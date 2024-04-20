Elite XCC Results from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

After the U23 racers got between the tape
yesterday it's the turn of the Elites to go all-out for the second XCC race of 2024 with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.
Race Results
Elite Women:
1st.
Haley Batten: 22:012nd.
Linda Indergand: 22:05 // (+4)3rd.
Savilia Blunk: 22:07 // (+6)4th.
Alessandra Keller: 22:07 // (+6)5th.
Jennifer Jackson: 22:12 // (+11)
Elite Men:
1st.
Victor Koretzky: 19:262nd.
Christopher Blevins: 19:29 // (+3)3rd.
Alan Hatherly: 19:30 // (+4)4th.
Jordan Sarrou: 19:31 // (+5)5th.
Luca Schwarzbauer: 19:31 // (+5)
Full Results
Elite Women:
Elite Men:
