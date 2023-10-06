Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Elite XCC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023
Oct 6, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
After the U23 racers got
between the tape
yesterday it's the turn of the Elites to start the final round of 2023 with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.
Results:
Elite Women:
1st.
Laura Stigger: 19:40
2nd.
Loana Lecomte: +5
3rd.
Rebecca Henderson: +6
4th.
Evie Richards: +9
5th.
Puck Pieterse: +12
Elite Men:
1st.
Victor Koretzky: 22:05
2nd.
Jordan Sarrou: +2
3rd.
Christopher Blevins: +3
4th.
Tom Pidcock: +4
5th.
Nino Schurter: +5
Full Results:
Elite Women
Elite Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,785 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
123964 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
84644 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
68696 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
41855 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
36875 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
36814 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
34993 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
34880 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042175
Mobile Version of Website