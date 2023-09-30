Live Elite Finals Results & Updates from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

The finals are underway in Snowshoe after the wild semi-finals.

Marine Cabirou secures back-to-back World Cup wins as she pulled ahead of overall standings rival Nina Hoffmann by 0.344 seconds. Vali Höll kept things controlled to go over the line in third place and secure the 2023 overall series champion title.

Stay tuned for live updates and results below.

Results:

Elite Women

1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:41.042
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:41.386
3rd. Vali Höll: 3:41.702
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:43.898
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:47.655
Elite Men





Elite Men

Live Race Updates:

11:01 PDT: Phil Atwill is First Up for the Elite Men
With a new winner at each round this year we are in for some wild racing today as Phil Atwill kicks off the madness.

11:04 PDT: Phil Atwill Goes Over the Line with a 3:18.452
Phil Artwill drops nearly two seconds off his semi-finals run.

11:05 PDT: Greg Minnaar Goes Fastest
Greg Minnaar's finals run would have placed fourth in semis.

11:08 PDT: Dylan Levesque Takes the Lead
Greg Minnaar is straight off the hot seat as Dylan Levesque bests his run by 0.894 seconds.

11:11 PDT: Adrien Dailly Slides Out in the Grass Turns
Adrien Dailly falls victim to the loose open turns at the top of the course.

11:14 PDT: Flat Tire for Richie Rude
Richie Rude puts in a great effort but a flat at the bottom of the course puts him 5.293 seconds back.



The Elite Women's Race as it Happened

Race Updates:

10:00 PDT: Veronika Widmann Starts the Elite Women's Finals
Veronika Widmann is the first rider on course in finals as she will be hunting for the race line in the greasy leaf-covered rocks.

10:04 PDT: Veronika Widmann Sets a Time of 3:53.237
Veronika Widmann's time is over five seconds faster than her semi-finals run.

10:08 PDT: Monika Hrastnik Leads by 0.343 Seconds
Monika Hrastnik is fast through the rocks in split four to pull back a 1.6 deficit and gain a lead of 0.3 seconds.

10:13 PDT: Gloria Scarsi Takes the Hot Seat by 5.2 Seconds
Gloria Scarsi brings her enduro talents to downhill as she now leads by a huge margin. Gloria's time is only 2.1 back from Vali Höll's winning semi-final run.

10:16 PDT: Sian A'Hern Goes 5.6 Back & into 4th
Sian A'Hern slots into fourth place with five riders left at the top.

10:20 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Secures the Lead by Over 6 Seconds
Nina Hoffmann makes a few mistakes but stays upright to go into the race lead by 6.269 seconds.

10:25 PDT: Mille Johnset Goes 3rd
Mille Johnset goes over the line in third place, 9.25 seconds back from Nina Hoffmann.

10:28 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Falls Short of Nina Hoffmann
Tahnee Seagrave has a great run but it doesn't match the speed of Nina Hoffmann as she will sit in 2nd place with two more riders at the top of the course.

10:32 PDT: Marine Cabirou Takes the Lead by Just 0.344 Seconds
Marine Cabirou is set to pick up some vital overall series standings points against Nina Hoffmann as she just pulls ahead to go into the hot seat.

10:36 PDT: Marine Cabirou Secures Back-to-Back World Cup Wins
With Vali Höll in third place it is Marine Cabirou who wins this weekend.




Full Results:

Elite Women

photo



