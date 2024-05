Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Results:

After the Timed Training session , the Elite racers are now against the clock to decide who progresses to the semi-finals.At the first time of asking in 2024, Tahnee Seagrave has come out of the off-season in strong form as she takes the top honours in the Elite Women's qualifying. Crossing the line with a time nearly two seconds ahead of the next rider Tahnee Seagrave is hungry for a second elite win at Fort William as she only lost the race lead once during her run to Vali Höll in the second sector.Nina Hoffmann ended the session in second place as she laid down a consistent run that was in touch with the leader until split four where she lost around a second to the top qualifier. Anna Newkirk had an amazing run gaining places in the bottom sectors to end her qualifying ride in third place.2023 overall winner and current World Champ Vali Höll couldn't quite match the top time as she dropped to fifth place in the standings. Höll did take the lead during the second sector but she lost around 5.4 seconds in split three through the upper woods.In the Elite Men's qualifying Loiuc Bruni topped the results sheet as he was unmatched by the rest of the field. Ending his run over three seconds in the lead Loic Bruni is looking dominant on a course that has been tough for him in previous years. Sitting in second place is Bruni's teammate Finn Iles, making it a Specialized Gravity top two.There were more top results for Canyon as after Seagrave's top qualifier, both Luca Shaw and Troy Brosnan made it into the top five with third and fourth place respectively. Oisin O'Callaghan wrapped up the five fastest riders and was the only other person with four seconds of Bruni.Check out the results below.Tahnee Seagrave: 4:48.043Nina Hoffmann: 4:49.921 /Anna Newkirk: 4:50.534 /Camille Balanche: 4:51.409 /Vali Höll: 4:51.739 /Loic Bruni: 4:08.331Finn Iles: 4:11.624 /Luca Shaw: 4:12.089 /Troy Brosnan: 4:12.240 /Oisin O'Callaghan: 4:12.317 /