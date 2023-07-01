Live Elite Finals Results & Updates from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Live Timing



Elite Women



Live Race Updates:



4:00 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

After this morning's semi-finals it's Veronika Widmann who kicks off finals.



4:05 am PDT: Veronika Widmann Sets the First Finals Time of 4:24.109

As the first rider down Veronika Widmann takes the hot seat with a run sitting around 10 seconds back from Vali Höll's semi-final winning ride.



4:08 am PDT: Sian A'Hern Goes 3 Seconds Back

Sian A'Hern improves her semi-finals time by around four seconds but so far she sits in 2nd.



4:10 am PDT: A Huge Crash for Tahnee Seagrave

Tahnee Seagrave gets thrown off the bike as she goes over the rock drop into the woods. Tahnee is up and slowly making her way down the rest of the course.



4:16 am PDT: A Big Run for Lisa Baumann as She Goes Fastest

Lisa Baumann leads through every split on her way to take the hot seat by 2.644 seconds.



4:21 am PDT: Monika Hrastnik Flies into the Lead by Over 7 Seconds

Monika Hrastnik sets the fastest time so far and beats Vali Höll's winning time from the semi-finals. We could be in for some flat-out runs if we see the remaining six riders improve upon this run.



4:25 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Takes the Lead

Despite a mistake in one of the final corners Marine Cabirou goes into the hot seat by one and a half seconds.



4:26 am PDT: With 5 Riders Remaining the Top 5 are:

1st. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 4:14.002

3rd. Lisa Baumann: 4:21.465

4th. Veronika Widmann: 4:21.465

5th. Sian A'Hern: 4:27.745





