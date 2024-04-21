Elite XC Results from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Race Results

The Elite Women's Race as it Happened:



9:15 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off

The Elites are off the line with Jennifer Jackson leading off the line.



9:17 am PDT: Carnage on the switchbacks

The switchback climb is causing havoc for riders as riders dismount to make it around the tight corners.



9:19 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Takes the Lead

Alessandra Keller takes control of the race as she already starts to pull apart the top ten.



9:21 am PDT: A Group of 3 Forms at the Front

Alessandra Keller, Linda Indergand and Haley Batten have broken away at the front with a small gap back to Jenny Rissveds and the chasing group.



9:23 am PDT: The Leading Group has been Caught

After a technical descent the gap has gone with seven riders now within touching distance of the lead.



9:25 am PDT: The Final Flat Section Brings the Top 8 Together

The fastest eight riders are now within one second as riders make their way through the final flat part of the course.



9:26 am PDT: Top 8 After Lap 1



9:28 am PDT: The Front Group Splits Apart Again

The start of lap two sees the gaps widen again as the top five are now split by five seconds.



9:29 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Moving Through the Ranks

As the pace picks up at the front Loana Lecomte is putting in a big effort as she has made it up to 8th place and is 18 seconds back.



9:31 am PDT: Haley Batten Moves into the Lead

Haley Batten leads the race followed by Jenny Rissveds, Alessandra Keller and Savilia Blunk. Three of the leading four were the top three riders last weekend.



9:33 am PDT: Jennifer Jackson Takes 5th as she Chases the Leaders

Jennifer Jackson passes teammate Linda Indergand as she is now the rider in charge of hunting the leading racers. Jackson is two seconds off the front four.



9:35 am PDT: Jennifer Jackson & Linda Indergand Join the Leaders

Jennifer Jackson and Linda Indergand have joined the leading group.



9:36 am PDT: Top 6 After Lap 2



9:40 am PDT: A Group of 2 Pull Away at the Front

Alessandra Keller and Jenny Rissveds build a lead of three seconds against the chasing group led by Savilia Blunk.



9:42 am PDT: Haley Batten & Savilia Blunk Close the Gap

Haley Batten and Savilia Blunk catch the race leaders reforming a group of four riders at the front. Jennifer Jackson is just in sight of the group in fifth place.



9:44 am PDT: Problems for Loana Lecomte

We are not sure what has happened but Loana Lecomte is sitting in 50th on the live timing.



9:46 am PDT: Loana Lecomte is Off the Bike

The live broadcast has just shown Loana Lecomte off the bike and sitting at the side of the course. We will provide an update once we know more.



9:47 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 3



9:51 am PDT: The Pace Picks Up at the Front

The leading group of four riders have upped the speed on lap four dropping the chasing group of Linda Indergand and Jennifer Jackson to around 30 seconds behind.



9:53 am PDT: Jenny Rissveds Pulls Away in the Lead

Jenny Rissveds makes up some incredible time on one descent as she leads the race by six seconds with Alessandra Keller 2nd.



9:55 am PDT: Puncture for Jennifer Jackson

After a great start today Jennifer Jackson is back in 11th place after getting a rear flat.



9:57 am PDT: Top 4 After Lap 4



9:59 am PDT: Haley Batten Closing the Gap to Rissveds

Haley Batten has closed the gap to three seconds as Jenny Rissveds makes a mistake on the first climb of the lap.



10:02 am PDT: Top 4 Split by 7 Seconds

Jenny Rissveds remains out in front as the top four riders are split by a few seconds but with the flat final part of the lap, we could see the group come together again.



10:06 am PDT: Haley Batten Leads the Re-Formed Group of 4

Haley Batten has gone to the front of the race as the group of four starts lap 6.



10:09 am PDT: Top 4 After Lap 5



10:11 am PDT: Haley Batten & Jenny Rissveds Pass Alessandra Keller Creating a 3 Second Gap

Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds move into the lead before a mistake from Alessandra Keller puts her seconds behind the leaders.



