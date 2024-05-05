Elite Finals Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 5, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The first Elite DH World Cup of the year provided some incredible scenes as the classic course delivered great racing.

After falling behind in split two Vali Höll storms through the final two track sectors to match her World Championship winning result in Fort William. Nina Hoffmann rode a great race with it looking unlikely any rider would match her time with Vali Höll and Tahnee Seagrave falling behind in split two. The final splits proved to be make or break in the women's race as Vali Höll made up 1.7 seconds to win by 0.561. Tahnee Seagrave is looking back on top form as she ends the week in third place.

Loic Bruni finally secured an elite win at Fort William as he was dominant on the Scottish course to lead from top to bottom. Troy Brosnan fought hard to take another win here ten years after his first in 2014, but he had to settle for second place 1.8 back from Bruni. Finn Iles had a great first round of the season and was the only other rider to come within two seconds of the hard-charging Bruni.

Check out the results below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:41.424
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:41.985 / +0.561
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:43.255 / +1.831
4th. Camille Balanche: 4:45.381 / +3.957
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 4:48.651 / +7.227

Elite Men

1st. Loic Bruni: 4:04.264
2nd. Troy Brosnan: 4:06.104 / +1.840
3rd. Finn Iles: 4:06.253 / +1.989
4th. Dakotah Norton: 4:07.353 / +3.089
5th. Luca Shaw: 4:07.943 / +3.679


Full Results:

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo



Elite Women

Race Updates:

5:15 PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway
The Elite finals start in Fort William with Phoebe Gale taking the first lap.

5:21 PDT: Phoebe Gale Sets a Time to Beat of 4:52.709
Phoebe Gale crosses the line around 2.5 seconds ahead of Vali Höll's semi-final winning time.

5:23 PDT: Gloria Scarsi Takes an Early Lead
Enduro specialist Gloria Scarsi takes the hot seat as she is the second to beat Vali Höll's semi-final run and currently leads finals by four seconds.

5:26 PDT: Mille Johnset Gets Caught Off the Track on the Final Jumps
Mille Johnset has to restart her race in one of the worst spots on the course to lose momentum as she ends her run 28 seconds back.

5:29 PDT: Anna Newkirk Rides into 3rd Place
Anna Newkirk ends a week of great results with third place so far.

5:35 PDT: Marine Cabirou Slots into 2nd
No one can match Gloria Scarsi so far, as Marine Cabirou ends her weekend in 2nd with five riders left.

5:39 PDT: Nina Hoffmann is 5.9 Seconds Up at Split 2
Nina Hoffmann is looking strong on the top half of the course as she is 5.920 ahead of Gloria Scarsi after the second track sector.

5:41 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Ends her Run 6.666 in the Lead
Nina Hoffmann has a great ride in Fort William beating Gloria Scarsi by over six and a half seconds.

5:44 PDT: Camille Balanche Rides into 2nd Place
Camille Balanche couldn't equal the run laid down by Nina Hoffmann as she went into the finish arena 3.3 seconds back.

5:47 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave 1.6 Back at Split 2
After leading in the first sector Tahnee Seagrave is off the pace of Nina Hoffmann heading into the woods.

5:49 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Goes 2nd, 1.27 Behind Hoffmann
Tahnee Seagrave closes in on Nina Hoffmann in the final splits but the damage was done in split two meaning the best she can do is 2nd place. Vali Höll is the only rider who can stop Hoffmann from winning the opening round of the 2024 season.

5:52 PDT: Vali Höll Falls 1 Second Back at Split 2
Nina Hoffmann has ridden an amazing second split as Vali Höll also loses time in the second track sector.

5:54 PDT: Vali Höll Storms the Lower Splits to Win in Fort William
Vali Höll dominates in the final two splits to win the opening round in Scotland.




Elite Men

Race Updates:

6:05 PDT: Douglas Vieira is the First Rider Down with a Time of 4:23.027
Douglas Vieira rides the new Polygon downhill bike onto the hot seat as he is the first to complete a lap in the elite men's finals.

