Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 8, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the Junior finals, the Elite racers are now against the clock.

For the Elite Women, Vali Höll is once again the rider to beat as she storms across the line 3.4 seconds up against Marine Cabirou. Sitting over 6.7 seconds back and completing the top three is Monika Hrastnik. We are not yet sure what happened to Nina Hoffmann but we saw that she was over two minutes back at split two and has since been given a disqualification for the qualifying session.

Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from qualifying for the sixth round of the 2023 World Cup series.

Live Timing


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:48.671
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:52.077
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:55.428
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:59.167
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:59.933
Elite Men (Provisional After the Top 60 Ranked Riders)

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:22.612
2nd. Loris Vergier: 3:23.593
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:24.011
4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:25.292
5th. Loic Bruni: 3:26.448

These results may change as the qualifying session continues.


Full Results:

Elite Women

photo
photo



23 Comments
  • 32 0
 Vali on a Holl' nother level
  • 3 0
 Oh I see what you did there. All my upvotes are belong to you.
  • 16 0
 Benoit's on a mission. Also, go Dak!
  • 4 0
 I'd love to see Benoit finally take his first win!
  • 3 0
 @bashhard: Same, it's about time! Such a likeable dude
  • 4 0
 So Blenki is coming down right after Loic. I'd love to see that live, one guy just flat out and pinned and the next guy fast af but just having the best time.
  • 1 0
 Ex-teammates too
  • 4 0
 Hoffmann DSQ? Why?
  • 3 0
 Whatever the reason, I hope it doesn't mean she doesn't get to race in the semi-final. They wiped her split times, so I don't know if that means she's not considered to have even started the race.
  • 2 0
 @Bibico: Protected riders, bud
  • 4 0
 @scott-townes: I know she's protected. I just don't know if being DSQ'd eliminates her from further competition at this event.
  • 1 0
 Most likely scenario is she’s gone off course and not gone back to re-enter where she left.
  • 1 0
 @Bibico: just looked at the rules and can’t find anything at moment.

What I did find was interesting that the DSQ for going out side of the course is at the discretion of the commissar, unlike most other DSQ reasons which are fixed

4.1.035
If a rider exits the course for any reason, he/she must return to the course between the same two course markers where he/she exited.
In case a rider fails to return to the course as provided for in this article, the commissaires’ panel can disqualify the rider.
(text modified on 1.01.16; 1.01.19)

If I’d been Spesh manager last week I’d have been pointing that out as Finn didn’t gain anything same with quite a few other instances where riders have accidentally gone of course and not gained anything
  • 2 0
 @Bibico: as a protected rider, all she has to do is roll out of the start hut and she’s good
  • 1 0
 She had a crash, was just posted on her IG. Looked like it hurt...
  • 2 0
 Does a dsq in qualies mean a protected rider like Nina won't be allowed to start on race day?
  • 3 0
 No, as long as she rolled out of the start hut, she’s protected.
  • 2 0
 @nastynate711: thank you!
  • 2 0
 Anywhere to watch qualis?
  • 8 0
 Track side.
  • 2 0
 the hoff is off
  • 1 0
 why no Qualifiying on GCN+ ???? WTF?!?!??
  • 2 0
 Have you in the history of DH racing ever seen a qualifying session being broadcast?





