Elite XCC Results from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

yesterday it's the turn of the Elites to go all-out for the fifth XCC race of 2024 with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Offering a very different challenge to the grass loop in Val di Sole the loose and muddy steeps in Crans Monata made the XCC race closer to a shorter XCO event than usual.
Puck Pieterse secures back-to-back XCC wins as she goes fastest in Switzerland. After forming a part of the leading group throughout the race Pieterse answered a last-lap attack from Anne Tauber to lead into the singletrack as she mastered the conditions to cross the line four seconds ahead of Alessandra Keller. Tauber ended the race in third with Loana Lecomte fourth and Gwendalyn Gibson returning to the podium after a big crash at round one in Brazil.
Tom Pidcock rides back from last place on lap one to take the win in Crans Montana after an incredible show of strength. Pidock started his race with a slipped pedal before a crash and a near miss on the slippery descents left him fighting back from last place. Across the next five laps, Pidcock would prove why he is amongst the world's best on and off the road as he rode through the pack to secure the in by two seconds. Julian Schelb rode a great race to take 2nd before Luca Braidot six seconds back in third.
Race Results
Elite Women:
1st.
Puck Pieterse: 19:032nd.
Alessandra Keller: 19:07 // (+4 )3rd.
Anne Tauber: 19:07 // (+4 )4th.
Loana Lecomte: 19:11 // (+8 )5th.
Gwendalyn Gibson: 19:36 // (+33 )
Elite Men:
1st.
Tom Pidcock: 19:312nd.
Julian Schelb: 19:33 // (+2 )3rd.
Luca Braidot: 19:37 // (+6 )4th.
Christopher Blevins: 19:40 // (+9 )5th.
Maximilian Brandl: 19:41 // (+10 )
Full Results
Elite Women:
Elite Men:
