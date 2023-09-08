Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:48.671

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:52.077

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:55.428

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:59.167

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:59.933



Elite Men (Provisional After the Top 60 Ranked Riders)



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:22.612

2nd. Loris Vergier: 3:23.593

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:24.011

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:25.292

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:26.448



These results may change as the qualifying session continues.

