Live Elite XC Results & Updates from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

Live Timing



Elite Women



Live Race Updates:



4:00 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off

The Elites are off the line with Puck Pieterse leading into the first lap.



4:02 am PDT: Alessandra Keller & Loana Lecomte Move to the Front

Alessandra Keller and Loana Lecomte up the speed as they take to the front of the race up the first climb. Rebecca Henderson is also right in the mix.



4:04 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Leads Rebecca Henderson at the Top of the First Climb

Loana Lecomte is looking strong off the start as she pilots her hardtail quickly up the climbs.



4:09 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Takes a Turn at the Front

Alessandra Keller pushes to get ahead of Loana Lecomte as the race reaches the final part of the second big climb.



4:12 am PDT: A Leading Group of 5 is Forming

Alessandra Keller, Loana Lecomte, Martina Berta, Rebecca Henderson and Puck Pieterse have created a gap back to the chasers led by Mona Mitterwallner.



4:13 PDT: Top 5 After Lap 1

1st. Puck Pieterse: 12:22

2nd. Martina Berta: +0

3rd. Alessandra Keller: +0

4th. Rebecca Henderson: +1

5th. Loana Lecomte: +1



4:13 am PDT: The Finish Straight Brings Together the Top 8 Riders

Ahead of the first climb the leading eight riders have come together with just four seconds splitting the group.



4:15 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Passes Lona Lecomte to Lead the Race

Puck Pieterse takes the race lead as Haley Batten closely follows in 2nd.



4:17 am PDT: Andorra World Cup Winner Mona Mitterwallner Takes 3rd

Mona Mitterwallner is having a rapid start and her prowess on the climbs could make her a threat for the win.



4:19 am PDT: The Leading Three Riders Build an 8-Second Gap

Puck Pieterse, Haley Batten and Mona Mitterwallner are pulling ahead as they head up the second big climb of lap two.



4:21 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Tries to Close the Gap

After skipping the XCC race due to an illness Pauline Ferrand Prevot is looking good today as she has almost shut down the gap to the leading three riders.



4:23 am PDT: Haley Batten Launches an Attack to Create a Small Gap

Haley Batten is back racing this weekend after recovering from a concussion and is looking very strong as she finds a two-second gap against Puck Pieterse.



4:25 PDT: Top 5 After Lap 2

1st. Haley Batten: 24:45

2nd. Puck Pieterse: +2

3rd. Mona Mitterwallner: +6

4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +6

5th. Rebecca Henderson: +28



4:29 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Goes Past Haley Battten

Puck Pieterse overtakes Haley Batten as the leading riders reach the top of the first big climb.



4:31 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Creates a 3-Second Gap

Puck Pieterse has found a few seconds on the rest of the leading riders as Mona Mitterwallner now leads the chase.



4:32 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner Quickly Shurts the Gap Down

Barely up the second big climb of the lap and Mona Mitterwallner closes the distance to Puck Pieterse. Haley Batten has slightly fallen back from the leading three riders.



4:34 am PDT: A Mistake for Mona Mitterwallner

Mona Mitterwallner makes a small mistake up a technical climbing section and has to unclip.



4:35 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Slides Out

It's now Pauline Ferrand Prevot who makes a mistake as she is caught out in the dust and goes down. The World Champ is now 12 seconds back.



4:38 PDT: Top 5 After Lap 3

1st. Puck Pieterse: 37:15

2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: +11

3rd. Haley Batten: +11

4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +11

5th. Savilia Blunk: +56



4:42 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner Pulls Back 4 Seconds

Mona Mitterwallner uses her climbing skills to shrink the gap to Puck Pieterse. Pauline Ferrand Prevot is also pushing but can't quite keep up with Mona.



4:44 am PDT: The Gap has Gone as Mona Mitterwallner & Pauline Ferrand Prevot Catch the Race Leader

Puck Pieterse has lost her lead as we now have a group of three riders leading the race.



4:47 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner Launches an Attack

Mona Mitterwallner has taken the lead as Puck Pieterse looks to be struggling and Pauline Ferrand Prevot makes another mistake.



4:50 PDT: Top 5 After Lap 4

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 50:00

2nd. Puck Pieterse: +0

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +5

4th. Haley Batten: +24

5th. Savilia Blunk: +1:15



4:53 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Loses Time Up the First Climb

Pauline Ferrand Prevot caught back some time at the end of lap four but now she has lost more time with a gap of 11 seconds to Mona Mitterwallner.



4:58 am PDT: Mona Mitterwallner Pushing Hard at the Front

Mona Mitterwallner has picked up the pace with the gap to Puck Pieterse building to 12 seconds. Pauline Ferrand Prevot is now 36 seconds off the leader.



5:04 PDT: Top 5 Going into the Final Lap

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:02:20

2nd. Puck Pieterse: +18

3rd. Haley Batten: +53

4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +54

5th. Savilia Blunk: +1:55



5:08 am PDT: Haley Batten & Pauline Ferrand Prevot Drop Over a Minute Back

Haley Batten and Pauline Ferrand Prevot fall further behind the race leader as they are now over a minute off the back wheel of Mona Mitterwallner.







The sixth Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Les Gets, stay tuned for live results and updates.