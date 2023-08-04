Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Aug 4, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Vali Holl is looking to back up her rainbow stripes after her success in Les Gets last year.


The Elite racers are up against the clock for the first time this week. Check out the results from elite qualifying at the 2023 downhill World Championships at Fort William below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 5:01.917
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:07.751
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 5:08.158
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 5:09.101
5th. Veronika Widmann: 5:10.548
Elite Men

1st. Loic Bruni: 4:25.570
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 4:26.350
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 4:26.800
4th. Thibaut Daprela: 4:27.566
5th. Luca Shaw: 4:27.725


Full Results:

Elite Women

photo
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results Fort William World Championships 2023 World Championships World Championships 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,558 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2023
51783 views
Replay: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2023
43693 views
First Ride: Pivot Shuttle AM eMTB
37036 views
[UPDATED] How to Watch the 2023 World Champs
36691 views
Review: Cannondale Habit Carbon LT1
35474 views
Torquato Testa Dislocates & Breaks Hip in Joyride Crash
35201 views
Shimano Releases New Shoe Lineup
34956 views
Video: 14 Minutes of Insane Features and Heavy Crashes At The 2023 Tour De Gnar
34692 views

21 Comments
  • 19 0
 The Athertons are hard as fk
  • 1 0
 Time of 6 minutes... with a dislocated shoulder? That's probably 3 minutes faster than most people could do when 100% fit.... It's almost as if she is one of the world's best downhillers....
  • 3 0
 Hey pinkbike mods.... Is there any chance of separating out the posts for the juniors, the women and the men? I love reading the comments about each, but with them all in one post a top comment about another race means really good comments about another category acan be pushed to the end.
  • 6 0
 BK Sport bring it home
  • 5 0
 Rachel did a full run???
  • 1 1
 Surprised she bothered with a dodgy shoulder tbh - as a protected rider I thought all she'd have to do is roll through the start gate to be in the race tomorrow?
  • 3 0
 So Nina Hoffmann had some fast splits at the beginning, Rachel did an easy run or is her shoulder more damaged?
  • 3 0
 Dns for Ronan Dunne? Crash in practice?
  • 1 0
 Crashed back home last week. Sore wrist.
  • 2 0
 Is the qualifications broadcast in the UK at all?
  • 1 0
 Been trying to find out for an hour or so Frown
  • 1 0
 They never have been before afaik
  • 1 0
 Don't think so, junior finals is on at 2.30 on iPlayer
  • 3 0
 Big ups to Tahnee
  • 1 0
 For world champs it's not actually qualifications right ? It's just seeding ?
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah Gloria Scarsi killing it up in 4th on with minimal time on the DH bike
  • 1 0
 Rachel putting down a run is incredible
  • 1 0
 Does anyone know what happend to Finn Isles?
  • 1 0
 Bruni and Kolb, nice!
  • 3 0
 And BK!
  • 1 0
 @dkendy1: Let's Go Race Fans!!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045050
Mobile Version of Website