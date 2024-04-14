Live Elite XC Results & Updates from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

Live Timing

Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

8:15 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off

8:18 am PDT: Evie Richards & Haley Batten Lead

8:21 am PDT: Some Big Names are Struggling

8:23 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Reported to have Crashed

8:26 am PDT: Evie Richards Stills Leads into Lap 1

8:28 am PDT: Loana Lecomte & Jolanda Neff Moving Forward

8:29 am PDT: Haley Batten Moves to the Front

8:30 am PDT: Haley Batten Gaps Evie Richards by 2 Seconds

8:32 am PDT: Savilia Blunk Moves into 3rd

8:35 am PDT: Still a Big Group at the Front

8:39 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 1

8:41 am PDT: Chiara Teocchi Takes Over the Race Lead

8:44 am PDT: Evie Richards Falling Back

8:45 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Outside the Top 20

8:47 am PDT: Haley Batten & Savilia Blunk Take the Lead

8:50 am PDT: Jenny Rissveds Joins the Leaders

8:51 am PDT: Jolanda Neff Makes it Back to the Top 10

8:53 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 2

8:56 am PDT: Jenny Rissveds Now Leads the Top Three Riders

9:00 am PDT: The Race Leaders Create a Big Gap to the Chasers

9:03 am PDT: Gwendalyn Gibson Has Pulled Out of the Race

9:06 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 3

9:08 am PDT: The Chase Group are Catching the Leaders

9:08 am PDT: The Chase Group are Catching the Leaders

9:14 am PDT: The Leaders Keep a Gap Back to Fourth

9:15 am PDT: Haley Batten Attacks

9:21 am PDT: Top 5 Into the Final Lap

9:25 am PDT: Savilia Blunk is Catching the 2 Leaders

9:26 am PDT: Haley Batten & Jenny Rissveds Go on the Attack

9:27 am PDT: Jolanda Neff Makes it Inside the Top 5

9:28 am PDT: Jenny Rissveds Blows Apart the Race to Lead by 10 Seconds

9:30 am PDT: Haley Batten Crashes