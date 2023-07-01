Live Elite Finals Results & Updates from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Jul 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The finals are now underway in Val Di Sole after a wild semi-finals. Stay tuned for live updates and results below.

Live Timing



Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

4:00 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway
After this morning's semi-finals it's Veronika Widmann who kicks off finals.

4:05 am PDT: Veronika Widmann Sets the First Finals Time of 4:24.109
As the first rider down Veronika Widmann takes the hot seat with a run sitting around 10 seconds back from Vali Höll's semi-final winning ride.

4:08 am PDT: Sian A'Hern Goes 3 Seconds Back
Sian A'Hern improves her semi-finals time by around four seconds but so far she sits in 2nd.

4:10 am PDT: A Huge Crash for Tahnee Seagrave
Tahnee Seagrave gets thrown off the bike as she goes over the rock drop into the woods. Tahnee is up and slowly making her way down the rest of the course.

4:16 am PDT: A Big Run for Lisa Baumann as She Goes Fastest
Lisa Baumann leads through every split on her way to take the hot seat by 2.644 seconds.

4:21 am PDT: Monika Hrastnik Flies into the Lead by Over 7 Seconds
Monika Hrastnik sets the fastest time so far and beats Vali Höll's winning time from the semi-finals. We could be in for some flat-out runs if we see the remaining six riders improve upon this run.

4:25 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Takes the Lead
Despite a mistake in one of the final corners Marine Cabirou goes into the hot seat by one and a half seconds.

4:26 am PDT: With 5 Riders Remaining the Top 5 are:
1st. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 4:14.002
3rd. Lisa Baumann: 4:21.465
4th. Veronika Widmann: 4:21.465
5th. Sian A'Hern: 4:27.745




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2023


Report
7 Comments
  • 1 0
 Excellent run by Monika, posting a better time than Vali's 1st place in the Semis.
[Edit: I typed this comment and PB must have updated the live report to say the same thing before I hit the Submit button. Sorry for duplicating their effort!]
  • 2 3
 Do you think either of these commentators might mention where Rachel Atherton is? I mean it’s their job and she’s quite well known in the race world?
  • 1 0
 Plug into her Insta. She can't do the training plan to compete. She's a Mum first. Everything else second.
  • 1 2
 Redbull not streaming it this time for people in Germany?
  • 2 0
 Where have you been last months? RedBull is not streaming world cup anymore
  • 3 0
 youtu.be/dQw4w9WgXcQ
There you go.
  • 1 0
 @bok-CZ: They streamed the last race if you lived in Germany.





