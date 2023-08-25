Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:11.924

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:15.849

3rd. Mille Johnset: 3:20.657

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:20.896

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:21.705



Elite Men (Provisional, After Top 60 Ranked Riders)



1st. Loic Bruni: 2:46.720

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:47.107

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:48.720

4th. Jordan Williams: 2:49.095

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:49.720



These results may change as the qualifying session continues.

