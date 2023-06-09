Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Jun 9, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Greenland leading out Dunne.


After the flat-out Junior Finals, the Elite racers are now against the clock for the first time this week. Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the first round of the 2023 World Cup series.



Live Timing can be found here.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Camille Balanche: 3:12.135
2nd. Rachel Atherton: 3:17.178
3rd. Vali Höll: 3:18.153
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:19.404
5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:19.703
Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.


Full Results:


Elite Women






17 Comments

  • 16 0
 Holy ***, Rachel’s back?
  • 1 0
 Looking forward for the race. I think there will be some serious competition.but still very impressive that Rachel is on speed again
  • 2 0
 H O L Y S H E E I T.... btu she was trying to sandbag ; ). "this was awful", etc.. we know the script.. but in any case.. that wales training hope pays back also for BK. 16 year in world cups.. magic number.. the year of the tiger
  • 1 0
 Must've been riding with her brothers.
  • 3 0
 I thought quali's were broadcast live?
  • 1 0
 No - there's too many riders to have it on. Cant see how it is feasible. You'd get the same 20 secs of track for 200 riders.
  • 1 0
 @Jblack89: derp, good point. Thx.
  • 1 0
 @Jblack89: I was pissed till I read your post. Fair play!
  • 2 0
 Ninas a DNF, .. shit.. but I guess she is protected.
  • 1 0
 On IG she said she tweaked her ankle so just broke the beam so she could race
  • 1 0
 was wondering about her run too. crash?
  • 1 0
 I'm not sure about this, but because she started from the gate and she finished 4th in the Overall last year, she might advance to the semi-final race because she's a Protected rider.
Does anyone else know if this is correct?
(I'm reading UCI Rule 4.11.014 for this.)
  • 2 0
 Harnden 7th!
  • 1 0
 Wow, more than 200 riders in qualifying for Men's Elite.
  • 2 0
 Rachel is a beast! Wow!
  • 1 0
 Has a mother ever podiumed before?
  • 1 0
 Yeah Camille yeeeeewww