10:13 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Falling Back

Alessandra Keller could be in trouble as after her mistake she loses momentum and is now six seconds back from the front of the race.



10:16 am PDT: Haley Batten & Jenny Rissveds Lead by 9 Seconds

Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds have broken away at the front leading Alessandra Keller in 3rd by nine seconds.



10:18 am PDT: Top 4 After Lap 6



10:19 am PDT: Jolanda Neff Could Secure Another Podium

Jolanda Neff has ridden from outside the top 20 into fifth place as she leads a big group fighting for the final podium spot.



10:21 am PDT: Haley Batten & Jenny Rissveds Create a Big Lead

Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds have upped the pace as they are now 15 seconds clear of the chasing riders.



10:23 am PDT: Savilia Blunk Rides Away from Alessandra Keller

Savilia Blunk is now six seconds ahead of Alessandra Keller as she hunts down the leading pair. Are we in for the same last-lap battle as last week?



10:25 am PDT: Savilia Blunk Catches the Leaders

Savilia Blunk is back on the rear wheels of the leaders as the tension builds for the final lap.



10:27 am PDT: The Top Four are Back Together

The gaps at the front are gone as the fastest four riders are back together again to close out the penultimate lap.



10:29 am PDT: Top 4 Going into the Final Lap



10:31 am PDT: Haley Batten Goes on the Attack

Haley Batten puts the power down at the start of the last lap splitting the top four by nine seconds. Jenny Rissveds manages to stay with her as Savilia Blunk drops to third.



10:32 am PDT: Jenny Rissveds Takes the Lead

The battle continues as Jenny Rissveds hammers the pedals to take the race lead.



10:33 am PDT: Haley Batten is Not Giving Up

Despite some big efforts from Jenny Rissveds, Haley Batten is sticking with her as she pushes hard.



10:34 am PDT: Haley Batten Finds 4 Seconds On a Technical Descent

Haley Batten attacks just before a downhill as she creates a small gap requiring Jenny Rissveds to put in another effort to catch up.



10:35 am PDT: Full Gas for the Race Leaders

The battle continues as both riders attack leaving the race with nothing between the top two.



10:37 am PDT: Haley Batten Creates a Lead of 7 Seconds

Haley Batten has done some damage on Jenny Rissveds but with the flat final part of the course, Jenny Rissveds could still make this back in time for a sprint finish.



10:38 am PDT: Haley Batten Wins her First Elite XCO World Cup

Haley Batten left nothing on course as she wins her first World Cup making it a perfect weekend.









The Elite Men's Race as it Happened:



11:30 am PDT: The Elite Men's Racing is Underway

The last race is the weekend is on as Luca Schwarzbauer leads into the first lap.



11:32 am PDT: Christopher Blevins Goes Down

Overall series leader Christopher Blevins gets caught on the edge of the track and hits the floor. After getting up he is in last place and a ways off the rest of the riders.



11:33 am PDT: Mathias Flückiger Leads

Mathias Flückiger has an incredible start as he goes from the fourth row on the grid all the way to first.



11:34 am PDT: Christopher Blevins in 76th

After his crash Christopher Blevins is 51 seconds back in 76th place.



11:39 am PDT: Top 12 After Lap 1



11:41 am PDT: Nino Schurter into 2nd

Nino Schurter is back on strong form as he takes 2nd place ahead of teammate Filippo Colombo.



11:43 am PDT: Jordan Sarrou Rides into the Lead

Jordan Sarrou has taken over the lead position with Luca Schwarzbauer falling back to 2nd



11:44 am PDT: Mathias Flückiger Down to 17th

After shortly holding the lead Mathias Flückiger has dropped to 17th place, 19 seconds off the pace.



11:48 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 2



11:50 am PDT: Martin Vidaurre Kossmann Takes the Lead

Martin Vidaurre Kossmann has created a six-second gap at the front as he has dropped the front pack of riders.



