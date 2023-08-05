Live Elite Finals Results & Updates from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Live Timing

Results:

Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

4:30 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

4:36 am PDT: Emmy Lan Sets a Time of 5:26.653

4:37 am PDT: Frida Ronning Goes 13 Seconds into the Lead

4:40 am PDT: Glora Scarsi Flies into the Hot Seat

4:47 am PDT: Hattie Harnden Goes into 5th

4:48 am PDT: Mikayla Parton puts Herself into the Top 3

4:50 am PDT: Siel Van Der Velden Takes 3rd

4:52 am PDT: Mille Johnset Goes 3.8 Back & into 3rd

4:53 am PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Leads!

4:54 am PDT: After 20 Riders the Top 5 are:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

4:55 am PDT: Phoebe Gale Now Leads

4:56 am PDT: Louise Ferguson Makes it a British Top 3 as She Sets the Fastest Run

4:57 am PDT: Rachel Atherton Comes Across the Line in 5th

5:00 am PDT: The Top 5 with 10 Riders Remaining are:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

5:15 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Goes Fastest by 7 Seconds

5:18 am PDT: A Rear Puncture for Veronika Widmann

5:26 am PDT: Camille Balanche Goes into the Hot Seat with Two Riders Left

5:30 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann Slides Out Just After the Road Gap

5:30 am PDT: We Will See a Repeat World Champion

5:33 am PDT: Vali Höll is 2 Seconds up at the 2nd Split

5:34 am PDT: Vali Höll Wins Back-to-Back World Championships