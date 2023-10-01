Live Elite XC Results & Updates from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023

Live Timing



Elite Women



Live Race Updates:



10:00 PDT: The Elite Women are Off

The Elites are off the line with Evie Richards leading into the start loop with a crash causing chaos in the middle of the pack.



10:03 PDT: Laura Stigger Leads the Start Loop

Laura Stigger has moved to the front of the race as she is followed by Martina Berta and Evie Richards.



10:04 PDT: Puck Pieterse Takes the Lead

Puck Pieterse has gone to the front of the race as her overall standings rival Mona Mitterwallner is back in 27th.



10:06 PDT: Evie Richards is Back in 1st with Loana Lecomte 2nd

Evie Richards retakes the race lead as she is closely followed by Loana Lecomte.



10:08 PDT: Puck Pieterse Leads into Lap 1

Puck Pieterse has moved back to the front and is followed by Evie Richards and Loana Lecomte. The leading group also feature Laura Stigger, Rebecca Henderson, Martina Berta and Alessandra Keller.



10:12 PDT: Evie Richards Creates Some Gaps in the First Technical Downhill

Evie Richards shows her skills as only Laura Stigger can stay on her back wheel through the roots and rocks.



10:14 PDT: Mona Mitterwallner in 17th

Mona Mitterwallner is working her way up the ranks after a slow start. Mona is now 33 seconds behind the race leader.







The seventh Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Snowshoe, stay tuned for live results and updates.