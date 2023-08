Live Elite Finals Results & Updates from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Live Timing

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:58.242

2nd. Camille Balanche: +2.020

3rd. Marine Cabirou: +2.361

4th. Louise Ferguson: +9.721

5th. Phoebe Gale: +10.501

Elite Men









Elite Women



Live Race Updates:



4:30 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

First up to take on this year's World Championships is Emmy Lan



4:36 am PDT: Emmy Lan Sets a Time of 5:26.653

The first run of the days from Emmy Lan kicks off proceedings with a 5:26.653, around 25 seconds off Vali Holl's qualifying time although the track is wetter today.



4:37 am PDT: Frida Ronning Goes 13 Seconds into the Lead

Frida Ronning takes the lead with a gap of 13 seconds back to Emmy Lan's time. So far the riders are all improving their qualifying times despite the different conditions.



4:40 am PDT: Glora Scarsi Flies into the Hot Seat

Glora Scarsi has an incredible run as she takes the lead by three seconds, interestingly she has fallen behind her qualifying time by 0.5 seconds.



4:47 am PDT: Hattie Harnden Goes into 5th

Hattie Harnden was green at the first split but lost a lot of time in split two and now sits in 5th position.



4:48 am PDT: Mikayla Parton puts Herself into the Top 3

Mikayla Parton crosses the line 16.85 seconds back and into 3rd.



4:50 am PDT: Siel Van Der Velden Takes 3rd

Siel Van Der Velden knocks Mikayla Parton out of the top three as she takes the 3rd place spot, 11 seconds back from Gloria Scarsi.



4:52 am PDT: Mille Johnset Goes 3.8 Back & into 3rd

Mille Johnset is another rider making it into the bronze medal position as she comes within four seconds of the current race leader.



4:53 am PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Leads!

Despite a big crash in qualifying Tahnee Seagrave has taken the hotseat by 0.917 seconds. We found in our qualifying analysis that she lost around three seconds in her crash and would have been not far off the pace of Vali Höll.



4:54 am PDT: After 20 Riders the Top 5 are:

The top five after the first 20 riders are:



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:08.764

2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 5:09.681

3rd. Frida Ronning: 5:13.165

4th. Mille Johnset: 5:13.538

5th. Siel Van Der Velden: 5:20.707



4:55 am PDT: Phoebe Gale Now Leads

Phoebe Gale bests her teammate Tahnee Seagrave as she takes over the hot seat.



4:56 am PDT: Louise Ferguson Makes it a British Top 3 as She Sets the Fastest Run

Louise Ferguson moves into the gold medal position as she beats Phoebe Gale by 0.78 seconds.



4:57 am PDT: Rachel Atherton Comes Across the Line in 5th

It's great to see Rachel put together a great run after her dislocated shoulder and ends her day in 5th so far.



5:00 am PDT: The Top 5 with 10 Riders Remaining are:

The current top five are:



1st. Louise Ferguson: 5:07.963

2nd. Phoebe Gale: 5:08.743

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:08.764

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 5:09.681

5th. Rachel Atherton: 5:11.290



5:15 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Goes Fastest by 7 Seconds

Marine Cabirou dominates the completion as she now leads the 2023 World Champs by 7.36 seconds. Marine has also bested Vali Holl's qualifying run.



5:18 am PDT: A Rear Puncture for Veronika Widmann

Veronika Widmann has been looking strong all week but a flat rear tire takes her out of the running today.



5:26 am PDT: Camille Balanche Goes into the Hot Seat with Two Riders Left

Camille Balanche has taken the race lead as she goes 0.341 seconds up on Marine Cabirou. Only Nina Hoffmann and Vali Höll are left at the top.



5:26 am PDT: Camille Balanche Goes into the Hot Seat with Two Riders Left

Camille Balanche has taken the race lead as she goes 0.341 seconds up on Marine Cabirou. Only Nina Hoffmann and Vali Höll are left at the top.



5:30 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann Slides Out Just After the Road Gap

Nina Hoffmann loses grip as she makes her way around the berm after the road gap. Nina was right on pace before going down but is now over 20 seconds off the pace.



5:30 am PDT: We Will See a Repeat World Champion

With just Vali Höll left to go we are guaranteed a repeat World Champion.



5:33 am PDT: Vali Höll is 2 Seconds up at the 2nd Split

Vali Höll is looking strong after the second split but there is still plenty of track left to lose time to Camille Balanche.



5:34 am PDT: Vali Höll Wins Back-to-Back World Championships

Vali Höll continues to be on another level this year as she puts together an incredible run to beat Camille Balanche by over two seconds.







Full Results:

Elite Women

The elite finals are now underway at Fort William after yesterday's wild qualifying In the Elite Women's race, the British riders kicked things off with some stellar runs with Tahnee Seagrave taking the hot seat before Louise Ferguson, Phoebe Gale and Rachel Atherton made it four UK racers in the top five with just 10 riders left at the top. Marine Cabirou was the first to break up the British racers as she took the lead by seven seconds. Marine's time would tumble as Camille Balanche was after another World title, she led by only 0.3 seconds with two more riders left.A rear wheel slide-out ended Germany's chances of another rainbow jersey this week as Nina Hoffmann couldn't complete a clean run in finals. With just Vali Höll remaining we were guaranteed a repeat World Champion and the Austrian rider delivered a smooth and controlled run to come out on top by two seconds. Vali Höll now continues the season with the rainbow jersey as she secures back-to-back World Championship titles.Stay tuned for live updates and results below.You can follow along with the UCI live timing feed here