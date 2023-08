Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Live Timing

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:11.924

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:15.849

3rd. Mille Johnset: 3:20.657

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:20.896

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:21.705

Elite Men (Provisional, After Top 60 Ranked Riders)



1st. Loic Bruni: 2:46.720

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:47.107

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:48.720

4th. Jordan Williams: 2:49.095

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:49.720



These results may change as the qualifying session continues.



Full Results:

Elite Women

After the Junior finals , the Elite racers are now against the clock for the first time this week. Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying for the fourth round of the 2023 World Cup series.