6:06 PDT: Greg Minnaar Crashes in Split 2
Greg Minnaar was up by nearly a second in the first split but he went down in the second half of the rough split two. Minnaar is quickly back up but his chance at a good result is gone.

6:08 PDT: Connor Fearon Goes Fastest
Connor Fearon takes over the hot seat as he holds the lead by 4.762 seconds.

6:13 PDT: First-Year Elite Henri Kiefer Powers into the Lead
Henri Kiefer has a great first Elite finals run as he leads the race by 0.941 seconds.

6:14 PDT: More Hot Seat Changes as Kye A'Hern Now Leads
Kye A'Hern charges through the final splits to go fastest by 0.954 seconds.

6:16 PDT: Reece Wilson is Back & Goes Quickest by Nearly 3 Seconds
It's great to see Reece Wilson back at World Cups as he goes over the line fastest by 2.994 seconds.

6:16 PDT: A Loose Run from Amaury Pierron Puts Him 1.6 Seconds into the Lead
Amaury Pierron is another rider back at races this year and he is quickly on the hot seat, pulling ahead of Reece Wilson by 1.651 seconds.

6:21 PDT: Remi Thirion Takes 3rd, 2.867 Back
Remi Thirion ends his finals run with third place so far after nine riders have made their way down the course.

6:30 PDT: Ronan Dunne Keeps it Controlled to go Fastest
Ronan Dunne rides smart as he holds the race lead through every split pulling ahead of Amaury Pierron by 1.193 seconds.

6:33 PDT: A Big Crash for Henry Kerr
Henry Kerr ends his run early as he goes down after a strong first split. It's good to see him back up and making his way down the rest of the course.

6:43 PDT: Jordan Williams Just Misses Out on the Fastest Time
Jordan Williams makes up 1.5 seconds in the final two splits as he goes over the line only 0.038 seconds behind Ronan Dunne.

6:47 PDT: Matt Walker Goes Fastest
The final splits, once again, make the difference as Matt Walker rips the final sector to go 0.415 into the lead.

6:55 PDT: Danny Hart Slots Into 4th
Danny Hart has a strong ride on his new GT race bike but the last sector costs him some time as he ends the run 0.609 seconds back.

7:02 PDT: Loris Vergier Sets the Fastest Time So Far with 10 Riders Left
Loris Vergier leads the race from split two down as he goes into the lead by 0.756 seconds.

7:10 PDT: Greg Williamson Goes Over the Line 0.286 Up on Loris Vergier
An incredible run from Greg Williamson sees him take over the hot seat pushing Loris Vergier into second.

7:15 PDT: There's Another New Leader as Dakotah Norton Finds 1.7 Seconds
Dakotah Norton lays down a dominant run as he takes a big lead with eight riders remaining.

7:18 PDT: A Rear Flat for Austin Dooley
Austin Dooley ends a great week of riding with a flat rear tire. Dooley was 0.156 up at the first split.

7:25 PDT: Fourth Place for Andreas Kolb
Andreas Kolb didn't have the speed for the win today as he went into the finish arena 2.080 seconds back in fourth.

7:30 PDT: 0.782 Back for Benoit Coulanges
Benoit Coulanges comes the closest so far to Dakotah Norton as he pulls back time at the bottom to take second place.

7:34 PDT: Luke Meier-Smith Crashes Out
Luke Meier-Smith gets caught out in the turns after the road gap and crashes out of the race.

7:37 PDT: Luke Meier-Smith Disqualified
Luke Meier-Smith has been disqualified from today's race after not entering the course where he left it during his crash.

7:39 PDT: Luca Shaw Will Be on Today's Podium
Luca Shaw crosses the line in second guaranteeing a podium finish today with only three riders left at the top of the course.

