News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Elite XCC Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023
Sep 8, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Add to Favorites
After the U23 racers got
between the tape
yesterday it's the turn of the Elite to start their season with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.
Results:
Elite Women:
1st.
Puck Pieterse: 20:28
2nd.
Evie Richards: +1
3rd.
Alessandra Keller: +3
4th.
Haley Batten: +14
5th.
Loana Lecomte: +17
Elite Men:
Results will follow shortly.
Full Results:
Elite Women
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Les Gets World Cup Xc 2023
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,681 articles
