Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

, the Elite racers are now against the clock for the first time this week. Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying for the fourth round of the 2023 World Cup series.
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:11.924
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:15.849
3rd. Mille Johnset: 3:20.657
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:20.896
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:21.705
Elite Men (Provisional, After Top 60 Ranked Riders)
1st. Loic Bruni: 2:46.720
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:47.107
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:48.720
4th. Jordan Williams: 2:49.095
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:49.720
These results may change as the qualifying session continues.