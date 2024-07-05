LIVE: Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

After the Timed Training session
, the Elite racers are now against the clock to decide who progresses to the semi-finals.
Vali Höll returns to the top of the timing sheets as she goes fastest in qualifying by two seconds. After a tough weekend in Val di Sole, Höll is back leading the elite women's racing besting Mille Johnset to the line by 2.006 seconds. Myriam Nicole lays down a strong run on home soil as she goes third, 2.1 back.
Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying for the fifth round of the 2024 World Cup series.
Live Timing
Results:
Full Results:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:03.010
2nd. Mille Johnset: 4:05.016 / +2.006
3rd. Myriam Nicole: 4:05.112 / +2.102
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:06.186 / +3.176
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:10.096 / +7.086
Elite Men (Provisional After Top 60 Ranked Riders)
1st. Dakotah Norton: 3:27.224
2nd. Rémi Thirion: 3:28.318 / +1.094
3rd. Finn Iles: 3:29.756 / +2.532
4th. Dylan Maples: 3:29.767 / +2.543
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:30.055 / +2.831
Elite Women
Protected Riders:Vali Höll, Myriam Nicole, Tahnee Seagrave, Monika Hrastnik, Marine Cabirou, Anna Newkirk, Phoebe Gale, Nina Hoffmann, Camille Balanche and Jess Blewitt
Semi-Finals Start List:
Elite Women
Just needs a bit of luck on race day.