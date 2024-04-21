Elite XC Results from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Apr 21, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from a nail-biting second round of the 2024 World Cup XC series with all-out performances from the women's and men's races.

Haley Batten got redemption after her round one final lap crash as she secured her first elite World Cup win. The women's race saw some close battles before the final lap showdown between Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds brought the race to a thrilling conclusion with a last-minute attack pushing Batten into first by 17 seconds. Matching her position at round one, Savilia Blunk took another 3rd place this season.

Continuing the excitement from the women's racing we saw an incredible 80 minutes of racing from the elite men with a last lap full of drama as Simon Andreassen secured the round two win. Following an attack on lap seven Victor Koretzky's lead looked unmatched until a drivetrain issue saw him drop back to fifth, opening up the lead position with half a lap left. The race ended with a four-way sprint as Simon Andreassen managed to best Victor Koretzky, Alan Hatherly and Filippo Colombo to the line.

Check out the results below.


Race Results


Elite Women:

1st. Haley Batten: 1:23:04
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: 1:23:21 // (+17)
3rd. Savilia Blunk: 1:23:44 // (+40)
4th. Alessandra Keller: 1:24:09 // (+1:05)
5th. Anne Terpstra: 1:24:50 // (+1:46)


Elite Men:

1st. Simon Andreassen: 1:20:00
2nd. Victor Koretzky: 1:20:01 // (+1)
3rd. Alan Hatherly: 1:20:01 // (+1)
4th. Filippo Colombo: 1:20:01 // (+1)
5th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:20:10 // (+10)


Full Results


Elite Women:

photo
photo

Elite Men:

photo
photo
photo
photo



The Elite Women's Race as it Happened:

9:15 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off
The Elites are off the line with Jennifer Jackson leading off the line.

9:17 am PDT: Carnage on the switchbacks
The switchback climb is causing havoc for riders as riders dismount to make it around the tight corners.

9:19 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Takes the Lead
Alessandra Keller takes control of the race as she already starts to pull apart the top ten.

9:21 am PDT: A Group of 3 Forms at the Front
Alessandra Keller, Linda Indergand and Haley Batten have broken away at the front with a small gap back to Jenny Rissveds and the chasing group.

9:23 am PDT: The Leading Group has been Caught
After a technical descent the gap has gone with seven riders now within touching distance of the lead.

9:25 am PDT: The Final Flat Section Brings the Top 8 Together
The fastest eight riders are now within one second as riders make their way through the final flat part of the course.

9:26 am PDT: Top 8 After Lap 1
photo

9:28 am PDT: The Front Group Splits Apart Again
The start of lap two sees the gaps widen again as the top five are now split by five seconds.

9:29 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Moving Through the Ranks
As the pace picks up at the front Loana Lecomte is putting in a big effort as she has made it up to 8th place and is 18 seconds back.

9:31 am PDT: Haley Batten Moves into the Lead
Haley Batten leads the race followed by Jenny Rissveds, Alessandra Keller and Savilia Blunk. Three of the leading four were the top three riders last weekend.

9:33 am PDT: Jennifer Jackson Takes 5th as she Chases the Leaders
Jennifer Jackson passes teammate Linda Indergand as she is now the rider in charge of hunting the leading racers. Jackson is two seconds off the front four.

9:33 am PDT: Jennifer Jackson Takes 5th as she Chases the Leaders
Jennifer Jackson passes teammate Linda Indergand as she is now the rider in charge of hunting the leading racers. Jackson is two seconds off the front four.

9:35 am PDT: Jennifer Jackson & Linda Indergand Join the Leaders
Jennifer Jackson and Linda Indergand have joined the leading group.

9:36 am PDT: Top 6 After Lap 2
photo

9:40 am PDT: A Group of 2 Pull Away at the Front
Alessandra Keller and Jenny Rissveds build a lead of three seconds against the chasing group led by Savilia Blunk.

9:42 am PDT: Haley Batten & Savilia Blunk Close the Gap
Haley Batten and Savilia Blunk catch the race leaders reforming a group of four riders at the front. Jennifer Jackson is just in sight of the group in fifth place.

