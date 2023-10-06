Elite XCC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

Oct 6, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the U23 racers got between the tape yesterday it's the turn of the Elites to start the final round of 2023 with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.


Results:


Elite Women:

1st. Laura Stigger: 19:40
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +5
3rd. Rebecca Henderson: +6
4th. Evie Richards: +9
5th. Puck Pieterse: +12


Elite Men:

1st. Victor Koretzky: 22:05
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +2
3rd. Christopher Blevins: +3
4th. Tom Pidcock: +4
5th. Nino Schurter: +5



Full Results:


Elite Women

photo
photo

Elite Men

photo
photo



