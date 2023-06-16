Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Jun 16, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Vali Holl in front of a very familiar backdrop.


After the Junior Men faced some tough conditions in finals, the Elite racers are now against the clock for the first time this week.

Vali Höll is looking fast at her home race as she bests the surprise wet conditions to go quickest by just over two seconds. Camille Balanche has been unbeaten in Leogang since 2020 but she was not able to match Vali's speed today. Nina Hoffmann is again near the front of the race and takes third place.

Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the second round of the 2023 World Cup series.



Live Timing can be found here.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.941
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:34.960
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:37.265
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:38.626
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:40.224
Elite Men

UPDATE: The Men are back on course after a weather delay.


Full Results:


Elite Women

Riders ranked 1-15 and protected riders who start, qualify for the semi-final.




31 Comments

  • 3 0
 Any chance we can we get some updates here Ed? Doesn't look like anyone has pushed through the start gate in a while ... is the course on hold again?
  • 1 0
 Looks like it, as all the start times have been pushed back? Next to start is 14:46
  • 2 0
 @Mayzei: 14:46 was almost 30 minutes ago. They haven't updated those at all unfortunately.
  • 3 0
 @adamkat: weather delay
  • 1 0
 @socalbikes1: Yeah before juniors cut out there was more clouds coming in about an hour out. Looks like they made it
  • 2 0
 @adamkat: ahhh them pesky timezones
  • 2 0
 @Mayzei: oh ya they'll get ya! Too many maths going on out there
  • 2 0
 Short track will be interesting tonight! Theres no reason not to run it because of weather (unlke DH) so could be a slip-n-slide mud fest!
  • 2 0
 Minnaar 16th at 1st split, 20th at 3rd split.
The best time posted since qualifying resumed is 13th (of 22 who've completed runs at the moment).
  • 1 0
 Minnaar won't make it into finals I guess Frown
  • 1 0
 @bashhard: there’s going to be a few unprotected riders that normally won’t have a problem making top 60 not go through
  • 3 0
 Has riding stopped again or is it just my live timing?
  • 2 0
 Looking at the same thing. Hard to say since UCI live timing is as finicky as they come.
  • 1 0
 Webcam looks like very one left

portal.live-panorama.com/player_clips.php?cam=19&responsive=true&autoplay=true
  • 1 0
 Qaulys are normally like that though. that's pretty cool, can see bikes going up the lift.
  • 3 0
 Live timing is showing riders are back on the track.
  • 2 0
 Back on but course seems to be slower. Riders that dropped after the break are at least 20 seconds back so far
  • 2 0
 Rachel in 6th for those wondering, was 7.5s back
  • 1 0
 How does a rider become a protected rider who automatically qualifies for semis?
  • 1 1
 Top 20 riders are protected for semis. The top 10 from last year and the top riders from this year.
  • 3 0
 From UCI Rules:

4.11.014 Protected riders to the semi-final are:
1. riders with season long race numbers (i.e. ranked in the top 5 women elite and the top 10 men elite of the final UCI World Cup standings of the previous season)
2. the best ranked riders from the current UCI World Cup standings, that are not included in point 1 above, until a total of 10 women elite and 20 men elite are reached
3. if any riders as described under 1. and 2. above do not confirm participation at an event they will not be replaced.

Protected riders to the final are:
1. riders ranked in the top 3 women elite and top 3 men elite of the final UCI World Cup standings of the previous season
2. the best ranked riders from the current UCI World Cup standings, that are not included in point 1 above, until a total of 5 women elite and 10 men elite are reached
3. if any riders as described under 1. and 2. above do not confirm participation at an event they will not be replaced
4. men and women junior riders ranked in the top 3 of the current UCI World Cup standings. At the first UCI World Cup round of the season there will be no protected junior riders.
5. If a rider is announced as retired, he is not eligible anymore as protected rider. The announcement of the retired status shall be done in writing to the UCI before 31 December of the previous year.
  • 1 0
 Rachel going for the negative splits again. 6th in qualies; will only go faster from here on out.
  • 1 0
 Danny Hart now on track! 11th at 1st split! The guy likes a wet track. Finished 2nd last year in the slop.
  • 1 0
 Ended with 13th best time, for now.
  • 2 1
 Are Elite Qualis free on youtube?
  • 4 0
 They aren’t broadcast at all
  • 2 0
 @bgoldstone: shouldn't they be brodcasted on gcn+?
But it's not and payed for the thing. What's going on gcn?
  • 1 0
 @ottifant: I'd guess GCN+ only have the rights to the official racing (ie semi's and finals). Quali's are exactly what they are, qualifiers for the main race.
  • 1 0
 Weather delay at a DH race?
  • 2 0
 It's most likely the wind speed imo. If it's gusting at high speeds it could been seen as a severe handicap to the riders caught in it and might force the gondolas to close.
  • 2 0
 Back on!





