Live Elite XC Results & Updates from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023

Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

4:00 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off

4:02 am PDT: Sina Frei Moves to the Front

4:07 am PDT: Sina Frei Leads as the Only Swiss Rider Inside the Top 10

Course Preview:

Course Map:

Who do you think will win?:

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 20

Nicole Koller

Kate Courtney

Line Burquier

Jenny Rissveds

Mona Mitterwallner

Anne Tauber

Linda Indergand

Jolanda Neff

Martina Berta

Haley Batten

Rebecca Henderson

Caroline Bohé

Laura Stigger

Sina Frei

Anne Terpstra

Loana Lecomte

Evie Richards

Alessandra Keller

Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Puck Pieterse Responses: 1023 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

First up today is the Elite Women, stay following this page for live race updates and lap times.David List and Max Brandl take a lap of this year's course.