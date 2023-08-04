Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 5:01.917

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:07.751

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 5:08.158

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 5:09.101

5th. Veronika Widmann: 5:10.548

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 4:25.570

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 4:26.350

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 4:26.800

4th. Thibaut Daprela: 4:27.566

5th. Luca Shaw: 4:27.725



The Elite racers are up against the clock for the first time this week. Check out the results from elite qualifying at the 2023 downhill World Championships at Fort William below.