9:44 am PDT: Problems for Loana Lecomte
We are not sure what has happened but Loana Lecomte is sitting in 50th on the live timing.

9:46 am PDT: Loana Lecomte is Off the Bike
The live broadcast has just shown Loana Lecomte off the bike and sitting at the side of the course. We will provide an update once we know more.

9:47 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 3
photo

9:51 am PDT: The Pace Picks Up at the Front
The leading group of four riders have upped the speed on lap four dropping the chasing group of Linda Indergand and Jennifer Jackson to around 30 seconds behind.

9:53 am PDT: Jenny Rissveds Pulls Away in the Lead
Jenny Rissveds makes up some incredible time on one descent as she leads the race by six seconds with Alessandra Keller 2nd.

9:55 am PDT: Puncture for Jennifer Jackson
After a great start today Jennifer Jackson is back in 11th place after getting a rear flat.

9:57 am PDT: Top 4 After Lap 4
photo

9:59 am PDT: Haley Batten Closing the Gap to Rissveds
Haley Batten has closed the gap to three seconds as Jenny Rissveds makes a mistake on the first climb of the lap.

10:02 am PDT: Top 4 Split by 7 Seconds
Jenny Rissveds remains out in front as the top four riders are split by a few seconds but with the flat final part of the lap, we could see the group come together again.

10:06 am PDT: Haley Batten Leads the Re-Formed Group of 4
Haley Batten has gone to the front of the race as the group of four starts lap 6.

10:09 am PDT: Top 4 After Lap 5
photo

10:11 am PDT: Haley Batten & Jenny Rissveds Pass Alessandra Keller Creating a 3 Second Gap
Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds move into the lead before a mistake from Alessandra Keller puts her seconds behind the leaders.

10:13 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Falling Back
Alessandra Keller could be in trouble as after her mistake she loses momentum and is now six seconds back from the front of the race.

10:16 am PDT: Haley Batten & Jenny Rissveds Lead by 9 Seconds
Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds have broken away at the front leading Alessandra Keller in 3rd by nine seconds.

10:18 am PDT: Top 4 After Lap 6
photo

10:19 am PDT: Jolanda Neff Could Secure Another Podium
Jolanda Neff has ridden from outside the top 20 into fifth place as she leads a big group fighting for the final podium spot.

10:21 am PDT: Haley Batten & Jenny Rissveds Create a Big Lead
Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds have upped the pace as they are now 15 seconds clear of the chasing riders.

10:23 am PDT: Savilia Blunk Rides Away from Alessandra Keller
Savilia Blunk is now six seconds ahead of Alessandra Keller as she hunts down the leading pair. Are we in for the same last-lap battle as last week?

10:25 am PDT: Savilia Blunk Catches the Leaders
Savilia Blunk is back on the rear wheels of the leaders as the tension builds for the final lap.

10:27 am PDT: The Top Four are Back Together
The gaps at the front are gone as the fastest four riders are back together again to close out the penultimate lap.

10:29 am PDT: Top 4 Going into the Final Lap
photo

10:31 am PDT: Haley Batten Goes on the Attack
Haley Batten puts the power down at the start of the last lap splitting the top four by nine seconds. Jenny Rissveds manages to stay with her as Savilia Blunk drops to third.

10:32 am PDT: Jenny Rissveds Takes the Lead
The battle continues as Jenny Rissveds hammers the pedals to take the race lead.

10:33 am PDT: Haley Batten is Not Giving Up
Despite some big efforts from Jenny Rissveds, Haley Batten is sticking with her as she pushes hard.

10:34 am PDT: Haley Batten Finds 4 Seconds On a Technical Descent
Haley Batten attacks just before a downhill as she creates a small gap requiring Jenny Rissveds to put in another effort to catch up.

10:35 am PDT: Full Gas for the Race Leaders
The battle continues as both riders attack leaving the race with nothing between the top two.

10:37 am PDT: Haley Batten Creates a Lead of 7 Seconds
Haley Batten has done some damage on Jenny Rissveds but with the flat final part of the course, Jenny Rissveds could still make this back in time for a sprint finish.

