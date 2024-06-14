Powered by Outside

LIVE: Elite Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 14, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After the Timed Training session, the Elite racers are now against the clock to decide who progresses to the semi-finals.

Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying for the fourth round of the 2024 World Cup series.

Live Timing

You can also view the timing page here.


Results:

Elite Women - (Provisional)

1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:35.308
2nd. Jess Blewitt: 4:41.119 / +5.811
3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:43.834 / +8.526
4th. Vali Höll: 4:44.106 / +8.798
5th. Marine Cabirou: 4:46.394 / +11.086

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.

Full Results:

Elite Women - (Provisional)

Results to follow shortly.



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,213 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
124479 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
92260 views
The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes
61878 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
51516 views
The Actual Weights of 15 World Cup DH Race Bikes
42008 views
Head to Head Review: 2025 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
34651 views
Review: GasGas ECC 6 - More Speed Than You Need?
32793 views
Downhill Tech Randoms - Leogang World Cup 2024
32207 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Is Scarsi protected?







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043426
Mobile Version of Website