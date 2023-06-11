Live Elite XC Results & Updates from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023

Jun 11, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The second Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Lenzerheide, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live timing is available here.



Elite Women

First up today is the Elite Women, stay following this page for live race updates and lap times.


Live Race Updates:

4:00 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off
The Elites are off the line with Puck Pieterse leading into a shortened start loop.

4:02 am PDT: Sina Frei Moves to the Front
As the riders head up the first climb it's Sina Frei who takes control of the pace at the front with Puck Pieterse and Martina Berta close behind.

4:07 am PDT: Sina Frei Leads as the Only Swiss Rider Inside the Top 10
Despite the strongest field of riders Sina Frei is the only Swiss inside the top ten on the start loop so far. Sina leads with Jenny Rissveds 2nd, Loana Lecomte 3rd, Martina Verta 4th and Puck Pieterse 5th.


Course Preview:


David List and Max Brandl take a lap of this year's course.

Course Map:



Who do you think will win?:

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race?






