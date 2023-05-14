Live Elite XC Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

May 14, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Pauline Ferrand Prevot was in the mix from the get go.


The first Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Nove Mesto, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live timing is available here.



Elite Women

First up today is the Elite Women, stay following this page for live race updates and lap times.


Live Race Updates:

2:30 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off
The Elites are off the line with Puck Pieterse leading into a shortened start loop before six full laps.

2:35 am PDT: Evie Richards & Haley Batten Lead the Start Loop
Evie Richards & Haley Batten take control of the pace as riders head around the start loop. They will be hoping to break the big group up before starting the first full lap of the course.

2:37 am PDT: Haley Batten Builds a 5-Second Gap
Haley Batten takes advantage of her lead into the first singletrack downhill as she gaps Evie Richards and the chasing group by five seconds.

2:39 am PDT: Top Five After the Start Loop
1st. Haley Batten
2nd. Evie Richards: +4
3rd. Rebecca Henderson: +4
4th. Sina Frei: +4
5th. Martina Berta: +5

2:46 am PDT: Evie Richards Now Leads After a Mid-Climb Attack
Evie Richards has gone into the front of the race after a big effort with Haley Batten and Sina Frei close behind. The pace will need to stay high as Puck Pieterse, Loana Lecomte and Pauline Ferrand Prevot are making their way through the chasing group after a slower start to the race.

2:51 am PDT: Top Five After the First Lap
1st. Evie Richards: 20:29
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +14
3rd. Haley Batten: +15
4th. Sina Frei: +15
5th. Martina Berta: +15

2:55 am PDT: Evie Richards is Keeping the Pace High & Making Big Gaps
After just one full lap Evie Richards has already created some huge gaps as Kate Courtney in 14th is the last rider within a minute of the current race leader.

2:57 am PDT: Puck Pieterse is the Only Rider Matching the Leader's Pace
After crossing the line 14 seconds back Puck Pieterse is the only rider to keep this gap equal as she makes her way up the steep Whoop climb. The rest of the chasing group are now led by Sina Frei in third who has dropped to 22 seconds behind Evie Richards.

3:00 am PDT: Sina Frei has a Technical Issue
Sina Frei has pulled into the tech zone but after a quick stop, she is back in the race. Despite the stop being short she has dropped by to 9th place, 33 seconds back.

3:01 am PDT: Big Moves from Loana Lecomte
After falling back to around 10th position in the early stages of the race so far Loana Lecomte seems to be pushing hard as she is now in 6th and only 26 seconds off the pace.

3:01 am PDT: Top Five After the Second Lap
1st. Evie Richards: 32:47
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +10
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +12
4th. Martina Berta: +32
5th. Haley Batten: +32

3:06 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Takes the 2nd Place Position
Pauline Ferrand Prevot has overtaken Puck Pieterse as the two riders try and chase down Evie Richards. Alessandra Keller is now heading up the following chasing group although they are still around 30 seconds off the pace.

3:11 am PDT: Disaster for Evie Richards with a Rear Flat Tire
Luckily she is close to the tech zone but this will cost her the advantage she had built so far.

3:13 am PDT: Evie Richards has Slipped Back to 6th After a Flat Tire
It is now Puck Pieterse and Pauline Ferrand Prevot who lead with Loana Lecomte back in third, 10 seconds off the leading riders' pace. Evie has made her way back to 6th so far but she still has more work to do.
Screenshot: WBD. Sports Broadcast

3:16 am PDT: Top Five After the Third Lap
1st. Puck Pieterse: 45:27
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +10
4th. Rebecca Henderson: +15
5th. Alessandra Keller: +20

3:19 am PDT: Puck Pieterse has Ridden Away from Pauline Ferrand Prevot
After passing Pauline Ferrand Prevot on a climb Puck Pieterse has managed to pull five seconds ahead of the World Champion to take the race lead on the fourth full lap.

3:21 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot has already Closed the Gap
Heading up the incredibly steep Whoop climb Pauline Ferrand Prevot has already shut down the gap created by Puck Pieterse. Loana Lecomte is also keeping matched to the leaders as the gap remains at 10 seconds.

3:28 am PDT: Top Five After the Fourth Lap
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 57:57
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +2
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +17
4th. Alessandra Keller: +27
5th. Rebecca Henderson: +27


Course Preview:


Puck Pieterse takes a lap of this year's course.

Course Map:



What Happened in the XCC?:

Friday's race was incredibly close for all nine laps with a big group keeping the speed high at the front. It was the last lap where Laura Stigger pulled out in front, but last year's series winner Alessandra Keller overtook Laura into the arena before a five-rider sprint to the line. Laura kept something in the tank for the final straight and secured her first XCC Short Track win.

1st. Laura Stigger: 19:02
2nd. Alessandra Keller: 19:03
3rd. Sina Frei: 19:03
4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 19:03
5th. Evie Richards: 19:03

You can view the full results here.

The women got the worst of the conditions with their start coming just after the heaviest of the rain.

A tactical masterclass by Laura Stigger.


Who do you think will win?:

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race?

This poll is closed






