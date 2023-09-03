Live Elite Finals Results & Updates from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

The finals are underway in Loudenvielle after the semi-finals
.
Vali Höll completes a perfect weekend in France as she goes fastest in qualifying, semi-finals and finals. Conditions remained loose and greasy for finals with light rain threatening through the race. Vali Höll lost a second in the 2nd split but she gained time from then on to secure the win by 2.84 seconds. Nina Hoffmann couldn't match the speed of the World Champ as she ended the day with 2nd place. Marine Cabirou completed the top three as she went five seconds off the pace on home soil.
Stay tuned for live updates and results below.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945
4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066
5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757
Elite Men
Live Race Updates:
5:00 PDT: Simon Chapelet is on track for the Elite Men's Finals
Simon Chapelet is the first rider on course for the Elite men's finals.
5:04 PDT: Simon Chapelet Crosses the Line with a 3:39.601
Simon Chapelet's run would have been good enough for a top-10 in semi-finals.
5:06 PDT: Antoine Pierron Goes Fastest by 4 Seconds
The top semi-finals time has already fallen as Antoine Pierron goes into the hot seat.
5:08 PDT: Greg Minnaar Takes 2nd
Greg Minnaar crosses the line and is 2nd by 0.957 seconds.
5:10 PDT: Antoine Vidal Goes Off the Track
Antoine Vidal got a little too wild during his run and slides straight off the course.
5:16 PDT: Ethan Craik Secures the Hot Seat by 0.5 Seconds
Ethan Craik has dethroned Antoine Pierron from the top spot so far as he crosses the line 0.582 seconds up.
5:21 PDT: Remi Thirion Nows Leads
Remi Thirion has taken the top time so far by 0.621 seconds.
5:23 PDT: Dylan Maples Slots into 8th
It's great to see Dylan Maples going into 8th as the only rider without a listed team in finals.
5:26 PDT: Big Crash for Ronan Dunne
Ronan Dunne loses grip through a roots section and goes over the front. It's good to see Ronan back up after what looked to be a big crash.
5:29 PDT: A Crash for Matt Walker
Matt Walker is another rider going down as he has a crash in the second split.
5:33 PDT: Oliver Davis Goes Over the Line 3rd
Oliver Davis puts together a great run to go only one second back from Remi Thirion.
The Elite Women's Race as it Happened
4:01 PDT: Gracey Hemstreet Starts the Elite Women's Finals
After 10th in semi-finals Gracey Hemstreet is the first rider on course in finals.
4:05 PDT: Gracey Hemstreet Sets a time of 4:19.664
Rain is starting to fall at the top of the course as Gracey Hemstreet completes the first run in finals.
4:09 PDT: Mille Johnset Goes Off the Course
Mille Johnset makes a big mistake and goes off course at the bottom. Mille goes from leading by 7 seconds to 1.4 seconds off the pace.
4:13 PDT: Lisa Baumann Takes the Hot Seat by 9.9 Seconds
Despite a small mistake Lisa Baumann has gone into the lead by almost ten seconds.
4:17 PDT: Jenna Hastings Finishes in 4th So Far
Jenna Hastings has a tough run with a few big mistakes and loses 17 seconds to the current race leader.
4:21 PDT: Phoebe Gale Leads by 0.691
Although she had a mid-run tripod moment Phoebe Gale still manages to set the fastest time so far with a gap of 0.691 seconds to Lisa Baumann.
4:25 PDT: Marine Cabirou Flies into the Hot Seat by 3.1 Seconds
Marine Cabirou performs well on home soil as she goes into the lead with four riders left. Marine's time would have been good enough for 2nd in semi-finals.
4:29 PDT: Monika Hrastnik Crosses the Line 4th
Monika Hrastnik struggles in the lower splits and drops to fourth place. Three riders remain at the top to challenge the time of Marine Cabirou.
4:31 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Crashes
Tahnee Seagrave crashes at the start of split three after being 1.7 seconds up at the second split. Tahnee is back up and on her bike but she will have lost of lot of time.
4:33 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Takes 5th So Far
After her crash Tahnee Seagrave goes into the finish area 11.7 seconds back in fifth.
4:37 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Goes into the Hot Seat
Nina Hoffmann goes fastest by 2.5 seconds. A mistake sending her off the main line will have cost her some time and with her run already over a second back from Vali Höll's semi-finals run she may not have done enough for the win.
4:40 PDT: Vali Höll Wins in Loudenvielle
Vali Höll gets loose in her finals run as she speeds to the top spot by 2.84 seconds.
Full Results:
Elite Women
