Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.941

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:34.960

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:37.265

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:38.626

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:40.224

UPDATE: The Men are back on course after a weather delay.



After the Junior Men faced some tough conditions in finals , the Elite racers are now against the clock for the first time this week.Vali Höll is looking fast at her home race as she bests the surprise wet conditions to go quickest by just over two seconds. Camille Balanche has been unbeaten in Leogang since 2020 but she was not able to match Vali's speed today. Nina Hoffmann is again near the front of the race and takes third place.Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the second round of the 2023 World Cup series.Live Timing can be found here