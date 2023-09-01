Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Sep 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the Junior qualifying, the Elite racers are now against the clock for the first time this week. Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from qualifying for the fifth round of the 2023 World Cup series.

Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:57.977
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:59.239
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:04.282
4th. Lisa Baumann: 4:06.137
5th. Mille Johnset: 4:10.040
Elite Men (Provisional - After the Top 60 Ranked Riders)

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:29.379
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:30.027
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:30.609
4th. Andreas Kolb: 3:31.165
5th. Finn Iles: 3:32.028

These results are not final and could change as the rest of the field completes a qualifying run.


Full Results:\


Elite Women

photo



24 Comments
  • 21 1
 Those huge gaps seem to indicate, along with what a lot of riders themselves are saying, that this course is actually really technical, despite what some people at home seem to have decided from watching some go pro footage. Love to see it, should make for really exciting racing
  • 10 0
 Dylan Maples threw down a heater!
  • 8 0
 Good time for Mille
  • 3 0
 hell yeah she s seems to get better and better.Good luck for the rest of the season
  • 7 0
 Dylan Maples what now?
  • 2 0
 hell ya brother top 10 for team norcal lets go
  • 1 0
 Who is that intruder?
  • 3 0
 Nina butchered the last corner. Cased the jump and then kinda rail slid the top the berm. She usually dropped a couple seconds there
  • 1 0
 Jackson ok?
  • 2 0
 Gutted that Camille is not back in the race yet.
I hope she's OK. Does anyone have any news?
  • 3 0
 Her post (and people's discussions around it) seemed to indicate that she may be out the rest of the season working on concussion symptoms.
  • 3 0
 She is in a neuro rehab centre in Switzerland for a few weeks to recover from moderate head trauma and contusions in her chest (no broken bones though)

She is out for the remainder of the year she said.
  • 1 0
 @Basketcase889: thanks for the feed back Bro.
  • 3 0
 But which Nina Hoffman was in second?
  • 5 0
 Nina Seagrave or Tahnée Hoffmann? Ask Karen!
  • 3 0
 Dylan Maples with the top 10!
  • 3 0
 Friggin MAPELS!
  • 1 0
 Anyone know what happened with Jackson and Jordon? Both way down the field.
  • 1 0
 curious to this as well? there were a lot of times that are 15sec back or so for split 3, I'm wondering if there was a big crash and it slowed down a bunch of riders after it until it was cleaned up?
  • 1 0
 These times look funky. A bunch of top 20 riders aren't even qualifying for semis. Is this another weather related mess?
  • 2 0
 timing broke again, SICK
  • 1 0
 Looks like minaar went down?
  • 1 0
 Jackson had an issue part way down it looks like?
  • 1 0
 All having issues, or strategery





