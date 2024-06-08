Powered by Outside

LIVE: Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Jun 8, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After the Timed Training session, the Elite racers are now against the clock to decide who progresses to the semi-finals.

Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying for the third round of the 2024 World Cup series.

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:40.608
2nd. Anna Newkirk: 3:48.613 / +8.005
3rd. Myriam Nicole: 3:48.793 / +8.185
4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:49.730 / +9.122
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:50.384 / +9.776

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.

Elite Women

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 This is the most thrilling update of numbers I have seen. Even better than the enduro!
  • 1 0
 Vali being 8 seconds up is mad impressive!







