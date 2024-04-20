Elite XCC Results from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Apr 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After the U23 racers got between the tape yesterday it's the turn of the Elites to go all-out for the second XCC race of 2024 with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.


Race Results


Elite Women:

1st. Haley Batten: 22:01
2nd. Linda Indergand: 22:05 // (+4)
3rd. Savilia Blunk: 22:07 // (+6)
4th. Alessandra Keller: 22:07 // (+6)
5th. Jennifer Jackson: 22:12 // (+11)


Elite Men:

1st. Victor Koretzky: 19:26
2nd. Christopher Blevins: 19:29 // (+3)
3rd. Alan Hatherly: 19:30 // (+4)
4th. Jordan Sarrou: 19:31 // (+5)
5th. Luca Schwarzbauer: 19:31 // (+5)


Full Results


Elite Women:

photo
photo

Elite Men:

photo
photo



14 Comments
  • 11 0
 JENN JACKSON ORO MEDONTE REPRESENT!!!!!!!
  • 4 0
 She has stepped it up a notch this year
  • 5 0
 Haley is on form so far this season!
  • 5 0
 The American women (and men) are really strong. I just hope they also have a good OG and are not super-peaking for team selection. Same goes for the French men
  • 1 0
 @NorthShore111: man
  • 4 0
 Feels good to be a USA mtb racing fan.
  • 2 0
 I guess you guys need something to feel good about Wink
  • 1 0
 As a Dutchman I think road racing sucks; after MvdP and Milan Vader, also Puck Pieterse rides road, even Tom Schellekens (U23, fixed our male Olympic spot) does that !
Money or Managers or both, I really don’t like it.
  • 2 0
 15 min in order to find mountain bike content un Eurosport app... what a joke... or a conspiracy?!...
  • 3 0
 Specialized team cooking something up that no one else is.
  • 1 0
 Seems that North American riders ride well in the western hemisphere. Stoked to see something red, white and blue that I can cheer for. Sincerely- thank you.
  • 1 0
 The U.S. riders are forced to train for an early season peak in order to qualify for the Olympics. Not usually the best overall season strategy, but we will see how it works out for them. I think if we wanted to actually compete at the Olympics, perhaps not the strongest season plan, but let’s see what happens.
  • 1 0
 A Keller went down on a climb with a lap to go and caused a massive log jam. Girls that dodged that, got a gift for the final lap
  • 2 2
 I've got a horrible feeling that someone on a gravel bike would have smoked the field today. Hopefully XCO will have a bit more tech