10:38 am PDT: Haley Batten Wins her First Elite XCO World Cup
Haley Batten left nothing on course as she wins her first World Cup making it a perfect weekend.





The Elite Men's Race as it Happened:

11:30 am PDT: The Elite Men's Racing is Underway
The last race is the weekend is on as Luca Schwarzbauer leads into the first lap.

11:32 am PDT: Christopher Blevins Goes Down
Overall series leader Christopher Blevins gets caught on the edge of the track and hits the floor. After getting up he is in last place and a ways off the rest of the riders.

11:33 am PDT: Mathias Flückiger Leads
Mathias Flückiger has an incredible start as he goes from the fourth row on the grid all the way to first.

11:34 am PDT: Christopher Blevins in 76th
After his crash Christopher Blevins is 51 seconds back in 76th place.

11:39 am PDT: Top 12 After Lap 1
photo

11:41 am PDT: Nino Schurter into 2nd
Nino Schurter is back on strong form as he takes 2nd place ahead of teammate Filippo Colombo.

11:43 am PDT: Jordan Sarrou Rides into the Lead
Jordan Sarrou has taken over the lead position with Luca Schwarzbauer falling back to 2nd

11:44 am PDT: Mathias Flückiger Down to 17th
After shortly holding the lead Mathias Flückiger has dropped to 17th place, 19 seconds off the pace.

11:48 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 2
photo

11:50 am PDT: Martin Vidaurre Kossmann Takes the Lead
Martin Vidaurre Kossmann has created a six-second gap at the front as he has dropped the front pack of riders.

11:55 am PDT: The Gap Grows to 11 Seconds
Despite the chasing group's best efforts the gap to race leader Martin Vidaurre Kossmann grows to 11 seconds.

11:57 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 3
photo

11:58 am PDT: Sam Gaze Fronts the Chasing Group
In an effort to stop the runaway leader Sam Gaze leads the chasing group as he aims to shut the current gap.

12:02 am PDT: Sam Gaze Closes In On Martin Vidaurre Kossmann
The gap has almost gone after a big effort from Sam Gaze brings the chasing group within four seconds of the leader.

12:05 am PDT: The Gap has Gone at the Front
Sam Gaze has erased the gap created by Martin Vidaurre Kossmann to create a group of seven.

12:06 am PDT: Top 7 After Lap 4
photo

12:14 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 5
photo

12:15 am PDT: A Big Group Forms at the Front
10 riders are now within reach of the lead as the race comes back together for lap six.

12:15 am PDT: A Big Group Forms at the Front
10 riders are now within reach of the lead as the race comes back together for lap six.

12:24 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 6
photo

12:27 am PDT: Christopher Blevins Back to 32nd
After a lap one crash Christopher Blevins has made his way up to 32nd sitting 1:47 back from the leaders.

12:29 am PDT: Victor Koretzky Launches a Big Attack
Victor Koretzky unleashes a huge move as he powers up a climb creating a four-second gap to Simon Andreassen.

12:31 am PDT: Top 5 Split by 8 Seconds
After Victor Koretzky's attack the fastest five riders are separated by eight seconds as we see the previously close front group crumble.

12:32 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 7
photo

12:38 am PDT: Victor Koretzky Unmatched So Far
Victor Koretzky's gap has not yet changed as it remains steady at around 11 seconds. With just over a lap remaining the chasing group will need to shut down this gap soon.

12:40 am PDT: A Mistake from Victor Koretzky
Victor Koretzky makes a small mistake but looking at the live timing it appears to not have changed his lead.

12:41 am PDT: Christopher Blevins in 24th
A great ride today from Christopher Blevins who has ridden from last place after a crash to 24th so far.

12:42 am PDT: Top 5 Into the Final Lap
photo

12:43 am PDT: The Gap is Closing
Filippo Colombo has found a burst of speed as he brings the chasing group to within six seconds of Victor Koretzky.

12:45 am PDT: Disaster for Victor Koretzky
Victor Koretzky appears to have an issue with his bike as he has to stop giving the lead to Filippo Colombo.

12:47 am PDT: The Speed is High at the Front
The top five riders are giving everything on the final lap as they are separated by just two seconds.

