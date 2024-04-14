Live Elite XC Results & Updates from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

The first Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Brazil, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live Timing
Elite WomenLive Race Updates:8:15 am PDT: The Elite Women are OffThe Elites are off the line with Evie Richards leading into the start loop.
8:18 am PDT: Evie Richards & Haley Batten LeadEvie Richards and Haley Batten lead out the start loop closely followed by Jenny Rissveds and Kate Courtney.
8:21 am PDT: Some Big Names are StrugglingThe first part of the start loop is not going well for everyone as Rebecca Henderson and Jolanda Neff are outside the top 20 and over 33 seconds back.
8:23 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Reported to have CrashedThe live broadcast from reporting a crash for Loana Lecomte. Lecomte is currently 16th on the live timing, 28 seconds back.
8:26 am PDT: Evie Richards Stills Leads into Lap 1Evie Richards sticks at the front into the first full lap as just seven riders are remaining at the front.
8:28 am PDT: Loana Lecomte & Jolanda Neff Moving ForwardAfter a tough start to today's racing both Jolanda Neff and Loana Lecomte are moving up through the ranks as they sit in 13th and 14th place respectively.
8:29 am PDT: Haley Batten Moves to the FrontHaley Batten has passed Evie Richards as she picks up the pace to continue an explosive start to today's race.
8:30 am PDT: Haley Batten Gaps Evie Richards by 2 SecondsHaley Batten is looking strong in the early stages of the race as she creates a small gap at the front of the race.
8:32 am PDT: Savilia Blunk Moves into 3rdSavilia Blunk, the winner on this course last weekend has taken third place just two seconds behind Evie Richards who is once again in control of the race.
8:35 am PDT: Still a Big Group at the FrontDespite a high pace to start the racing there are still eight riders split by eight seconds at the front. We could be in for some incredible battle across the next four laps.
8:39 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 1
8:41 am PDT: Chiara Teocchi Takes Over the Race LeadChiara Teocchi is the latest rider to take a turn leading in the early stages of today's race.
8:44 am PDT: Evie Richards Falling BackXCC winner Evie Richards could be struggling after the high pace of the opening laps as she has dropped off the leading group.
8:45 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Outside the Top 20After an early-race crash Loana Lecomte has dropped over a minute back from the race leader and is now in 21st place.
8:47 am PDT: Haley Batten & Savilia Blunk Take the LeadHaley Batten and Savilia Blunk launch into the lead as the pace picks up once again. The pair are now leading Jenny Rissveds by two seconds.
8:50 am PDT: Jenny Rissveds Joins the LeadersThere's now a group of three riders at the front as Savilia Blunk, Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds lead the race on lap two.
8:51 am PDT: Jolanda Neff Makes it Back to the Top 10Jolanda Neff has ridden herself back into contention as she sits in tenth place, 35 seconds back.
8:53 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 2
8:56 am PDT: Jenny Rissveds Now Leads the Top Three RidersJenny Rissveds is taking a turn as the race leader with the leading three riders trying to keep a gap back to fourth-placed Chiara Teocchi.
9:00 am PDT: The Race Leaders Create a Big Gap to the ChasersWhile it seemed like the chasers were catching the top three riders they have upped the pace to build a lead of 17 seconds to Chiara Teocchi.
9:03 am PDT: Gwendalyn Gibson Has Pulled Out of the RaceAfter a crash in one of the rock gardens Gwendalyn Gibson has pulled out of the race and looks to have injured her arm.
9:06 am PDT: Top 5 After Lap 3
9:08 am PDT: The Chase Group are Catching the LeadersSince the start of lap four Chiara Teocchi and Alessandra Keller have taken eight seconds back from the leading three riders.
9:08 am PDT: The Chase Group are Catching the LeadersSince the start of lap four Chiara Teocchi and Alessandra Keller have taken eight seconds back from the leading three riders.
9:14 am PDT: The Leaders Keep a Gap Back to FourthFacing a challenge from the chasing group the leaders keep the pace high to build the gap to fourth back up to 17 seconds.
9:15 am PDT: Haley Batten AttacksHaley Batten launches an attack with Jenny Rissveds able to match her pace. Savilia Blunk appears to struggle as she is now six seconds off the pace.
9:21 am PDT: Top 5 Into the Final Lap
9:25 am PDT: Savilia Blunk is Catching the 2 LeadersSavilia Blunk has closed the gap to the two leading riders as we are now in for a big fight for the win.
9:26 am PDT: Haley Batten & Jenny Rissveds Go on the AttackHaley Batten tries to build a lead at the front but Jenny Rissveds will not let her pull away as the pair stay right with each other. Savilia Blunk does a great job of staying in the mix just two seconds back.
9:27 am PDT: Jolanda Neff Makes it Inside the Top 5Jolanda Neff has ridden onto the podium as she passes Alessandra Keller.
9:28 am PDT: Jenny Rissveds Blows Apart the Race to Lead by 10 SecondsJenny Rissveds shows her strength with a wild attack to create a ten-second gap out of nothing.
9:30 am PDT: Haley Batten CrashesDisaster for Haley Batten as she slides out in a dusty right-hand berm. Batten gets up and continues to race but she is now in third with Savilia Blunk in 2nd.