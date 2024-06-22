Powered by Outside

Elite XCC Results from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

Jun 22, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


After the U23 racers got between the tape yesterday it's the turn of the Elites to go all-out for the fifth XCC race of 2024 with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Offering a very different challenge to the grass loop in Val di Sole the loose and muddy steeps in Crans Monata made the XCC race closer to a shorter XCO event than usual.

Puck Pieterse secures back-to-back XCC wins as she goes fastest in Switzerland. After forming a part of the leading group throughout the race Pieterse answered a last-lap attack from Anne Tauber to lead into the singletrack as she mastered the conditions to cross the line four seconds ahead of Alessandra Keller. Tauber ended the race in third with Loana Lecomte fourth and Gwendalyn Gibson returning to the podium after a big crash at round one in Brazil.

Tom Pidcock rides back from last place on lap one to take the win in Crans Montana after an incredible show of strength. Pidock started his race with a slipped pedal before a crash and a near miss on the slippery descents left him fighting back from last place. Across the next five laps, Pidcock would prove why he is amongst the world's best on and off the road as he rode through the pack to secure the in by two seconds. Julian Schelb rode a great race to take 2nd before Luca Braidot six seconds back in third.

Race Results


Elite Women:

1st. Puck Pieterse: 19:03
2nd. Alessandra Keller: 19:07 // (+4 )
3rd. Anne Tauber: 19:07 // (+4 )
4th. Loana Lecomte: 19:11 // (+8 )
5th. Gwendalyn Gibson: 19:36 // (+33 )


Elite Men:

1st. Tom Pidcock: 19:31
2nd. Julian Schelb: 19:33 // (+2 )
3rd. Luca Braidot: 19:37 // (+6 )
4th. Christopher Blevins: 19:40 // (+9 )
5th. Maximilian Brandl: 19:41 // (+10 )


8 Comments
  • 12 1
 So much for a harder course separating the real mtbers from the roadies pretending to mtb. Will people finally acknowledge that Pidcock is the real deal or are we in for more excuses?
  • 2 0
 It beggars belief that people on here still call him a 'roadie'; he's been riding off-road since he was a kid, it just comes natural to him.
A proper roadie rides nothing but road.
  • 2 0
 Can't say I have ever heard any say Pidcock is not the real deal. If he rode MTB full time he would absolutely dominate. And if MVP rode MTB full time he'd be right there with him ahead of all the other current full time Pro MTB Men.
  • 1 1
 Bit of a random question, not related to the race but watching it. Hoping to find someone who is watching the racing (XC or DH) on MAX and using a Chromecast. Are you able to select the English commentary when casting, while watching the "secondary" streams?

There's always the main "elite" show (also shown on TV where available) and then separate "elite women" and "elite men" streams available. I'd prefer to watch the latter, as they don't have the host discussions, and instead focus on rider interviews, showing the full podium ceremonies etc. These work fine when watching on the computer (MAX website) or on the phone (Android app), but when switching to cast, there's no longer the English language option available in the list or it can not be clicked active.

I've talked about it with the MAX customer service and they said their technical team will look into it, but wanted to ask around in case someone else has had the same issue and managed to find a solution for it. Especially interested to hear from fellow Europeans, MAX only launched here a month ago and I'm wondering if they have some glitches in local language selections.
  • 2 1
 More excuses because... excuses are cheaper in a cost of living crisis. And a Pidcock is expensive.
  • 2 1
 I wonder who "Vidaurre Kossmann Catalinalap 5" is
  • 1 1
 I like Mona Mitterwallner's middle name
  • 1 4
 CX > XC(C)







