Live Elite XC Results & Updates from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023

Oct 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The seventh Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Snowshoe, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live Timing



Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

10:00 PDT: The Elite Women are Off
The Elites are off the line with Evie Richards leading into the start loop with a crash causing chaos in the middle of the pack.

10:03 PDT: Laura Stigger Leads the Start Loop
Laura Stigger has moved to the front of the race as she is followed by Martina Berta and Evie Richards.

10:04 PDT: Puck Pieterse Takes the Lead
Puck Pieterse has gone to the front of the race as her overall standings rival Mona Mitterwallner is back in 27th.

10:06 PDT: Evie Richards is Back in 1st with Loana Lecomte 2nd
Evie Richards retakes the race lead as she is closely followed by Loana Lecomte.

10:08 PDT: Puck Pieterse Leads into Lap 1
Puck Pieterse has moved back to the front and is followed by Evie Richards and Loana Lecomte. The leading group also feature Laura Stigger, Rebecca Henderson, Martina Berta and Alessandra Keller.

10:12 PDT: Evie Richards Creates Some Gaps in the First Technical Downhill
Evie Richards shows her skills as only Laura Stigger can stay on her back wheel through the roots and rocks.

10:14 PDT: Mona Mitterwallner in 17th
Mona Mitterwallner is working her way up the ranks after a slow start. Mona is now 33 seconds behind the race leader.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Snowshoe World Cup Xc 2023 World Cup XC XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,760 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
97646 views
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
66324 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
49975 views
Getting to Know the Young & Very Fast Asa Vermette
35073 views
Results: Downhill at the US Open 2023
34701 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
31840 views
Review: Five Lightweight Full Face Helmets
28121 views
First Ride: Merida One-Twenty - A Mountain Bike for Mountain Bikers
27840 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Keller is rad!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.120024
Mobile Version of Website