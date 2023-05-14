Live Elite XC Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

2:30 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off

2:35 am PDT: Evie Richards & Haley Batten Lead the Start Loop

2:37 am PDT: Haley Batten Builds a 5-Second Gap

2:39 am PDT: Top Five After the Start Loop

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

2:46 am PDT: Evie Richards Now Leads After a Mid-Climb Attack

2:51 am PDT: Top Five After the First Lap

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

2:55 am PDT: Evie Richards is Keeping the Pace High & Making Big Gaps

2:57 am PDT: Puck Pieterse is the Only Rider Matching the Leader's Pace

3:00 am PDT: Sina Frei has a Technical Issue

3:01 am PDT: Big Moves from Loana Lecomte

3:01 am PDT: Top Five After the Second Lap

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

3:06 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Takes the 2nd Place Position

3:11 am PDT: Disaster for Evie Richards with a Rear Flat Tire

3:13 am PDT: Evie Richards has Slipped Back to 6th After a Flat Tire

Screenshot: WBD. Sports Broadcast

3:16 am PDT: Top Five After the Third Lap

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

3:19 am PDT: Puck Pieterse has Ridden Away from Pauline Ferrand Prevot

3:21 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot has already Closed the Gap

3:28 am PDT: Top Five After the Fourth Lap

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Course Preview:

Course Map:

What Happened in the XCC?:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Who do you think will win?:

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? This poll is closed Laura Stigger

Alessandra Keller

1 Sina Frei

5 Pauline Ferrand Prevot

10 Evie Richards

4 Haley Batten

1 Puck Pieterse

Anne Tauber

2 Jolanda Neff

Line Burquier

Linda Indergand

Nicole Koller

Anne Terpstra

Steffi Häberlin

Gwendalyn Ginson

Greta Seiwald

2 Rebecca Henderson

1 Loana Lecomte

1 Jitka Cábelická

1 Annie Last

2 A rider outside the top 20 Responses: 30 Faves: 0 Comments: 0