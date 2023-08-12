Live Elite XC Results & Updates from the Glentress XC World Champs 2023

The Elite XC World Championships are now underway at Glentress.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot has made history once again as she secures back-to-back double World Championship wins. The French racer started off slow but quickly caught a hard-charging Loana Lecomte up the first climb on lap one and never looked back. Pauline Ferrand Prevot looked unmatched as she pushed a hard gear throughout the race piloting the new Pinarello to its second win of the week. Loana Lecomte secured a silver medal as she rode a faultless race but just never had the power to match the race winner.
The biggest fight of the race was for the bronze medal position where we saw potential 3rd place finishes from Puck Pieterse, Mona Mitterwallner, Alessandra Keller and Evie Richards throughout the race. The last lap would leave it all down to Puck Pieterse and Mona Mitterwallner with a final big punch from the European champ putting Puck into the final medal spot. As the Women's race wrapped up rain started to fall again at Glentress potentially spicing things up for the Men's race later in the afternoon.
Elite Women:
Elite Women:
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:24:14
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +1:14
3rd. Puck Pieterse: +1:27
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:31
5th. Alessandra Keller: +2:23
Elite Men:
Elite Women's Race Updates3:33 am PDT: The Elite Women are OffThe Elite Women are off as Loana Lecomte leads after the start loop. Wet weather has changed the course from the dusty conditions of the U23 racing. More wet weather is expected throughout the morning with a chance it will clear up for the Men this afternoon.3:36 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Leads Loana Lecomte Up the First ClimbPuck Pieterse and Loana Lecomte are starting to ride away as they power up the steep initial climb. Despite the rain the woods are still looking pretty dry.3:37 am PDT: A Slow Start for Pauline Ferrand PrevotPauline Ferrand Prevot has had a tough start to the race as she sits in 6th, 16 seconds off the pace.3:39 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Creates a Big Gap on the First DownhillLoana Lecomte is not waiting around as she has made the most of her lead into the first downhill of lap one creating a decent gap back to Puck Pieterse.3:42 am PDT: Loana Lecomte is Now 15 Seconds in Front of Puck PieterseAs riders cross the second split Loana Lecomte leads by 15 seconds. Pauline Ferrand Prevot moves into third, 16 seconds off the leader.3:44 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Launches an Early AttackPauline Ferrand Prevot pulls ahead of the chasing group and looks to be putting down some serious power as she tries to reel in Loana Lecomte.3:46 am PDT: The Top 5 After Lap 11st. Loana Lecomte: 14:36
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +5
3rd. Alessandra Keller: +11
4th. Puck Pieterse: +11
5th. Martina Berta: +133:46 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Catches Loana LecomtePauline Ferrand Prevot has caught Loana Lecomte and has taken the lead up the first climb of the lap.3:48 am PDT: Loana Lecomte is Already 9 Seconds BackThe gap from race leader Pauline Ferrand Prevot to Loana Lecomte has grown to nine seconds.3:51 am PDT: Puck Pieterse & Alessandra Keller Have Formed a Chasing GroupPuck Pieterse and Alessandra Keller have pulled around eight seconds ahead of 5th-placed Martina Berta as they battle for the bronze medal.3:56 am PDT: The Top 5 After Lap 21st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 26:06
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +14
3rd. Puck Pieterse: +33
4th. Alessandra Keller: +34
5th. Evie Richards: +413:59 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot is Looking Unbeatable on the ClimbsWe are still in the early stages of the race but Pauline Ferrand Prevot and her choice of a hardtail are looking unmatched on the climbs as she continues to build a lead.4:00 am PDT: Loana Lecomte is 24 Seconds BackThe first climb of lap three has knocked Loana Lecomte another 10 seconds back from Pauline Ferrand Prevot.4:02 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Comes Up Short on the River GapPauline Ferrand Prevot may be leading the race but she takes a big rear wheel impact as she almost misses the landing on the river gap. The race leader also avoids the main line over the big gap jump before the second half of the lap.4:04 am PDT: Evie Richards has Caught Alessandra Keller and Puck PieterseEvie Richards has ridden into the fight for the bronze medal as she seems to be building pace as we head to the mid-point of the race.4:05 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Pulls Back Time on Pauline Ferrand PrevotLoana Lecomte is losing time on the climbs but she is pulling back time on the descents. At split two the gap between the French riders has reduced.4:09 am PDT: The Top 5 After Lap 31st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 37:34
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +28
3rd. Puck Pieterse: +1:06
4th. Alessandra Keller: +1:07
5th. Evie Richards: +1:074:13 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Loses Another 6 SecondsLoana Lecomte has lost six seconds up the first climb on lap four. It's interesting to see that this is less than the previous lap where Pauline Ferrand Prevot gained 10 seconds in this sector.4:18 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Pulls Away From Evie Richards & Puck PieterseAlessandra Keller has started to build a small gap back to the 4th and 5th place riders as she tries to secure a bronze medal position.4:21 am PDT: The Top 5 After Lap 41st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 49:07
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +41
3rd. Alessandra Keller: +1:28
4th. Evie Richards: +1:33
5th. Puck Pieterse: +1:34 4:26 am PDT: Puck Pieterse is Riding Back to Alessandra KellerPuck Pieterse is looking to be pulling back time to 3rd-placed Alessandra Keller as Evie Richards is dropping off the pace of the chasing group.4:30 am PDT: Puck Pieterse is Just 3 Seconds Back From Alessandra KellerPuck Pieterse has closed the gap to Alessandra Keller from six seconds at the start of the lap to only three at split two.4:33 am PDT: The Top 5 After Lap 51st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:00:44
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +57
3rd. Alessandra Keller: +1:50
4th. Puck Pieterse: +1:50
5th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:554:35 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner has Joined the Fight for BronzeFreshly crowned Marathon World Champ Mona Mitterwallner has joined the battle for the last medal position with Puck Pieterse and Alessandra Keller.4:37 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner & Puck Pieterse Attack on the Steep ClimbMona Mitterwallner and Puck Pieterse pull a small gap of three seconds on Alessandra Keller as they up the power on the steepest part of the initial climb.4:42 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner & Puck Pieterse Pull Back Time on the Race LeaderMona Mitterwallner and Puck Pieterse have really upped the pace as they fight for bronze. At both splits on lap six, they pulled back time on race leader Pauline Ferrand Prevot.4:44 am PDT: The Top 5 Going into the Final Lap1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:12:31
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +1:03
3rd. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:44
4th. Puck Pieterse: +1:44
5th. Alessandra Keller: +1:544:47 am PDT: Bar-to-Bar Racing as Mona Mitterwallner & Puck Pieterse Fight Up the First ClimbMona Mitterwallner and Puck Pieterse are really fighting up the first climb of the last lap as they go all-out to try and take the bronze medal.4:49 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Tries & Fails to Attack Mona MitterwallnerPuck Pieterse tries to pass Mona Mitterwallner into the downhill after the big climb but she fails to match the power of the Marathon World Champ as she cannot make up any ground.4:54 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Takes Back-to-Back Double World Championship WinsFor the second year running Pauline Ferrand Prevot has won both the XCC and XCO World Championships.
Course Preview:
Puck Pieterse takes a lap of this year's course.