Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Live Timing

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:48.671

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:52.077

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:55.428

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:59.167

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:59.933

Elite Men (Provisional After the Top 60 Ranked Riders)



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:22.612

2nd. Loris Vergier: 3:23.593

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:24.011

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:25.292

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:26.448



These results may change as the qualifying session continues.



Full Results:

Elite Women

After the Junior finals , the Elite racers are now against the clock.For the Elite Women, Vali Höll is once again the rider to beat as she storms across the line 3.4 seconds up against Marine Cabirou. Sitting over 6.7 seconds back and completing the top three is Monika Hrastnik. We are not yet sure what happened to Nina Hoffmann but we saw that she was over two minutes back at split two and has since been given a disqualification for the qualifying session.Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from qualifying for the sixth round of the 2023 World Cup series.