balanche.

5:34 am PDT: Vali Höll Wins Back-to-Back World Championships
Vali Höll continues to be on another level this year as she puts together an incredible run to beat Camille Balanche by over two seconds.




Full Results:

Elite Women

photo
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results Fort William World Championships 2023 World Championships World Championships 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,561 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
'Nothing's For Free: The History of Freeride Mountain Biking' is Streaming FREE for 24 Hours
84631 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
68506 views
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2023
52863 views
[UPDATED] How to Watch the 2023 World Champs
48034 views
Replay: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2023
43955 views
Junior Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
40001 views
First Ride: Pivot Shuttle AM eMTB
37676 views
Review: Cannondale Habit Carbon LT1
36825 views

99 Comments
  • 17 0
 Am i the only one hearing that fake jump landing sound like they are all on the same $200 bike? Who the f is the man decided that it will be a great thing to add?
Please fire him. If that's the discovery owner, fire yourself.
  • 3 0
 I'm glad it's not just me
  • 1 0
 did not notice it before but i think u right
  • 8 0
 Damn you, now I can hear it. And it's disgusting
  • 3 0
 Watch it FREE: tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php
scroll down to MTB
  • 3 0
 That sound is The Ghost of Commentators Past (AKA Rob Warner) landing a jump on his 1996 Giant downhill bike.
  • 1 0
 @neimbc: can't seem to find dhi men, do they only embed the video once the stream starts?
  • 2 0
 sounds like the 'farm depleted' sound from Age of Empires 2
  • 1 0
 @neimbc: my man!
  • 8 0
 The really ridiculous thing about this, commentating aside, it that because some idiot decided that they should go down in order of UCI ranking, we barely see anything of some top riders. For instance we saw maybe 20 seconds of Tahnee. It also just takes all the excitement out of it.
  • 1 0
 Ah so that’s why. Did wonder why, say, Harnden qualified 8th but came down so early
  • 1 0
 The BBC commentating is bad today but was awful yesterday for the Juniors.
  • 1 0
 It’s been like that for ages, but stupid nonetheless.
  • 8 0
 Why does the director think all we want to see is the motorway being cased?
  • 5 1
 Rick could be replaced by an AI bot. He just reads out a long list of facts and figures for each rider rather than commentating on the run. Neil Donoghue is doing a much better job and giving good commentary on the runs. Rick even muddled up Jenna Hastings and Jess Blewett. Why does the guy commentating know less about the sport than the average race fan?
  • 8 1
 Man, fuck Shell and fuck British Cycling for taking their money and plastering their logo on all their athletes
  • 2 1
 Sad day and looks so out of place.
  • 5 0
 i am really enjoying Neil Donoghue, calling mistake, being knowledgable and not yelling for any grass that moved. Hope they keep him for the next world cups.
  • 3 0
 Neil did a pretty good job especially considering it’s, what I think, is his first time. Nice to have someone knowledgeable without being overly excited.
  • 3 0
 The real MVP is Andrew Neethling for remaining professional and engaging when paired with such incompetent drivel. Thank you!

(Who employees these career commentators that give the facade of confidence and knowledge while clearly knowing nothing about the sport?)
  • 1 0
 He saved the day in my eyes
  • 1 0
 The other guy is apparently a mountain biker too, surprisingly
  • 6 0
 Thank the Lord for Neetles to the rescue commentating on UCI and BBC feed
  • 1 0
 Yes. We are lucky....for once.
  • 3 0
 Now we just need some genius to sneak in and mute the other guys mic
  • 1 0
 @JoshCB: Where's Ron Dennis with the scissors when you need him
  • 7 2
 Live at UCI YouTube: www.youtube.com/live/l16Ixdm3aDw?feature=share
  • 2 0
 it is me or there is not rider name and timing on the screen? We won't see the split times?

Edit : all good after two riders...
  • 6 0
 Man that’s terrible coverage for the women so far. Start hut to first bend and then cut to the bridge getting on to the motorway.
  • 5 0
 I expected rickroll but it's actually downhill. Thx
  • 3 0
 @somebody-else: they showed the first riders whole run, so are having to catch up on the riders who came behind them *slow claps*
  • 1 0
 Needles talks alot, and only the start and motorway/finish - the later riders are getting better track coverage
  • 4 0
 shit coverage, my god
  • 2 0
 It's a painful watch on eurosport. They're only showing the motorway for everyone, and they're just throwing in adverts that covered both mille & tahnees whole runs.
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the tip
  • 2 0
 Is it just me or is the coverage also a bit uneven how much they show different riders? I mean the gaps are so small everyone just flashes by, but I turned my back long enough to grab a glass of water, heard the commentators mention Siel van der Velden for the first time (who I hadn't yet seen either before getting up) and when I turned back she was nowhere to be seen anymore.
  • 2 0
 Grande!
  • 5 0
 It just went unavailable!!!!!!
  • 2 0
 Been cut off by the look of it.... anyone else?
  • 3 0
 They just took it down I think.
  • 4 0
 Gahh the video is private all of a sudden
  • 2 0
 Just went to private
  • 2 0
 I was just back up for a little.
  • 1 0
 It*
  • 1 0
 @bigtim: I'm in Spain and can confirm too
  • 1 2
 @iiman: i switched to the BBC stream on iPlayer - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/cycling/65813705
  • 3 0
 Video is suddenly private and no longer available. I miss being able to enjoy watching pro races on weekend mornings.
  • 18 0
 went down, use this instead
tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php
  • 1 0
 @iiman: OMG ty TY TY
  • 1 0
 @iiman: Sound quality is way better on this stream, the UCI one sounds like a Realplayer stream from 2003
  • 7 0
 “ It looks like lots of people are watching the race. Get on the horn to the IT department and get that shit taken down!”

