Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

, the Elite racers are now against the clock for the first time this week. Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from qualifying for the fifth round of the 2023 World Cup series.
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:57.977
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:59.239
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:04.282
4th. Lisa Baumann: 4:06.137
5th. Mille Johnset: 4:10.040
Elite Men (Provisional - After the Top 60 Ranked Riders)
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:29.379
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:30.027
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:30.609
4th. Andreas Kolb: 3:31.165
5th. Finn Iles: 3:32.028
These results are not final and could change as the rest of the field completes a qualifying run.
I hope she's OK. Does anyone have any news?
She is out for the remainder of the year she said.