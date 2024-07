LIVE: Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Live Timing

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:03.010

2nd. Mille Johnset: 4:05.016 / +2.006

3rd. Myriam Nicole: 4:05.112 / +2.102

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:06.186 / +3.176

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:10.096 / +7.086



Elite Men (Provisional After Top 60 Ranked Riders)



1st. Dakotah Norton: 3:27.224

2nd. Rémi Thirion: 3:28.318 / +1.094

3rd. Finn Iles: 3:29.756 / +2.532

4th. Dylan Maples: 3:29.767 / +2.543

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:30.055 / +2.831



Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Women

After the Timed Training session , the Elite racers are now against the clock to decide who progresses to the semi-finals.Vali Höll returns to the top of the timing sheets as she goes fastest in qualifying by two seconds. After a tough weekend in Val di Sole, Höll is back leading the elite women's racing besting Mille Johnset to the line by 2.006 seconds. Myriam Nicole lays down a strong run on home soil as she goes third, 2.1 back.Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying for the fifth round of the 2024 World Cup series.[HR iwdth=80%]