12:51 am PDT: Simon Andreassen Wins After a Close Sprint
In a wild end to the racing Simon Andreassen just pulls ahead to take the World Cup win.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing Araxa Xc World Cup 2024 World Cup XC


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,059 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
60493 views
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
51475 views
First Ride: The Sub-$600 RockShox Domain and Psylo Forks
44682 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
42852 views
Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series
42568 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
36930 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
33391 views
Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum
29474 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

37 Comments
  • 19 0
 Haley Battens last lap - wow. Absolutely ripped the legs off the rest of the field In the last ten minutes. Stunning.
  • 3 0
 The USA riders are flying, the last couple of laps were great to watch. The XCO track looked top quality too.
  • 11 0
 Anyone else having issues with streaming the race on Max?
  • 3 0
 Yes, it keeps saying "event ended" from the women's and won't show any men's footage. Anyone know what's going on?
  • 1 0
 Yes. Very frustrating.
  • 1 0
 Yes, I get the same thing. Tried chatting with a support agent. They just ended a chat with no offer for help. What a clown show.
  • 1 0
 Yup. Same. Damn
  • 1 0
 Yes i'Tiz a damn shame.
  • 1 0
 It’s working now
  • 2 0
 @louisreilly: It won't let us rewind. We prefer not to start watching a race on lap 7. Really disappointing, MAX.
  • 1 0
 @eckljkr: Just tried to start the race now and this is where I am stuck—it won’t let me go earlier than lap 7 of the men’s race. Tried on multiple devices.
  • 7 0
 MAX doesn't seem to be showing any pre-show content or men's warm-up and it starts in about 10 minutes - anyone else know what's going on?
  • 3 0
 Gotta feel for Blevins, dude is having the season start of his life and first race in the Overall Leader's Jersey he goes down in a crash that isn't his fault less than a few minutes in. Looked like a racing incident but still a bummer for the guy
  • 1 0
 Well he didn't crash due to bike handling skills, he's one of the most stylish riders on the circuit. Looks like he just got squeezed off the course
  • 5 0
 I really like how the XC tracks develop away from climbers to all-round talent courses. The BMX sections are a cool add-on.
  • 1 0
 Wow again, after that women's race who ever thought the men's could be as good as that!

The modern tracks are absolutely superb, the old school XC and tech, brutal, brutal climbs and the fantastic supercross/BMX style sections are bloody brilliant. What a last lap. Credit for Koretzky for being able to dig so deep after than mechanical, and incredible finish from Andreassen. What a race.
  • 4 0
 USA!
  • 4 1
 Take a drink every time Bart says "pinchy" climb.
  • 2 0
 Or "bimpy" roots
  • 2 0
 or "ghost riders" or "it is" or "the leadaz" - Bart's my favorite
  • 1 0
 I need to know the difference between a pinchy climb and a punchy climb.
  • 2 0
 @AndrewFleming: I had to go to YouTube and it’s streaming there without commentary. RAI Sports is the user
  • 2 0
 UCI Gonna start rinising some mouths out with soup! Make swearing great again!
  • 1 1
 fUCIng conservatives.

Looking forward to Jennys next drop Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @dtheio: love Jenny giving zero f#cks and the commentators constantly apologizing for “language” lol
  • 3 0
 What happened to Lecomte?
  • 2 1
 Trying to watch live on Max, after turning it off after women’s, and all I get is the intro but with this woman who doesn’t know f*ck all about biking.
  • 1 0
 Yeah when I click the live stream, all I get is a replay of the women's race.
  • 1 0
 @Willemhc: same. Very frustrating. Max customer service support has been useless
  • 1 0
 @erkkilaurila: Agreed. I'm on the live chat right now.
  • 1 0
 Tomorrows photo epic is going to have some absolute banger shorts taken on those jump section for sure!
  • 1 0
 Anyone else got no commentary on the feed?
  • 1 0
 When does the men's race start?
  • 1 0
 Did any of these racers race the Fuego xl?
  • 1 0
 Let's go Jenn Jackson!
  • 1 0
 3 US women in the top 10? F-me, feels like the 90's!
  • 1 0
 Bauke Mollema







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.101707
Mobile Version of Website