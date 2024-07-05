Powered by Outside

Elite XCC Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

Jul 5, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After the under-23 racing the elite racers go bar-to-bar for the sixth round of the 2024 World Cup series. Alessandra Keller: opened her weekend of racing in France with a big win against Puck Pieterse and Rebecca Henderson. Keller was able to end the flat-out racing with a 26-second split across the top five riders.

Alan Hatherly took his chance to take the win in France as he powered across the line four seconds ahead of his Cannondale teammate Charlie Aldridge. Sam Gaze rode back from some trouble in the early stages of the race to secure third place.

Check out the results below.


Race Results


Elite Women:

1st. Alessandra Keller: 19:50
2nd. Puck Pieterse: 19:53 // (+3 )
3rd. Rebecca Henderson: 19:55 // (+5 )
4th. Evie Richards: 20:00 // (+10 )
5th. Gwendalyn Gibson: 20:16 // (+26 )


Elite Men:

1st. Alan Hatherly: 21:28
2nd. Charlie Aldridge: 21:32 // (+4 )
3rd. Sam Gaze: 21:33 // (+5 )
4th. Luca Schwarzbauer: 21:34 // (+6 )
5th. Thomas Litscher: 21:35 // (+7 )


Full Results


Elite Women:


Elite Men:




Racing and Events Results XC Racing Les Gets World Cup Xc 2024


