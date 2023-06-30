Elite XCC Results from the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

Jun 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the U23 racers got between the tape yesterday it's the turn of the Elite to start their season with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.


Results:


Elite Women:

1st. Laura Stigger: 19:37
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +0
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +6
4th. Alessandra Keller: +7
5th. Jenny Rissveds: +9


Elite Men:

1st. Luca Schwarzbauer: 19:45
2nd. Alan Hatherly: +2
3rd. Joshua Dubau: +3
4th. Pierre De Froidmont: +3
5th. Jens Schuermans: +4



Full Results:


Elite Women


Elite Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2023 World Cup XC XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,490 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023
67527 views
First Ride: Ibis HD6 - Mixed Wheels & More Travel
59900 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB135
52689 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 3
46875 views
Tech Randoms - Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
38371 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta SX V5
37752 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023
34122 views
New Disc Brakes & More from 5 European Manufacturers - Eurobike 2023
34098 views

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Why did Stigger put goggles around her neck for the podium?
  • 1 0
 Bigger sponsor logo. Roadies and other XC athletes do it too sometimes.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.044248
Mobile Version of Website