Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.759

2nd. Mille Johnset: 3:27.514

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:32.486

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:32.811

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:34.193



Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 2:51.420

2nd. Loic Bruni: 2:53.010

3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:53.502

4th. Danny Hart: 2:53.920

5th. Greg Minnaar: 2:53.935



Full Results:

Timed Training has mysteriously made a return for this week's racing. check out the most important results of the weekend below.