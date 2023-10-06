Watch
Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
Oct 6, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
7 Comments
After the
Junior finals
, the Elite racers are now against the clock. Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from qualifying for the final round of the 2023 World Cup series.
Live Timing
Results:
Elite Women
1st.
Vali Höll: 4:35.376
2nd.
Marine Cabirou: 4:36.376
3rd.
Nina Hoffmann: 4:37.732
4th.
Tahnee Seagrave: 4:44.224
5th.
Mille Johnset: 4:44.352
Elite Men
Results to follow shortly.
Full Results:
Elite Women
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Results
World Cup DH
Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,783 articles
7 Comments
Score
Time
7
1
sb666
(23 mins ago)
Tight eating from the top 3 women!
[Reply]
7
0
sb666
(22 mins ago)
lol, right racing*
[Reply]
25
0
sb666
(22 mins ago)
I give up
[Reply]
1
0
averagerug
(12 mins ago)
@sb666
: me too man..
[Reply]
1
0
cutamerc
(10 mins ago)
@sb666
: Here is your upvote. We can all relate.
[Reply]
3
0
cmartin575
(19 mins ago)
Do they stream qualis?
[Reply]
2
0
captbennett
(5 mins ago)
No, only Semis and Finals.
[Reply]
