Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:57.977

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:59.239

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:04.282

4th. Lisa Baumann: 4:06.137

5th. Mille Johnset: 4:10.040



Elite Men (Provisional - After the Top 60 Ranked Riders)



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:29.379

2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:30.027

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:30.609

4th. Andreas Kolb: 3:31.165

5th. Finn Iles: 3:32.028



These results are not final and could change as the rest of the field completes a qualifying run.

