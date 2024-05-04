Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

After the Timed Training session
, the Elite racers are now against the clock to decide who progresses to the semi-finals.
At the first time of asking in 2024, Tahnee Seagrave has come out of the off-season in strong form as she takes the top honours in the Elite Women's qualifying. Crossing the line with a time nearly two seconds ahead of the next rider Tahnee Seagrave is hungry for a second elite win at Fort William as she only lost the race lead once during her run to Vali Höll in the second sector.
Nina Hoffmann ended the session in second place as she laid down a consistent run that was in touch with the leader until split four where she lost around a second to the top qualifier. Anna Newkirk had an amazing run gaining places in the bottom sectors to end her qualifying ride in third place.
2023 overall winner and current World Champ Vali Höll couldn't quite match the top time as she dropped to fifth place in the standings. Höll did take the lead during the second sector but she lost around 5.4 seconds in split three through the upper woods.
In the Elite Men's qualifying Loiuc Bruni topped the results sheet as he was unmatched by the rest of the field. Ending his run over three seconds in the lead Loic Bruni is looking dominant on a course that has been tough for him in previous years. Sitting in second place is Bruni's teammate Finn Iles, making it a Specialized Gravity top two.
There were more top results for Canyon as after Seagrave's top qualifier, both Luca Shaw and Troy Brosnan made it into the top five with third and fourth place respectively. Oisin O'Callaghan wrapped up the five fastest riders and was the only other person with four seconds of Bruni.
Check out the results below.
Results:
Elite Women
1st.
Tahnee Seagrave: 4:48.0432nd.
Nina Hoffmann: 4:49.921 / +1.8783rd.
Anna Newkirk: 4:50.534 / +2.4914th.
Camille Balanche: 4:51.409 / +3.3665th.
Vali Höll: 4:51.739 / +3.696
Elite Men
1st.
Loic Bruni: 4:08.3312nd.
Finn Iles: 4:11.624 / +3.2933rd.
Luca Shaw: 4:12.089 / +3.7584th.
Troy Brosnan: 4:12.240 / +3.9095th.
Oisin O'Callaghan: 4:12.317 / +3.986
Full Results:
Elite Women
Elite Men
Semi-Finals Start Lists:
Elite Women
Elite Men
can't believe this shit show with all the technologies and youtubers available nowadays...
Just a live insta account and some grace... it doesn't take more to beat Warner Bros mega Show...
Click Blue button look at Sundays listing
If there’s one thing WBD has proven, it’s that they should never be given the benefit of the doubt…they’re like 0-for-27, especially when they are quiet about something. They’ve been quiet about semis, I’m learning.
Yes unfortunately I won't get any air time unless I'm in top 30 in the world ! Makes the sort even more elitist it's a f*cking shit show
Check this stream out
Click blue button and it's live stream all day tomorrow from 11.25
tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php
"You can watch the action from the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series Downhill season opener in Fort William, Scotland wherever you are in the world. Both the men’s and women's UCI Downhill World Cup Junior races will be broadcast live on the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube channel, while the Elite finals will be shown on one of the below channels or streaming services."
I don't know if the semis were supposed to be shown and they had to cancel for some reason and decided not to say anything about it, or if the info on the semis being broadcast this season too has been incorrect. Either way, shit communication.
MBR UK - How and where to watch
If you’re in the UK, then the racing will be shown on Eurosport TV channels as well as the Eurosport and Discovery+ apps. The Junior category racing and Elite semi-finals will be available for free, live on YouTube as well as the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website. But for the Elite finals on Sunday, you’ll need a subscription to either Discovery+ or Eurosport. If you go down the Discovery+ route you’ll need the Standard Plan, which is £6.99 a month – you can join for just one month but you’ll need to immediately cancel the subscription to avoid paying for a second.
Either way, it makes the semis completely pointless if it's not going to be broadcast. It's not just rubbish for fans, if I was a rider or sponsor who isn't going to make the finals coverage I'd be livid!
P.s
tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php
Blue button tommorows listings
On Vitals raw footage him and the bike do look completely dialled through the rough stuff.
Oh and go Oisin!
prod.chronorace.be/angular/results.html#/uci/event/20240503_mtb/DHI/CG1
They will just broadcast it on the website/app, I do'nt know if it will work with the chromecast to get it on TV.
Plus any protected riders that finished outside of that
Listed as 12 noon UK time on Sunday ?is that correct ?
euro sport listings for UK for today and tommorow has no mention of Uci DH ?
So it's basically the worst of both worlds, the riders have to risk more and we get to see less.
I didn’t complain about 6 hours of DH. Semis definitely diminished the finals but they mattered. They still matter, but WBD has decided not to show them.