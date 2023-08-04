Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

The Elite racers are up against the clock for the first time this week. Check out the results from elite qualifying at the 2023 downhill World Championships at Fort William below.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 5:01.917
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:07.751
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 5:08.158
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 5:09.101
5th. Veronika Widmann: 5:10.548
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 4:25.570
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 4:26.350
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 4:26.800
4th. Thibaut Daprela: 4:27.566
5th. Luca Shaw: 4:27.725
Full Results:
