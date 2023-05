Live Elite XC Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

2:30 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off

2:35 am PDT: Evie Richards & Haley Batten Lead the Start Loop

2:37 am PDT: Haley Batten Builds a 5-Second Gap

2:39 am PDT: Top Five After the Start Loop

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

2:46 am PDT: Evie Richards Now Leads After a Mid-Climb Attack

2:51 am PDT: Top Five After the First Lap

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

2:55 am PDT: Evie Richards is Keeping the Pace High & Making Big Gaps

2:57 am PDT: Puck Pieterse is the Only Rider Matching the Leader's Pace

3:00 am PDT: Sina Frei has a Technical Issue

3:01 am PDT: Big Moves from Loana Lecomte

3:01 am PDT: Top Five After the Second Lap

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

3:06 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Takes the 2nd Place Position

3:11 am PDT: Disaster for Evie Richards with a Rear Flat Tire

3:13 am PDT: Evie Richards has Slipped Back to 6th After a Flat Tire

Screenshot: WBD. Sports Broadcast

3:16 am PDT: Top Five After the Third Lap

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

3:19 am PDT: Puck Pieterse has Ridden Away from Pauline Ferrand Prevot

3:21 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot has already Closed the Gap

3:28 am PDT: Top Five After the Fourth Lap

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Course Preview:

Course Map:

What Happened in the XCC?:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Who do you think will win?:

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? This poll is closed Laura Stigger

Alessandra Keller

1 Sina Frei

5 Pauline Ferrand Prevot

10 Evie Richards

4 Haley Batten

1 Puck Pieterse

Anne Tauber

2 Jolanda Neff

Line Burquier

Linda Indergand

Nicole Koller

Anne Terpstra

Steffi Häberlin

Gwendalyn Ginson

Greta Seiwald

2 Rebecca Henderson

1 Loana Lecomte

1 Jitka Cábelická

1 Annie Last

2 A rider outside the top 20 Responses: 30 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

First up today is the Elite Women, stay following this page for live race updates and lap times.Puck Pieterse takes a lap of this year's course.Friday's race was incredibly close for all nine laps with a big group keeping the speed high at the front. It was the last lap where Laura Stigger pulled out in front, but last year's series winner Alessandra Keller overtook Laura into the arena before a five-rider sprint to the line. Laura kept something in the tank for the final straight and secured her first XCC Short Track win.Laura Stigger: 19:02Alessandra Keller: 19:03Sina Frei: 19:03Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 19:03Evie Richards: 19:03You can view the full results here