Elite XCC Results from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

Apr 13, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After the U23 racers got between the tape yesterday it's the turn of the Elites to start the first round of 2024 with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.


Race Results


Elite Women:

1st. Evie Richards: 20:21
2nd. Rebecca Henderson: 20:28 // (+7)
3rd. Alessandra Keller: 20:30 // (+9)
4th. Jenny Rissveds: 20:40 // (+19)
5th. Kate Courtney: 20:42 // (+21)




Elite Men:

1st. Sam Gaze: 20:17
2nd. Luca Schwarzbauer: 20:17 // (+0)
3rd. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 20:17 // (+0)
4th. Victor Koretzky: 20:18 // (+1)
5th. Thomas Litscher: 20:19 // (+2)



2 Comments
  • 6 0
 Kate Courtney top 5- would be so cool to see her return to the podium more frequently this year!
  • 1 0
 That would be sick







