Elite Finals Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Race Updates:



5:15 PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

The Elite finals start in Fort William with Phoebe Gale taking the first lap.



5:21 PDT: Phoebe Gale Sets a Time to Beat of 4:52.709

Phoebe Gale crosses the line around 2.5 seconds ahead of Vali Höll's semi-final winning time.



5:23 PDT: Gloria Scarsi Takes an Early Lead

Enduro specialist Gloria Scarsi takes the hot seat as she is the second to beat Vali Höll's semi-final run and currently leads finals by four seconds.



5:26 PDT: Mille Johnset Gets Caught Off the Track on the Final Jumps

Mille Johnset has to restart her race in one of the worst spots on the course to lose momentum as she ends her run 28 seconds back.



5:29 PDT: Anna Newkirk Rides into 3rd Place

Anna Newkirk ends a week of great results with third place so far.



5:35 PDT: Marine Cabirou Slots into 2nd

No one can match Gloria Scarsi so far, as Marine Cabirou ends her weekend in 2nd with five riders left.



5:39 PDT: Nina Hoffmann is 5.9 Seconds Up at Split 2

Nina Hoffmann is looking strong on the top half of the course as she is 5.920 ahead of Gloria Scarsi after the second track sector.



5:41 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Ends her Run 6.666 in the Lead

Nina Hoffmann has a great ride in Fort William beating Gloria Scarsi by over six and a half seconds.



5:44 PDT: Camille Balanche Rides into 2nd Place

Camille Balanche couldn't equal the run laid down by Nina Hoffmann as she went into the finish arena 3.3 seconds back.



5:47 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave 1.6 Back at Split 2

After leading in the first sector Tahnee Seagrave is off the pace of Nina Hoffmann heading into the woods.



5:49 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Goes 2nd, 1.27 Behind Hoffmann

Tahnee Seagrave closes in on Nina Hoffmann in the final splits but the damage was done in split two meaning the best she can do is 2nd place. Vali Höll is the only rider who can stop Hoffmann from winning the opening round of the 2024 season.



5:52 PDT: Vali Höll Falls 1 Second Back at Split 2

Nina Hoffmann has ridden an amazing second split as Vali Höll also loses time in the second track sector.



5:54 PDT: Vali Höll Storms the Lower Splits to Win in Fort William

Vali Höll dominates in the final two splits to win the opening round in Scotland.









Elite Men



Race Updates:



6:05 PDT: Douglas Vieira is the First Rider Down with a Time of 4:23.027

Douglas Vieira rides the new Polygon downhill bike onto the hot seat as he is the first to complete a lap in the elite men's finals.



6:06 PDT: Greg Minnaar Crashes in Split 2

Greg Minnaar was up by nearly a second in the first split but he went down in the second half of the rough split two. Minnaar is quickly back up but his chance at a good result is gone.



6:08 PDT: Connor Fearon Goes Fastest

Connor Fearon takes over the hot seat as he holds the lead by 4.762 seconds.



6:13 PDT: First-Year Elite Henri Kiefer Powers into the Lead

Henri Kiefer has a great first Elite finals run as he leads the race by 0.941 seconds.



6:14 PDT: More Hot Seat Changes as Kye A'Hern Now Leads

Kye A'Hern charges through the final splits to go fastest by 0.954 seconds.



6:16 PDT: Reece Wilson is Back & Goes Quickest by Nearly 3 Seconds

It's great to see Reece Wilson back at World Cups as he goes over the line fastest by 2.994 seconds.



6:16 PDT: A Loose Run from Amaury Pierron Puts Him 1.6 Seconds into the Lead

Amaury Pierron is another rider back at races this year and he is quickly on the hot seat, pulling ahead of Reece Wilson by 1.651 seconds.



6:21 PDT: Remi Thirion Takes 3rd, 2.867 Back

Remi Thirion ends his finals run with third place so far after nine riders have made their way down the course.



6:30 PDT: Ronan Dunne Keeps it Controlled to go Fastest

Ronan Dunne rides smart as he holds the race lead through every split pulling ahead of Amaury Pierron by 1.193 seconds.



6:33 PDT: A Big Crash for Henry Kerr

Henry Kerr ends his run early as he goes down after a strong first split. It's good to see him back up and making his way down the rest of the course.



6:43 PDT: Jordan Williams Just Misses Out on the Fastest Time

Jordan Williams makes up 1.5 seconds in the final two splits as he goes over the line only 0.038 seconds behind Ronan Dunne.



6:47 PDT: Matt Walker Goes Fastest

The final splits, once again, make the difference as Matt Walker rips the final sector to go 0.415 into the lead.



6:55 PDT: Danny Hart Slots Into 4th

Danny Hart has a strong ride on his new GT race bike but the last sector costs him some time as he ends the run 0.609 seconds back.



7:02 PDT: Loris Vergier Sets the Fastest Time So Far with 10 Riders Left

Loris Vergier leads the race from split two down as he goes into the lead by 0.756 seconds.



7:10 PDT: Greg Williamson Goes Over the Line 0.286 Up on Loris Vergier

An incredible run from Greg Williamson sees him take over the hot seat pushing Loris Vergier into second.



7:15 PDT: There's Another New Leader as Dakotah Norton Finds 1.7 Seconds

Dakotah Norton lays down a dominant run as he takes a big lead with eight riders remaining.



7:18 PDT: A Rear Flat for Austin Dooley

Austin Dooley ends a great week of riding with a flat rear tire. Dooley was 0.156 up at the first split.



7:25 PDT: Fourth Place for Andreas Kolb

Andreas Kolb didn't have the speed for the win today as he went into the finish arena 2.080 seconds back in fourth.



7:30 PDT: 0.782 Back for Benoit Coulanges

Benoit Coulanges comes the closest so far to Dakotah Norton as he pulls back time at the bottom to take second place.



7:34 PDT: Luke Meier-Smith Crashes Out

Luke Meier-Smith gets caught out in the turns after the road gap and crashes out of the race.



7:37 PDT: Luke Meier-Smith Disqualified

Luke Meier-Smith has been disqualified from today's race after not entering the course where he left it during his crash.



7:39 PDT: Luca Shaw Will Be on Today's Podium

Luca Shaw crosses the line in second guaranteeing a podium finish today with only three riders left at the top of the course.



7:44 PDT: Loic Bruni is Dominant in Fort William

With two more riders at the top of the hill Loic Bruni has blown the race part creating a lead of 3.089 seconds back to 2nd-placed Dakotah Norton.



7:50 PDT: Finn Iles Can't Match Loic Bruni

Finn Iles didn't have enough to best Loic Bruni's dominant run as he ends the day 1.989 back. Only Troy Brosnan can stop Loic Bruni.



7:54 PDT: Loic Bruni Wins the Fort William World Cup

Troy Brosnan couldn't match Loic Bruni today as he closes out the 2024 opening round with a 2nd place finish.





The first Elite DH World Cup of the year provided some incredible scenes as the classic course delivered great racing.After falling behind in split two Vali Höll storms through the final two track sectors to match her World Championship winning result in Fort William. Nina Hoffmann rode a great race with it looking unlikely any rider would match her time with Vali Höll and Tahnee Seagrave falling behind in split two. The final splits proved to be make or break in the women's race as Vali Höll made up 1.7 seconds to win by 0.561. Tahnee Seagrave is looking back on top form as she ends the week in third place.Loic Bruni finally secured an elite win at Fort William as he was dominant on the Scottish course to lead from top to bottom. Troy Brosnan fought hard to take another win here ten years after his first in 2014, but he had to settle for second place 1.8 back from Bruni. Finn Iles had a great first round of the season and was the only other rider to come within two seconds of the hard-charging Bruni.Check out the results below.Vali Höll: 4:41.424Nina Hoffmann: 4:41.985 /Tahnee Seagrave: 4:43.255 /Camille Balanche: 4:45.381 /Gloria Scarsi: 4:48.651 /Loic Bruni: 4:04.264Troy Brosnan: 4:06.104 /Finn Iles: 4:06.253 /Dakotah Norton: 4:07.353 /Luca Shaw: 4:07.943 /