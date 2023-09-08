Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

After the Junior finals
, the Elite racers are now against the clock.
For the Elite Women, Vali Höll is once again the rider to beat as she storms across the line 3.4 seconds up against Marine Cabirou. Sitting over 6.7 seconds back and completing the top three is Monika Hrastnik. We are not yet sure what happened to Nina Hoffmann but we saw that she was over two minutes back at split two and has since been given a disqualification for the qualifying session.
Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from qualifying for the sixth round of the 2023 World Cup series.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:48.671
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:52.077
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:55.428
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:59.167
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:59.933
Elite Men (Provisional After the Top 60 Ranked Riders)
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:22.612
2nd. Loris Vergier: 3:23.593
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:24.011
4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:25.292
5th. Loic Bruni: 3:26.448
What I did find was interesting that the DSQ for going out side of the course is at the discretion of the commissar, unlike most other DSQ reasons which are fixed
4.1.035
If a rider exits the course for any reason, he/she must return to the course between the same two course markers where he/she exited.
In case a rider fails to return to the course as provided for in this article, the commissaires’ panel can disqualify the rider.
(text modified on 1.01.16; 1.01.19)
If I’d been Spesh manager last week I’d have been pointing that out as Finn didn’t gain anything same with quite a few other instances where riders have accidentally gone of course and not gained anything