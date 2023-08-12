Live Elite XC Results & Updates from the Glentress XC World Champs 2023

Results:

3:33 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off

3:36 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Leads Loana Lecomte Up the First Climb

3:37 am PDT: A Slow Start for Pauline Ferrand Prevot

3:39 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Creates a Big Gap on the First Downhill

3:42 am PDT: Loana Lecomte is Now 15 Seconds in Front of Puck Pieterse

3:44 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Launches an Early Attack

3:46 am PDT: The Top 5 After Lap 1

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

3:46 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Catches Loana Lecomte

3:48 am PDT: Loana Lecomte is Already 9 Seconds Back

3:51 am PDT: Puck Pieterse & Alessandra Keller Have Formed a Chasing Group

3:56 am PDT: The Top 5 After Lap 2

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

3:59 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot is Looking Unbeatable on the Climbs

4:00 am PDT: Loana Lecomte is 24 Seconds Back

4:02 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Comes Up Short on the River Gap

4:04 am PDT: Evie Richards has Caught Alessandra Keller and Puck Pieterse

4:05 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Pulls Back Time on Pauline Ferrand Prevot

4:09 am PDT: The Top 5 After Lap 3

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

4:13 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Loses Another 6 Seconds

4:18 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Pulls Away From Evie Richards & Puck Pieterse

4:21 am PDT: The Top 5 After Lap 4

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

4:26 am PDT: Puck Pieterse is Riding Back to Alessandra Keller

4:30 am PDT: Puck Pieterse is Just 3 Seconds Back From Alessandra Keller

4:33 am PDT: The Top 5 After Lap 5

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

4:35 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner has Joined the Fight for Bronze

4:37 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner & Puck Pieterse Attack on the Steep Climb

4:42 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner & Puck Pieterse Pull Back Time on the Race Leader

4:44 am PDT: The Top 5 Going into the Final Lap

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

4:47 am PDT: Bar-to-Bar Racing as Mona Mitterwallner & Puck Pieterse Fight Up the First Climb

4:49 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Tries & Fails to Attack Mona Mitterwallner

4:54 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Takes Back-to-Back Double World Championship Wins

Course Preview:

Puck Pieterse takes a lap of this year's course.