7:44 PDT: Loic Bruni is Dominant in Fort William
With two more riders at the top of the hill Loic Bruni has blown the race part creating a lead of 3.089 seconds back to 2nd-placed Dakotah Norton.

7:50 PDT: Finn Iles Can't Match Loic Bruni
Finn Iles didn't have enough to best Loic Bruni's dominant run as he ends the day 1.989 back. Only Troy Brosnan can stop Loic Bruni.

7:54 PDT: Loic Bruni Wins the Fort William World Cup
Troy Brosnan couldn't match Loic Bruni today as he closes out the 2024 opening round with a 2nd place finish.




120 Comments
  • 147 0
 streamed.su/watch/downhill-fort-william-uci-mountain-bike-world-series-2024/1
  • 2 0
 ‍☠️
  • 7 0
 Thanks from Switzerland !!
  • 3 0
 Legend!
  • 12 0
 You beauty. This stream is rock solid too. Quite an upgrade from the streams from last season.
  • 3 0
 @sooner518: I was about to say, the quality is way better. But there’s so much less fly by shots, everything is overhead by drone or helicopter and I miss there being more cameras on the course
  • 19 0
 Not all heroes wear speed suits.
  • 4 1
 i love you
  • 2 0
 Good man, you!!
  • 2 0
 legend
  • 2 0
 Thanks!
  • 4 0
 You just made my son’s morning !!!
  • 2 0
 True man of the people. Thanks!!
  • 3 0
 MAX is choppy and seems to buffers audio and video every now and then so y'all aren't missing anything. Maybe it's just my house though. I could do without the interview cutaways during race runs.
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: same, audio is also off for me
  • 3 0
 You’re going straight to heaven my man!!
  • 2 0
 brilliant
  • 2 0
 thanx from Chile!!! you literally made the season for us!!!!
  • 2 0
 Thank you !!!
  • 23 0
 No commentary.......well done WB. Pushing the sport forwards.
  • 3 0
 In Germany too. Incredible
  • 5 0
 No commentary and I feel like they are using the fake sounds again?
  • 5 0
 Was thinking I’d clicked on an option with no commentary, glad it’s not just me!
  • 16 0
 They've got two live feeds, if you go back to the home page there's another with commentary. Got me for a few minutes too
  • 3 0
 Usually there should be the option to change commentary language - but it does not work for me. Only ambient sound. Audio issues seem to be common: during one of the Brasil XC races they even added the audio of a tennis match.
  • 4 0
 It's the one labelled Elite Women, rather than Elite
  • 3 0
 @HankHank: thank you, but wtf
  • 1 0
 @HankHank: not on discovery plus through sky there isn’t? There’s only one option to click on
  • 3 0
 @HankHank: Thank you!
@Johannes073 is right though. Wtf.
  • 3 0
 Sorry, you were right. Why do they make it so difficult!
  • 4 0
 @HankHank: cheers, what a wonderfully unclear interface they’ve got
  • 3 0
 @HankHank: thank you my man. You are a lifesaver. What a useless UI discovery is
  • 4 0
 @HankHank: thanks dude, although I was quite enjoying the break from Ric
  • 2 0
 @Wit23: Just found it on discovery + through sky. You need to scroll across to the second feed, its got the same name, but has commentory.
  • 2 0
 @noox: there is a german feed and... The ambient noise one. It said "reset app, commentary available" a few times but it didn't work. I cancelled my subscription already
  • 1 0
 I hate to be such a hater but... is this broadcast situation a joke?
  • 1 0
 No sound, but a lot more cameras and drones along the way. You can see almost the entire run from start to finish. After all, this is much better than before.
  • 1 0
 @HankHank: on Eurosport in Switzerland there are two live feeds, neither has commentary!

