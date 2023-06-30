Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Jun 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Jess Blewitt is riding strongly and due a big result.


After the Junior finals, the Elite racers are now against the clock for the first time this week. Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the third round of the 2023 World Cup series.

Live Timing


Results:

Elite Women (Provisional)

1st. Camille Balanche: 4:11.331
2nd. Vali Höll: 4:13.891
3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:14.160
4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:21.972
5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:24.387
Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.



