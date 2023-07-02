Live Elite XC Results & Updates from the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

The fourth Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Val Di Sole, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Elite WomenLive Race Updates:4:00 am PDT: The Elite Women are OffThe Elites are off the line with Jolanda Neff leading into a shortened start loop.4:02 am PDT: Laura Stigger Takes the LeadLaura Stigger is looking to build on her XCC win as she is straight to the front of the race.4:05 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Leads After the Start LoopFollowing the short start loop it is Puck Pieterse who leads the race followed by Jolanda Neff and Martina Berta.4:09 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Pulls Away from Pauline Ferrand PrevotPuck Pieterse has created a three-second gap back to 2nd-placed Pauline Ferrand Prevot.4:15 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Leads by 15 Seconds as she Starts the Second Half of Lap 1Puck Pieterse is off to a fast start as she has already created a large gap back to Italian racer Martina Berta.4:20 am PDT: After Lap 1 the Top 5 Are:1st. Puck Pieterse: 19:51
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +41
3rd. Alessandra Keller: +42
4th. Martina Berta: +42
5th. Laura Stigger: +424:24 am PDT: Jolanda Neff Back in 28th After a PunctureJolanda Neff had a great start to the race but after a puncture, has dropped back to 28th position.4:27 am PDT: Laura Stigger Moves into 2ndLaura Stigger has pushed through from fifth at the start of the lap to 2nd as she is looking to close the gap to Puck Pieterse.4:32 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Takes Back the Lead of the Chasing GroupPauline Ferrand Prevot has gone back to 2nd place as she leads Martina Berta and Laura Stigger. 4:36 am PDT: After Lap 2 the Top 5 Are:1st. Puck Pieterse: 34:40
2nd. Martina Berta: +54
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +54
4th. Laura Stigger: +54
5th. Rebecca Henderson: +544:38 am PDT: Martina Berta & Pauline Ferrand Prevot Split from the Chasing GroupMartina Berta and Pauline Ferrand Prevot have begun to separate from the chasing group as they create a five-second gap to Rebecca Henderson in 4th.4:45 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot & Martina Berta Gain Time on Puck PietersePauline Ferrand Prevot and Martina Berta have found more than ten seconds so far on lap three as the gap to the race leader looks to be shrinking.4:50 am PDT: After Lap 3 the Top 5 Are:1st. Puck Pieterse: 50:11
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +53
3rd. Martina Berta: +54
4th. Laura Stigger: +1:05
5th. Rebecca Henderson: +1:054:57 am PDT: A Big Crash for Pauline Ferrand PrevotIt was caught off-camera, but it looks like Pauline Ferrand Prevot has been taken out in the woods.4:59 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot is Back on the BikePauline Ferrand Prevot's crash was just in front of the tech zone so she has been checked over by her team and is back out on course. Pauline is in fifth place.
Course Map: