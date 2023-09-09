Live Elite Finals Results & Updates from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 9, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The finals are underway in Les Gets after the semi-finals. Stay tuned for live updates and results below.

Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

4:00 PDT: Mille Johnset Starts the Elite Women's Finals
Mille Johnset is the first rider on course in finals as she will be hunting for the race line in the thick dust.

4:04 PDT: Mille Johnset Sets a Time of 3:56.171
Mille Johnset goes around five seconds up on her semi-finals run as she sets today's finals benchmark time.

4:07 PDT: Anna Newkirk Goes 1 Second Back
Anna Newkirk falls just short of a place on the hot seat crossing the line 1.042 off the pace of Mille johnset.

4:10 PDT: Gloria Scarsi Slots into 2nd Place
Italian enduro racer Gloria Scarsi flies through the thick dust ending her run with a time good enough for 2nd place behind Mille Johnset.

4:14 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Loses a Second in the Final Split
Mille Johnset looks to have had an incredible final split as Tahnee Seagrave drops almost a second in the last sector to go into fourth place, 1.132 back.

4:18 PDT: Lisa Baumann Goes 5th After Issues in Split 2
We haven't seen what happened but Lisa Baumann lost around 11 seconds in the second split as she currently sits in 5th.

4:19 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Takes the Lead
After being ill for qualifying Nina Hoffmann is back and looking strong again as she takes the hot seat with a gap of 4.364 to Mille Johnset.

4:21 PDT: Eleonora Farina Slides Out
The dust takes out another rider as the European champ goes down.

4:22 PDT: Eleonora Farina Crosses the Line 6th
After a crash in the third split Eleonora Farina goes 11.266 back.

4:26 PDT: Monika Hrastnik Pushes Nina Hoffmann Off the Hot Seat
Monika Hrastnik flies into the lead position with two riders left. Monika managed to find 0.438 seconds to lead against Nina Hoffmann.

4:30 PDT: Marine Cabirou Sets the Fastest Time of the Week
Marine Cabirou really puts the pressure on Vali Höll as she goes nearly four seconds up. Vali Höll is going to have to push hard to best this run.

4:31 PDT: Vali Höll Goes Down
Vali Höll washes out in one of the first turns.

4:32 PDT: Marine Cabirou Wins in Les Gets
As Vali Höll sits 21 seconds back at split two Marine Cabirou has won on home soil by a huge margin.