UCI probably
  • 1 0
 you can watch it, but it's german commentary: www.srf.ch/play/tv/-/video/mountainbike-wm-in-glasgow-downhill-maenner?urn=urn:swisstxt:video:srf:1776337
  • 6 0
 Fairlpay to Rachel making it out after a shoulder dislocation
  • 1 0
 Definitely tough, good show
  • 5 0
 tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php
  • 1 0
 May your god bless you !!
  • 1 0
 At the risk of being downvoted, but: I understand that most people here are more into arguing about camera angles, commentators, starting order etc than into the race itself. Yes, Rob and Elliot were better, but at some point repeating "we miss..., where can I watch, terrible" etc is getting boring. The race itself is more exciting, even on the UCI live timing feed. Thanks.
  • 4 0
 VALI YOU ABSOLUTE MONSTER! BACK TO BACK!
  • 1 0
 No matter the quality of the coverage and poor camera work what this whole spectacle lacks is the excellence of Rob Warners commentary and insight to the sport, thankfully the BBC has some fine coverage, roll on the men's.
  • 1 0
 Damn this new commentator is not even trying… sounds like he’s on h3roine when Vali was on an absolute heater… way to make such an intense run sound like a walk in the park.
  • 1 0
 Who in the fuck told the bbc camera operators to zoom in on the riders upper torso when going through the woods. Mtb on mainstream tv being portrayed to be less exciting than road riding.
  • 2 0
 www.youtube.com/live/l16Ixdm3aDw?feature=share
You can Watch for free. At least in good old Germany.
  • 2 0
 In NZ and currently watching on the UCI YouTube channel. If you were wondering how to watch see if it works for you.
  • 2 0
 GCN commentary is monotonous drivel. Can barely pick out any change even when something exciting happens.
  • 1 0
 UCI / YouTube just worked out what was going on. Feed just cut out on me. Can’t see it on their channel anymore… Time to load up the vpn
  • 3 0
 Holly Höll! what a race for her. Well deserved!
  • 2 0
 So there's no way to watch this in the US other than using a VPN? GCN+ doesn't seem to have it.....
  • 1 0
 Can only watch with VPN on GCN+ or BBC. Other than that you have to pay for a subscription to Flobikes.
  • 1 0
 Yeah set your VPN to UK and open up GCN+, should be there.
  • 1 0
 The coverage is absolutely terrible. Vali’s interview on sky sport was very unprofessional! Let’s hope it improves in time!
  • 1 0
 Am i only one who cant see riders from that helicopter or drone angle? Its horrible... And still need Rob Warner for commentary....
  • 1 0
 Now that the commentary is better the coverage is shit, cant have both i guess. Who the hell thought a heli shot at a downhill race would be a good idea
  • 2 0
 Are we going to see any of the top of the course?!
  • 1 0
 Spoiler: eventually
  • 3 0
 Good old Needles!
  • 1 0
 Watching on GCN+ with a UK VPN!

Ric and Gee. Gee so much better to listen to than Cedric.
  • 3 0
 That’s not Gee. Sounds like Neil Donahue
  • 2 0
 @jet76: ya you are right. I am a wanker and can’t tell Brit voices apart.
  • 3 0
 @J4m3z420: You are right about him being better than Cedric though. Can we get Neil to do the World Cup too?
  • 1 0
 Why do you need a VPN - it says USA is not blocked?
  • 2 0
 @neimbc: on my phone no VPN and it doesn’t show up. On my Tablet with a Europe based VPN and it does. Flobikes has the rights in the USA.
  • 1 0
 @jet76: oh man might have to pay for it. BBC has Andrew Neethling and some random boomer who has nothing to do with the sport and it's still a massive improvement over listening to Cedric lol
  • 1 0
 @rad-but-also-sad: He might sound like an easy listening radio DJ, but that "random boomer" is Matt Payne, who introduced himself as a mountain biker and former racer.
  • 1 0
 @boozed: oh damn I thought it was just a generic BBC sport presenter, I've heard him on other sports before and at the Olympics.
  • 1 0
 @rad-but-also-sad: Yeah I wouldn't have picked it either, hah
  • 2 0
 It’s live on BBC 1 at 13:15-16:45 women’s and men’s race !
  • 2 0
 wow, women so far you saw nothing. hope the top 10 are better broadcasted
  • 1 0
 Dang, someone realized the footage was being broadcasted for free? it's goooooooone.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a session to me need to keep Neil
  • 1 0
 I am watching it in the US in Flobikes and it is painful to heard the commentary, camera angles over all are weak.
  • 1 0
 Theses commentators on BBC One are soooo dry and boring, it’s embarrassing to the sport !!!!
  • 1 0
 Can watch on YouTube in USA also. Weird.
  • 1 0
 UCI incompetence has done us proud today!!
  • 1 0
 Ric managing to squeeze Val De Sole Trentino in again... Very impressive.
  • 1 0
 just cancelled gcn + subscription lol
  • 1 0
 Man the coverage and commentary SUCKS
  • 1 0
 BMX background
  • 1 2
 UCI AND EUROSPORT KEEP FUCKING UP... GREAT, STREAMS WERE BETTER IN THE FREECASTER ERA
  • 2 5
 They killing the sport,coverage and those guys are worst than ladies trying to commentating Football Frown





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.053567
Mobile Version of Website