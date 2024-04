Elite XCC Results from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

Race Results

Elite Women:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

After the U23 racers got between the tape yesterday it's the turn of the Elites to start the first round of 2024 with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.Evie Richards: 20:21Rebecca Henderson: 20:28 //Alessandra Keller: 20:30 //Jenny Rissveds: 20:40 //Kate Courtney: 20:42 //Sam Gaze: 20:17Luca Schwarzbauer: 20:17 //Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 20:17 //Victor Koretzky: 20:18 //Thomas Litscher: 20:19 //