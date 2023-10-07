Live Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

The finals are underway after the wet and wild semi-finals
.
Vali Höll closes out her season as the World Champion, World Cup Champion and the Rider with the Most Race Wins. After dominating the Elite Women's field Vali Höll secures another perfect weekend knocking Nina Hoffmann off the hot seat by 13 seconds. Nina Hoffmann had a tough final run with a crash and final drop tire blowout but she managed to hold on to the line to take 2nd in the race and the overall. Veronika Widmann ended the week in third place. A big crash from Marine Cabirou pushed her down to 9th and she will settle for third in the overall standings.
Stay tuned for live updates and results below.
Live Timing
Elite Women
Live Race Updates:
10:00 PDT: Phoebe Gale Starts the Elite Women's Finals
Phoebe Gale is the first rider on course in finals as she will be hunting for the race line as the wet weather has shaken things up today.
10:05 PDT: Phoebe Gale Crashes Through the Rocks at the Bottom
Phoebe Galegoes down in the always tricky rocks. Phoebe goes over the line with a time of 5:08.703.
10:09 PDT: Monika Hrastnik Takes the Lead by 11 Seconds
Monika Hrastnik steps onto the hot seat as she goes eight seconds quicker than her semi-final run.
10:10 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave was 10 Seconds Up Before a Crash Ended her Chances
The greasy rocks end another fast run as Tahnee Seagrave slides out.
10:14 PDT: Another Crash In the Rocks as Jenna Hastings Goes Down
Three of the four Elite Women so far have crashed in a similar spot as the rocks are lethal for finals today.
10:17 PDT: Mille Johnset Also Crashes in the Rocks
Mille Johnset gets slightly further through the section but she also falls victim to the tricky conditions.
10:21 PDT: Marine Cabirou Crahses at the End of the Lower Woods
Marine Cabirou was up by 13 seconds at split three but she crashed out in split four and will roll down the rest of the course.
10:25 PDT: Veronika Widmann Takes the Lead by 2.8 Seconds
Veronika Widmann completes the 2nd clean run as she goes over the line 2.8 seconds up on Monika Hrastnik.
10:29 PDT: Hattie Harnden Goes Over the Line 3rd
Hattie Harnden ends her run in third place and will definitely be in the top five as there are just two riders left.
10:31 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Crashes in the Rocks
Nina Hoffmann manages to not drop too much time in her crash as she only loses five seconds.
10:32 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Takes the Hot Seat by 1.1 Seconds
Despite a crash and a front tire explosion off the last drop Nina Hoffmann still takes the lead by one second.
10:37 PDT: Vali Höll Continues her Domination as She Wins by a Huge 13 Seconds
Vali Höll is truly on another level this weekend winning finals at MSA by over 13 seconds!
It's the final round and the commentary booth still did not understand how the timing works
tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php
Thanks!
so annoying