Seriously WTF!!
  • 2 0
 @Johannes073: Yes on the fake sounds ‍♂️
  • 14 0
 Boah...these far away helicopter shots.... its not road racing....we want to see the riders....
  • 2 3
 Minnaars first crash wasn’t even mentioned because no one really saw it
  • 15 0
 Tahnee and Gwin on commentary is great.
  • 6 0
 Man I am divided who is more impressive here: Nina who had really put the unchallenged Vali on her edge or Vali who despite the setbacks at the last three splits still managed to close the gap and eventually won the finals. Glückwunsch beide!
  • 6 1
 Actually really pleased with the show, mens elite went on without any issues and the track coverage was awesome. Better then red bull overall i reckon. Am I crazy or what is all the hate about? Gwin was great in the booth as well.
  • 8 0
 That new Aaron commentator seems to know what he´s talking about
  • 1 0
 I think he may race bikes too
  • 5 0
 Whatever the Canyon is doing with their latest prototype, or the Specialized-Oehlins is doing with their suspension design, they seem to be working to their riders' advantages
  • 8 1
 no commentary? and fake sound effects? GET THEM OUT!!!!
  • 5 0
 Two feeds. Pick the other one.
  • 7 0
 stop it with the fake sounds!
  • 5 0
 The Formula 1 of Mountainbiking! I never thought I would say this but please Redbull, take over the broadcast and get Rob into the commentary box. Enough is enough.
  • 1 0
 The sooner the better!
  • 6 0
 Asa... Coming back from injury and taking a healthy af time in Elite. Let's go!!
  • 6 0
 Is it me or are the fake sound effects back?
  • 1 0
 yeah I feel like they are or at least they are not correctly synced with the video
  • 1 0
 They are definitely back. More subtle than last year but still obvious.
  • 1 0
 Yes...soooo anoying
  • 4 0
 Car crash coverage, not even an acknowledgement there's no commentary and the sound even depends out when doing the annoying interview half way through someone's run.
  • 3 0
 How do I watch in France? I paid for the Pass Warner via my amazon prime but they're not bloody showing it! They showed all the XC! FLIPPIN RAGING HERE
  • 2 0
 Je crois que t'es niqué, y'a que eurosport 1 et eurosport 2 avec le pass Warner, pour voir tout faut eurosport player (c'est 10€/mois environ)
  • 2 0
 La chaine l'equipe website, select live 2
  • 1 0
 @yanil38: sorry for that mistake, I didn't even know there was multiple live on l'équipe 21.
So I really paid eurosport for nothing x)
  • 1 0
 @ValS07:... Ah! D'accord. Bon, c'était un piège. Je vais essayer Eurosport Player alors. C'est vraiment pas clair. Merci !
  • 1 0
 @neillyb: Lis le comm au dessus, c'est aussi sur l'équipe website si tu veux pas payer. X)
  • 1 0
 @ValS07: L'équipe marche aussi dans la Suisse (avec Zattoo)
  • 2 0
 No doubt Bruni is fast AF but team Specialized must have a bunch of people on track set up with laser beams and timing devices to figure out what lines are fastest. Great job Bruni / team Bruni.
  • 4 0
 IDK man, Bruni is one of the only riders I have seen that is able to maintain a level of composure that is next level. If you spend enough time watching footage of all the riders, he is a rider that stands out in the way that he always looks more calm, relaxed, and ready to take whatever the track is dishing out.
  • 2 0
 I don't think Specialized is the only team to do that.
  • 1 0
 @devinkalt: No doubt he is composed and dialed. He proves it over and over. I need his secrets for my race runs!!
  • 5 0
 Brb, going to buy taller handlebars
  • 1 0
 Apparently Eurosport's own direct service isn't the one to subscribe to if you don't have a smart TV. On a positive note, the stream quality and their website player functionality beats last year's GCN+, no issues whatsoever and rewinding the live stream works great. But apparently it's impossible to use Chromecast to get in on TV, either on the website or using their Android app. Weird choice in this day and age. I'd rather not watch the whole finals sitting in an office chair by my computer. Well, one more to go before I can switch to MAX with less money too later this month.
  • 1 0
 *online bike shop*: handlebar 75mm rise - out of stock
*online bike shop*: handlebar 75mm rise - out of stock
*online bike shop*: handlebar 75mm rise - out of stock
*online bike shop*: handlebar 75mm rise - out of stock
*online bike shop*: handlebar 75mm rise - out of stock
  • 4 0
 No commentory for everyone else? Or is there some silly option again?
  • 4 0
 Have to go to the ‘Elite Women’ broadcast not just the ‘Elite’ and then go to the audio options and select English. Absolutely stupid system!
  • 1 0
 @Jmac888: thanks. That has worked
  • 3 0
 Where is that living legend who shares the link of the final?
  • 3 0
 Whos got the golden link?
  • 4 0
 tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php
  • 1 0
 So glad Phoebe made it to bottom okay ,pressure of home race must be incredibly stressful.
Amateur hour again ESO /Discovery
  • 3 0
 I think Nina Hoffman's run is good enough to win !
  • 1 0
 How does Vali make up 2 seconds from last split to the finish line… I thought nina had it!
  • 5 0
 @Ryan2949: Pedaling seems faster than the speed suit. Legdays >> Fashion Big Grin
  • 4 0
 @Ryan2949: flight attendant
  • 2 0
 Yeah fake sound is horrible...

