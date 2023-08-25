Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Aug 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the Junior finals, the Elite racers are now against the clock for the first time this week. Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying for the fourth round of the 2023 World Cup series.

Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:11.924
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:15.849
3rd. Mille Johnset: 3:20.657
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:20.896
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:21.705
Elite Men (Provisional, After Top 60 Ranked Riders)

1st. Loic Bruni: 2:46.720
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:47.107
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:48.720
4th. Jordan Williams: 2:49.095
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:49.720

These results may change as the qualifying session continues.


Full Results:

Elite Women

photo


20 Comments
  • 9 0
 Something bad happend to Camille, they stopped the qualifying for 45mins.
  • 2 0
 oh no! bad news- thanks for the update
  • 1 1
 Et merde :-(
  • 2 0
 And with a 2nd place split #1, we can assume she was nuking too.
  • 1 0
 Not how you want to see it happen, but with Cami's DNF and qualis being worth 50 points I think Vali just moved to the top of the season overall rankings. Lots more racing to come this weekend, of course - hopefully she goes on to solidify that lead!
  • 3 0
 Not hoping for anyone in particular to take the lead. But I do love to see those who are battling for the lead are actually healthy and able to compete in all the races.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: For sure. Along the same lines, it's too bad Miriam and Rachel are out.
  • 1 0
 Last Downtime podcast I heard Camille on, she said she realized she has to pin it and ride on the edge to get out of these 2nd place finishes, but both she and C. Kilmurray warned it was risky... Hopefully she is fine and can continue on...
  • 3 0
 Pinkerton's 2:49 in juniors is looking pretty damn fast.
  • 3 0
 Shoot. DNF for Cami :-(
  • 1 0
 What happened? Injured or still good to race?
  • 2 0
 @vinay: Another comment says they stopped racing for 45 minutes. So it does not seem good. I am sure we will know more soon.
  • 2 0
 Let’s hope she is ok
  • 2 0
 Top junior woman would have qualified 3rd! The youngsters are flying.
  • 1 0
 Seems like Camille got heavy wind at the big Road Gap and crashed there... Hope it's not to bad!
  • 4 0
 That's what I have heard. Amelia Dudek was caught by the wind here in the Junior Finals as well. Hopefully, Camille isn't seriously hurt. We will provide an update once the details are ready to be shared.
  • 2 0
 @edspratt: surprised it hasn't been more of an issue. that flag has been whipping at the start hut. someone yesterday had profile shot of the road gap and it's super exposed, nearly at the tops of the trees.
  • 2 0
 It also happened in the junior finals before elite start...
  • 1 0
 is the finals today or tomorrow?
  • 4 0
 finals and semifinals tomorrow





