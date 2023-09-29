Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Sep 29, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the Junior finals, the Elite racers are now against the clock. Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from qualifying for the seventh round of the 2023 World Cup series.

Live Timing


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:50.778
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:53.447
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:57.865
4th. Anna Newkirk: 3:58.677
5th. Sian A'Hern: 3:59.564
Elite Men (Provisional After the Top 60)

1st. Loic Bruni: 3:13.248
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 3:13.462
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 3:13.603
4th. Dakotah Norton: 3:15.165
5th. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:15.275


Full Results:

Elite Women

photo


20 Comments
  • 2 0
 Already thought something is weird that Anna Newkirk wasn't on the startlist and not on the results from timed training... So very happy to see her qualify in 4th. Not so happy to see Abby with a DNF and Lisa Baumann missing to qualify.
  • 5 0
 Damn, Oisin coming out firing.
  • 5 0
 BK cooking!!
  • 3 0
 Missy on fire with her picks
  • 2 0
 Is this live on GCN in the UK?
  • 2 0
 No. Qualies have never been broadcast
  • 3 0
 Muuuuush
  • 1 0
 "If you see him...."
  • 1 0
 What happend to Benoit Coulanges? DNS, So no way to make it in to the Finals.
  • 1 0
 I took a look at Instagram and they'd posted an hour ago he had a crash this morning. No further info yet, except that he wasn't going to start today.
  • 1 0
 Damn Super Bruni must have a super line between 2 and 3, closest to him is 1.5 seconds slower
  • 1 0
 Phonebox at split 2?
  • 2 0
 Benoît Coulanges DNS, anyone knows what happened ?
  • 1 0
 A crash this morning, based on Instagram. No details yet.
  • 2 0
 Dak! and also BK!
  • 1 0
 Vali down 7 seconds at split 2 on Nina and wins by 3 seconds
  • 2 0
 I'm going through the split data at the moment and it looks like Nina had a really bad split four. Nina lost 7.457 seconds here to Vali while the rest of the top five lost between 1.6 and 4 seconds.
  • 2 0
 Mon the Irish boys!
  • 1 0
 Matt Walker had some serious speed in first split it looks like
  • 1 0
 Track is running QUICK!





