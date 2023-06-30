Watch
Elite XCC Results from the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023
Jun 30, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
2 Comments
After the U23 racers got
between the tape
yesterday it's the turn of the Elite to start their season with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.
Results:
Elite Women:
1st.
Laura Stigger: 19:37
2nd.
Puck Pieterse:
+0
3rd.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot:
+6
4th.
Alessandra Keller:
+7
5th.
Jenny Rissveds:
+9
Elite Men:
1st.
Luca Schwarzbauer: 19:45
2nd.
Alan Hatherly:
+2
3rd.
Joshua Dubau:
+3
4th.
Pierre De Froidmont:
+3
5th.
Jens Schuermans:
+4
Full Results:
Elite Women
Elite Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2023
World Cup XC
XC Racing
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
bikeparkmemes
(46 mins ago)
Why did Stigger put goggles around her neck for the podium?
[Reply]
1
0
eight-n-burly
(13 mins ago)
Bigger sponsor logo. Roadies and other XC athletes do it too sometimes.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
