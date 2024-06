LIVE: Elite Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Live Timing

Elite Women - (Provisional)



1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:35.308

2nd. Jess Blewitt: 4:41.119 / +5.811

3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:43.834 / +8.526

4th. Vali Höll: 4:44.106 / +8.798

5th. Marine Cabirou: 4:46.394 / +11.086



Elite Men



Results to follow shortly.



Full Results:

After the Timed Training session, the Elite racers are now against the clock to decide who progresses to the semi-finals. Results to follow shortly.