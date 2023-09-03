Live Elite Finals Results & Updates from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Live Timing

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945

4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066

5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757

Live Race Updates:



5:00 PDT: Simon Chapelet is on track for the Elite Men's Finals

Simon Chapelet is the first rider on course for the Elite men's finals.



5:04 PDT: Simon Chapelet Crosses the Line with a 3:39.601

Simon Chapelet's run would have been good enough for a top-10 in semi-finals.



5:06 PDT: Antoine Pierron Goes Fastest by 4 Seconds

The top semi-finals time has already fallen as Antoine Pierron goes into the hot seat.



5:08 PDT: Greg Minnaar Takes 2nd

Greg Minnaar crosses the line and is 2nd by 0.957 seconds.



5:10 PDT: Antoine Vidal Goes Off the Track

Antoine Vidal got a little too wild during his run and slides straight off the course.



5:16 PDT: Ethan Craik Secures the Hot Seat by 0.5 Seconds

Ethan Craik has dethroned Antoine Pierron from the top spot so far as he crosses the line 0.582 seconds up.



5:21 PDT: Remi Thirion Nows Leads

Remi Thirion has taken the top time so far by 0.621 seconds.



5:23 PDT: Dylan Maples Slots into 8th

It's great to see Dylan Maples going into 8th as the only rider without a listed team in finals.



5:26 PDT: Big Crash for Ronan Dunne

Ronan Dunne loses grip through a roots section and goes over the front. It's good to see Ronan back up after what looked to be a big crash.



5:29 PDT: A Crash for Matt Walker

Matt Walker is another rider going down as he has a crash in the second split.



5:33 PDT: Oliver Davis Goes Over the Line 3rd

Oliver Davis puts together a great run to go only one second back from Remi Thirion.







The Elite Women's Race as it Happened



4:01 PDT: Gracey Hemstreet Starts the Elite Women's Finals

After 10th in semi-finals Gracey Hemstreet is the first rider on course in finals.



4:05 PDT: Gracey Hemstreet Sets a time of 4:19.664

Rain is starting to fall at the top of the course as Gracey Hemstreet completes the first run in finals.



4:09 PDT: Mille Johnset Goes Off the Course

Mille Johnset makes a big mistake and goes off course at the bottom. Mille goes from leading by 7 seconds to 1.4 seconds off the pace.



4:13 PDT: Lisa Baumann Takes the Hot Seat by 9.9 Seconds

Despite a small mistake Lisa Baumann has gone into the lead by almost ten seconds.



4:17 PDT: Jenna Hastings Finishes in 4th So Far

Jenna Hastings has a tough run with a few big mistakes and loses 17 seconds to the current race leader.



4:21 PDT: Phoebe Gale Leads by 0.691

Although she had a mid-run tripod moment Phoebe Gale still manages to set the fastest time so far with a gap of 0.691 seconds to Lisa Baumann.



4:25 PDT: Marine Cabirou Flies into the Hot Seat by 3.1 Seconds

Marine Cabirou performs well on home soil as she goes into the lead with four riders left. Marine's time would have been good enough for 2nd in semi-finals.



4:29 PDT: Monika Hrastnik Crosses the Line 4th

Monika Hrastnik struggles in the lower splits and drops to fourth place. Three riders remain at the top to challenge the time of Marine Cabirou.



4:31 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Crashes

Tahnee Seagrave crashes at the start of split three after being 1.7 seconds up at the second split. Tahnee is back up and on her bike but she will have lost of lot of time.



4:33 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Takes 5th So Far

After her crash Tahnee Seagrave goes into the finish area 11.7 seconds back in fifth.



4:37 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Goes into the Hot Seat

Nina Hoffmann goes fastest by 2.5 seconds. A mistake sending her off the main line will have cost her some time and with her run already over a second back from Vali Höll's semi-finals run she may not have done enough for the win.



4:40 PDT: Vali Höll Wins in Loudenvielle

Vali Höll gets loose in her finals run as she speeds to the top spot by 2.84 seconds.







Full Results:

