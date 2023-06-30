Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
Jun 30, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
After the
Junior finals
, the Elite racers are now against the clock for the first time this week. Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the third round of the 2023 World Cup series.
Live Timing
Results:
Elite Women (Provisional)
1st.
Camille Balanche: 4:11.331
2nd.
Vali Höll: 4:13.891
3rd.
Jess Blewitt: 4:14.160
4th.
Marine Cabirou: 4:21.972
5th.
Lisa Baumann: 4:24.387
Elite Men
Results to follow shortly.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Results
World Cup DH
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,488 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023
67361 views
First Ride: Ibis HD6 - Mixed Wheels & More Travel
58916 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB135
51312 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 3
45256 views
Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters
42533 views
Tech Randoms - Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
35741 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta SX V5
34084 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023
34078 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.039501
Mobile Version of Website