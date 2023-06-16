Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.941

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:34.960

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:37.265

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:38.626

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:40.224



Elite Men



UPDATE: The Men are back on course after a weather delay.