11:55 am PDT: The Gap Grows to 11 Seconds

Despite the chasing group's best efforts the gap to race leader Martin Vidaurre Kossmann grows to 11 seconds.



11:57 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 3



11:58 am PDT: Sam Gaze Fronts the Chasing Group

In an effort to stop the runaway leader Sam Gaze leads the chasing group as he aims to shut the current gap.



12:02 am PDT: Sam Gaze Closes In On Martin Vidaurre Kossmann

The gap has almost gone after a big effort from Sam Gaze brings the chasing group within four seconds of the leader.



12:05 am PDT: The Gap has Gone at the Front

Sam Gaze has erased the gap created by Martin Vidaurre Kossmann to create a group of seven.



12:06 am PDT: Top 7 After Lap 4



12:14 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 5



12:15 am PDT: A Big Group Forms at the Front

10 riders are now within reach of the lead as the race comes back together for lap six.



12:24 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 6



12:27 am PDT: Christopher Blevins Back to 32nd

After a lap one crash Christopher Blevins has made his way up to 32nd sitting 1:47 back from the leaders.



12:29 am PDT: Victor Koretzky Launches a Big Attack

Victor Koretzky unleashes a huge move as he powers up a climb creating a four-second gap to Simon Andreassen.



12:31 am PDT: Top 5 Split by 8 Seconds

After Victor Koretzky's attack the fastest five riders are separated by eight seconds as we see the previously close front group crumble.



12:32 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 7



12:38 am PDT: Victor Koretzky Unmatched So Far

Victor Koretzky's gap has not yet changed as it remains steady at around 11 seconds. With just over a lap remaining the chasing group will need to shut down this gap soon.



12:40 am PDT: A Mistake from Victor Koretzky

Victor Koretzky makes a small mistake but looking at the live timing it appears to not have changed his lead.



12:41 am PDT: Christopher Blevins in 24th

A great ride today from Christopher Blevins who has ridden from last place after a crash to 24th so far.



12:42 am PDT: Top 5 Into the Final Lap



12:43 am PDT: The Gap is Closing

Filippo Colombo has found a burst of speed as he brings the chasing group to within six seconds of Victor Koretzky.



12:45 am PDT: Disaster for Victor Koretzky

Victor Koretzky appears to have an issue with his bike as he has to stop giving the lead to Filippo Colombo.



12:47 am PDT: The Speed is High at the Front

The top five riders are giving everything on the final lap as they are separated by just two seconds.



12:51 am PDT: Simon Andreassen Wins After a Close Sprint

In a wild end to the racing Simon Andreassen just pulls ahead to take the World Cup win.





The results are in from a nail-biting second round of the 2024 World Cup XC series with all-out performances from the women's and men's races.Haley Batten got redemption after her round one final lap crash as she secured her first elite World Cup win. The women's race saw some close battles before the final lap showdown between Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds brought the race to a thrilling conclusion with a last-minute attack pushing Batten into first by 17 seconds. Matching her position at round one, Savilia Blunk took another 3rd place this season.Continuing the excitement from the women's racing we saw an incredible 80 minutes of racing from the elite men with a last lap full of drama as Simon Andreassen secured the round two win. Following an attack on lap seven Victor Koretzky's lead looked unmatched until a drivetrain issue saw him drop back to fifth, opening up the lead position with half a lap left. The race ended with a four-way sprint as Simon Andreassen managed to best Victor Koretzky, Alan Hatherly and Filippo Colombo to the line.Check out the results below.Haley Batten: 1:23:04Jenny Rissveds: 1:23:21 //Savilia Blunk: 1:23:44 //Alessandra Keller: 1:24:09 //Anne Terpstra: 1:24:50 //Simon Andreassen: 1:20:00Victor Koretzky: 1:20:01 //Alan Hatherly: 1:20:01 //Filippo Colombo: 1:20:01 //Jordan Sarrou: 1:20:10 //