LIVE: Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Live Timing

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:40.608

2nd. Anna Newkirk: 3:48.613 / +8.005

3rd. Myriam Nicole: 3:48.793 / +8.185

4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:49.730 / +9.122

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:50.384 / +9.776



Elite Men



Results to follow shortly.



After the Timed Training session , the Elite racers are now against the clock to decide who progresses to the semi-finals.Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying for the third round of the 2024 World Cup series.