Live Elite XC Results from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023

The third Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Elite WomenLive Race Updates:4:00 am PDT: The Elite Women are OffThe Elites are off the line with Anne Terpstra leading into a shortened start loop.4:04 am PDT: Puck Pieterse is Keeping the Pace HighPuck Pieterse is not letting the racers have an easy start loop as she is out of the saddle and pushing hard on this shorter first loop.4:07 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Leads After the Start LoopAs riders head into the first full lap it is Alessandra Keller who leads. The Swiss rider is followed by Puck Pieterse, Jenny Rissveds, Anne Terpstra and Loana Lecomte.4:12 am PDT: The Leading Group Have a Sizeable Gap After the First ClimbAfter the first pass of the brutal climb it is Puck Pieterse, Anne Terpstra and Jenny Rissveds who lead the race by around 13 seconds. 4:17 am PDT: Puck Pieterse is Riding Away in 1stPuck Pieterse has managed to create an eight-second gap to Anne Terpstra and 20 seconds to Jenny Rissveds.4:21 am PDT: After Lap 1 the Top 5 Riders are:1st. Puck Pieterse: 20:31
2nd. Anne Terpstra: +12
3rd. Laura Stigger: +28
4th. Jenny Rissveds: +29
5th. Mona Mitterwallner: +404:28 am PDT: Anne Terpstra Drops Back to Laura StiggerAnne Terpstra has fallen 34 seconds off the lead as she joins up with Laura Stigger and Jenny Rissveds. The chasing group will need to start working together if they want any chance of catching the hard-charging leader.4:36 am PDT: After Lap 2 the Top 5 Riders are:1st. Puck Pieterse: 34:52
2nd. Laura Stigger: +35
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +36
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: +44
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +454:49 am PDT: After Lap 3 the Top 5 Riders are:1st. Puck Pieterse: 48:39
2nd. Laura Stigger: +48
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +49
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: +53
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:084:52 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner Moves to 2ndMona Mitterwallner is moving forward through the ranks as she has pulled a few seconds back from Puck Pieterse as she now leads the chase.4:54 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Passes Pauline Ferrand Prevot for 5thAfter a slow start Loana Lecomte has overtaken Pauline Ferrand Prevot up the first brutal climb to move into the final podium position.4:56 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner Closes the Gap by 10 SecondsThe young Austrian rider has found nine seconds since the start of the lap as she is working hard to get on the leader's rear wheel. There isn't much of the race left so it may be an impossible task.4:58 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot is Dropping BackIt's another tough day for Pauline Ferrand Prevot as she looks to be falling back through the ranks as the World Champion now sits in 7th.5:01 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner Finds Another 6 SecondsThe chasing pair of Mona Mitterwallner and Jenny Rissveds are working hard to close the gap. With just over one lap remaining, there may not be enough course left unless Puck Pieterse has issues on the final lap.
