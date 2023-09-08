Elite XCC Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

Sep 8, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the U23 racers got between the tape yesterday it's the turn of the Elite to start their season with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.


Results:


Elite Women:

1st. Puck Pieterse: 20:28
2nd. Evie Richards: +1
3rd. Alessandra Keller: +3
4th. Haley Batten: +14
5th. Loana Lecomte: +17


Elite Men:

Results will follow shortly.



Full Results:


Elite Women

photo
photo



