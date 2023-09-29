Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

After the Junior finals
, the Elite racers are now against the clock. Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from qualifying for the seventh round of the 2023 World Cup series.
Live Timing
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:50.778
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:53.447
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:57.865
4th. Anna Newkirk: 3:58.677
5th. Sian A'Hern: 3:59.564
Elite Men (Provisional After the Top 60)
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:13.248
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 3:13.462
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 3:13.603
4th. Dakotah Norton: 3:15.165
5th. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:15.275
Full Results:
Elite Women