Does anyone hear comments? On my side there are no comments...
  • 1 0
 It seems there are two feeds in the Eurosport app
  • 3 0
 Vali wins so let's follow nina around for the next couple of minutes?
  • 1 0
 Fark. Can't get any live timing to come up. What a complete farce this is. Bad enough the broadcast is shit. At least I got to watch the juniors on Youtube
  • 4 1
 You complain about Ric, now no commentary and you complain.
  • 1 0
 Eurosport is streaming on the website. At least it works right now on eurosport.de without suscription
  • 1 0
 How have WBD got it so wrong in a 15 minute break between juniors and elites!
  • 2 0
 On Eurosport app i have 2 livestreams but no commentary on both
  • 2 0
 tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php

3rd window event down from top
  • 3 0
 Great run from Nina!
  • 1 0
 Audio is ahead of video by several seconds in the Max app. Been like that since the end of Juniors. Yeesh
  • 1 0
 And Minnar is DOWN!!!! Five seconds later, he crashes.
  • 2 0
 Refreshing the app has fixed it. The delay keeps happening and then audio went out completely for me. I’ve watched the whoop ad several times…
  • 1 0
 It was like that for me most of the time on GCN+ last year, when watching online and using Chromecast to throw it on my TV. MAX is launching here in a couple of weeks, at least I'll know what to expect.
  • 2 0
 He craaaashed… they didn‘t even see it??
  • 2 1
 Asa is still beating all the men’s elite riders! Will he pull off an overall win in his first World Cup?
  • 2 0
 if only we could have heard Rob Warner comment Danny Hart's ride...
  • 2 0
 LFG Finn , Canadian gravel is alive and well
  • 1 2
 No commentary on Discovery. I hope to christ the top riders learn from Crankworx. Go on strike!!! F*ck the UCI and f*ck Warner bro’s Discovery.
  • 3 0
 Go to the women's elite stream not the elite stream
  • 2 0
 Absolute embarrassment
  • 1 0
 Why does the feed keep cutting out the top section 2 minutes!
  • 1 0
 Yes.. sooooo shit
  • 1 1
 Why aren't we seeing the top half of the course even for the last few riders??
  • 1 0
 Legday wins over speedsuit Big Grin
  • 2 1
 I sold Dunne on Fantasy to buy Pierron. Shit
  • 2 0
 Let's hope you bought Norton lol
  • 1 0
 The announcing is so bland
  • 1 0
 OH MY GOD!!!!! This feed is complete BS!!!!
  • 1 0
 The feed on Eurosport was just fine,but the results were not
  • 1 0
 Luca! Jolanda must of gave you some pointers lol
  • 1 4
 Most expensive 29th ever.
Below threshold threads are hidden







