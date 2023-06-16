Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

After the Junior Men faced some tough conditions in finals
, the Elite racers are now against the clock for the first time this week.
Vali Höll is looking fast at her home race as she bests the surprise wet conditions to go quickest by just over two seconds. Camille Balanche has been unbeaten in Leogang since 2020 but she was not able to match Vali's speed today. Nina Hoffmann is again near the front of the race and takes third place.
Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the second round of the 2023 World Cup series.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.941
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:34.960
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:37.265
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:38.626
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:40.224
Elite Men
UPDATE: The Men are back on course after a weather delay.
Full Results:
Elite Women
Riders ranked 1-15 and protected riders who start, qualify for the semi-final.
The best time posted since qualifying resumed is 13th (of 22 who've completed runs at the moment).
