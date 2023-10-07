Live Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Live Timing



Elite Women



Live Race Updates:



10:00 PDT: Phoebe Gale Starts the Elite Women's Finals

Phoebe Gale is the first rider on course in finals as she will be hunting for the race line as the wet weather has shaken things up today.



10:05 PDT: Phoebe Gale Crashes Through the Rocks at the Bottom

Phoebe Galegoes down in the always tricky rocks. Phoebe goes over the line with a time of 5:08.703.



10:09 PDT: Monika Hrastnik Takes the Lead by 11 Seconds

Monika Hrastnik steps onto the hot seat as she goes eight seconds quicker than her semi-final run.



10:10 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave was 10 Seconds Up Before a Crash Ended her Chances

The greasy rocks end another fast run as Tahnee Seagrave slides out.



10:14 PDT: Another Crash In the Rocks as Jenna Hastings Goes Down

Three of the four Elite Women so far have crashed in a similar spot as the rocks are lethal for finals today.



10:17 PDT: Mille Johnset Also Crashes in the Rocks

Mille Johnset gets slightly further through the section but she also falls victim to the tricky conditions.



10:21 PDT: Marine Cabirou Crahses at the End of the Lower Woods

Marine Cabirou was up by 13 seconds at split three but she crashed out in split four and will roll down the rest of the course.



10:25 PDT: Veronika Widmann Takes the Lead by 2.8 Seconds

Veronika Widmann completes the 2nd clean run as she goes over the line 2.8 seconds up on Monika Hrastnik.



10:29 PDT: Hattie Harnden Goes Over the Line 3rd

Hattie Harnden ends her run in third place and will definitely be in the top five as there are just two riders left.



10:31 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Crashes in the Rocks

Nina Hoffmann manages to not drop too much time in her crash as she only loses five seconds.



10:32 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Takes the Hot Seat by 1.1 Seconds

Despite a crash and a front tire explosion off the last drop Nina Hoffmann still takes the lead by one second.



10:37 PDT: Vali Höll Continues her Domination as She Wins by a Huge 13 Seconds

Vali Höll is truly on another level this weekend winning finals at MSA by over 13 seconds!





