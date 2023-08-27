Live Elite XC Results & Updates from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023

Live Timing

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:14:09

2nd. Alessandra Keller: +34

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:28

4th. Loana Lecomte: +1:34

5th. Evie Richards: +1:40

Live Race Updates:



4:00 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off

The Elites are off the line with Martina Berta leading into the first lap.



4:05 am PDT: A Crash for Puck Pieterse

Puck Pieterse has slid out on the wet rocks as she just started the first downhill of lap one. The course is looking greasy today.



4:08 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot has Pulled Away

Pauline Ferrand Prevot has already built a nine-second lead as the crash from Puck Pieterse caused havoc for everyone except Martina Berta and the race leader.



4:11 am PDT: The Chasing Group is Closing In

While the commentators seem to be already calling the race for Pauline looking at riders who aren't at the front the chasing group led by Evie Richards is beginning to close the gap. It is still very early in the race and as the gap was created by a crash we could see this close.



4:14 am PDT: After Lap 1 the Top 6 Are:

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 14:17

2nd. Martina Berta: +20

3rd. Evie Richards: +23

4th. Alessandra Keller: +23

5th. Puck Pieterse: +27

6th. Savilla Blunk: +27



4:15 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Attacks to Lead the Chasing Group

Alessandra Keller has moved into 2nd place as she is trying to close down the gap to Pauline Ferrand Prevot.



4:20 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Takes 5 Seconds Out of Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Pauline Ferrand Prevot's steady pace on the downhills is costing her as a charging Alessandra Keller is gaining on the race leader.



4:22 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot is Dropping Back

The advantage of the first lap carnage is over for the World Champion as Alessandra Keller is almost right on her wheel. The big chasing group have also pulled back a decent chunk of time. Pauline is strong on the climbs but she needs to take more risks on the downhills as she is losing a lot of time here.



4:28 am PDT: Alessandra Keller has Caught Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Alessandra Keller has made up 23 seconds in one lap as she closes the gap to the World Champion. The pair will want to keep the speed high as they have Mona Mitterwallner closing in fast in 3rd place.



4:29 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Now Leads

Alessandra Keller has moved into first place. If the Swiss rider can stay leading into the first technical downhill of lap three then she could do some real damage and build a strong lead.



4:30 am PDT: After Lap 2 the Top 7 Are:

1st. Alessandra Keller: 29:19

2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +0

3rd. Mona Mitterwallner: +11

4th:. Evie Richards: +34

5th. Martina Berta: +35

6th. Puck Pieterse: +35

7th. Loana Lecomte: +35



4:32 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Builds a 4-Second Lead

Alessandra Keller pulls ahead of Pauline Ferrand Prevot by four seconds. Mona Mitterwallner is now just five seconds off the rear wheel of Pauline Ferrand Prevot.



4:33 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Moves into 4th

After a lap one crash Puck Pieterse has moved into 4th and has gapped Evie Richards by seven seconds.



4:35 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner Catches Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Heading into the greasy and rocky downhill at the start of the lap Mona was on the rear wheel of Pauline. Alessandra Keller is putting the hurt on the chasing rider in the descents. While time can be made on the climbs it seems the race will be won in the descents today.



4:36 am PDT: Evie Richards & Loana Lecomte Pass Puck Pieterse

Despite looking strong at the start of the lap Evie Richards and Loana Lecomte have made a big move to pass the series leader up the lap's big climb.



4:38 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner Speeds Pass Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Pauline Ferrand Prevot has caught Mona Mitterwallner after a big attack but she looks to be struggling to keep the pace of the young Austrian rider.



4:41 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner Gaps Pauline Ferrand Prevot * Starts Closing in on the Race Leader

Mona Mitterwallner is now only seven seconds off Alessandra Keller as she pulls ahead of the 2023 World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot by seven seconds. Evie Richards is 49 seconds back in 4th but she is starting to close the gap to Pauline.



4:42 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Stalls in the Rocks

Alessandra Keller makes a small mistake on the greasy rocks allowing Mona Mitterwallner to fully close the gap.



4:45 am PDT: After Lap 3 the Top 5 Are:

1st. Alessandra Keller: 44:19

2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: +0

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +13

4th:. Loana Lecomte: +58

5th. Evie Richards: +58



4:47 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Pushing Hard on the Descents

Alessandra Keller is really pushing hard on the descents but Mona Mitterwallner is a powerful climber and can easily close the gap. The leading pair are having a great battle at the front of the race.



4:49 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Dropping Back from Evie Richards & Loana Lecomte

In the battle for the remaining podium spots Evie Richards and Loana Lecomte seem to be riding away from the overall series leader as begin to build a gap. Loana Lecomte looks to be the strongest of these three riders as she sits in fourth.



4:52 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot is Struggling

Pauline Ferrand Prevot looks to be really struggling as she loses around 30 seconds in the first part of lap four. The chasing riders of Loana Lecomte and Evie Richards are really not that far off her rear wheel anymore.



4:55 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner Attacks to Take the Race Lead

Mona Mitterwallner has moved into the race lead as it looks like she wants to create some space to Alessandra Keller ahead of the final lap.



4:57 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Loses 13 Seconds to Mona Mitterwallner

Thanks to some less than helpful camera work we are not quite sure how the time was lost but Alessandra Keller was either caught out by a lapped rider blocking part of a descent or she made a mistake creating the large gap. From what we saw of Mona Mitterwallner's pass on the lapped rider she had to take a different line to avoid them, this could have thrown Alessandra off if she had done the same.



5:01 am PDT: Going into the Final Lap the Top 5 Are:

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 59:08

2nd. Alessandra Keller: +15

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:13

4th:. Loana Lecomte: +1:30

5th. Evie Richards: +1:36



5:01 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Starts to Close the Gap

Mona Mitterwallner will need to keep the pace up as Alessandra Keller is closing in on the leader as she is pushing hard to catch up.



5:03 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Just 10 Seconds Off Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Loana Lecomte may just catch Pauline Ferrand Prevot as she finds seven seconds on the World Champion in the initial part of the final lap.



5:05 am PDT: A Mistake for Mona Mitterwallner

Mona Mitterwallner makes a small mistake on the greasy rocky descent, Alessandra Keller will still have to find some extra speed if she is going to catch up.



5:07 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Just 5 Seconds Off Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Loana Lecomte is riding her way into third place as she is closing down on Pauline Ferrand Prevot. Evie Richards is also not far off the World Champ.



5:09 am PDT: Alessandra Keller is Now 20 Seconds Back

Alessandra Keller is looking less likely to catch the leader as she is dropping off the leading race pace.



5:13 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner Wins in Andorra

Mona Mitterwallner has won her first Elite World Cup as she dominates the later stages of the race.







The fifth Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Andorra, stay tuned for live results and updates.