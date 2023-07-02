Live Elite XC Results & Updates from the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

Live Timing

Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

4:00 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off

4:02 am PDT: Laura Stigger Takes the Lead

4:05 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Leads After the Start Loop

4:09 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Pulls Away from Pauline Ferrand Prevot

4:15 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Leads by 15 Seconds as she Starts the Second Half of Lap 1

4:20 am PDT: After Lap 1 the Top 5 Are:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

4:24 am PDT: Jolanda Neff Back in 28th After a Puncture

4:27 am PDT: Laura Stigger Moves into 2nd

4:32 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Takes Back the Lead of the Chasing Group

4:36 am PDT: After Lap 2 the Top 5 Are:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

4:38 am PDT: Martina Berta & Pauline Ferrand Prevot Split from the Chasing Group

4:45 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot & Martina Berta Gain Time on Puck Pieterse

4:50 am PDT: After Lap 3 the Top 5 Are:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

4:57 am PDT: A Big Crash for Pauline Ferrand Prevot

4:59 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot is Back on the Bike

Course Preview:

Course Map:

Start Loop Full Lap

Puck Pieterse takes a lap of this year's course.