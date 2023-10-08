Live Elite XC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

Live Timing



10:00 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off

The Elites are off the line with Puck Pieterse leading into the start loop.



10:04 am PDT: Martina Berta Keeps the Speed High at the Front

Martina Berta isn't making things easy on the short start loop as she leads Puck Pieterse by three seconds.



10:06 am PDT: Martina Berta Leads After the Start Loop

Martina Berta is two seconds ahead of Puck Pieterse into lap one with Jenny Rissveds and Sina Frei four seconds behind.



10:11 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Passes Martina Berta Up the First Big Climb

Puck Pieterse creates a nine-second lead as she decides to run up part of the big climb instead of trying to ride through the mud. Puck's Cyclocross skills will be very useful today.



10:15 am PDT: The Course Conditions are Looking Tough Despite Some Course Changes

Despite some new lines being opened up and ruts dug out after the U23s the course is still a very tough challenge for the world's best today.



10:16 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Catches Puck Pieterse But she Gets a Puncture

From nowhere Loana Lecomte is right at the front of the race but she has paid the price as she gets a rear flat.



10:21 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Pulls Back 13 Seconds After a Wheel Change

After getting her flat tire swapped out Loana Lecomte has already found 13 seconds on the race leader as she is charging in the wet today.



10:23 am PDT: Puck Pieterse is Ahead by 13 Seconds into Lap 2

Puck Pieterse holds a lead of 13 seconds against Jenny Rissveds into the second of five laps.



10:29 am PDT: Loana Lecomte is Back in 3rd Place

Just before the downhill where she gained so much time on the last lap Loana Lecomte is in third place with 35 seconds to the race leader.



10:32 am PDT: Jenny Rissveds Closes 22 Seconds in a Single Downhill to Catch Puck Pieterse

Jenny Rissveds is right in the battle for the lead as Loana Lecomte also pulled back 20 seconds.



10:37 am PDT: Jenny Rissveds Passes Puck Pieterse

Jenny Rissveds has taken the race lead as she passes Puck Pieterse in a downhill section and creates a four-second gap.



10:40 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Leads into Lap 3

There is nothing in it as the top three riders are all within the same second. Loana Lecomte's last lap was over 35 seconds faster than Puck Pieterse and 21 seconds better than Jenny Rissveds.



10:45 am PDT: After a Slow Start Jolanda Neff is Now in 6th

Jolanda Neff is doing great in the mud today and has made some huge advances after the first two laps.



10:47 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Leads

Loana Lecomte uses her skills on the downhills to go into the lead passing both Jenny Rissveds and Puck Pieterse.



10:49 am PDT: Loana Lecomte & Jenny Rissveds Crash in the River Crossing

Loana Lecomte slides out in the river crossing causing Jenny Rissveds to crash behind her.



10:50 am PDT: Jolanda Neff Moves to 4th

Jolanda Neff has taken fourth place as she is now under a minute behind the leading three riders.



10:54 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Drops Off the Front

Puck Pieterse can't match the speed of Loana Lecomte and Jenny Rissveds as she now sits 19 seconds off the pace.



10:57 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Leads into Lap 4

Loana Lecomte leads Jenny Rissveds into the penultimate lap. Puck Pieterse is back in third with Jolanda Neff hunting the 2023 overall series champ down.



11:05 am PDT: Loana Lecomte is Unmatched on the Descents

Loana Lecomte is impressive on the downhills today as both Jenny Rissveds and Puck Pieterse can't come close to her speed through the rocks and roots.



11:11 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Starts the Final Lap 32 Seconds Ahead of 2nd

Loana Lecomte has taken control of today's race as she goes into the final lap as more rain hits the track.







The final Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway at MSA, stay tuned for live results and updates.