Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Oct 6, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the Junior finals, the Elite racers are now against the clock. Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from qualifying for the final round of the 2023 World Cup series.

Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:35.376
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 4:36.376
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:37.732
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:44.224
5th. Mille Johnset: 4:44.352
Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.


7 Comments
  • 7 1
 Tight eating from the top 3 women!
  • 7 0
 lol, right racing*
  • 25 0
 I give up
  • 1 0
 @sb666: me too man..
  • 1 0
 @sb666: Here is your upvote. We can all relate.
  • 3 0
 Do they stream qualis?
  • 2 0
 No, only Semis and Finals.





