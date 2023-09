Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Live Timing

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:50.778

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:53.447

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:57.865

4th. Anna Newkirk: 3:58.677

5th. Sian A'Hern: 3:59.564

Elite Men (Provisional After the Top 60)



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:13.248

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 3:13.462

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 3:13.603

4th. Dakotah Norton: 3:15.165

5th. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:15.275



Full Results:

Elite Women

After the Junior finals , the Elite racers are now against the clock. Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from qualifying for the seventh round of the 2023 World Cup series.