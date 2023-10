Elite XCC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

Results:



Elite Women:



1st. Laura Stigger: 19:40

2nd. Loana Lecomte: +5

3rd. Rebecca Henderson: +6

4th. Evie Richards: +9

5th. Puck Pieterse: +12





Elite Men:



1st. Victor Koretzky: 22:05

2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +2

3rd. Christopher Blevins: +3

4th. Tom Pidcock: +4

5th. Nino Schurter: +5





After the U23 racers got between the tape yesterday it's the turn of the Elites to start the final round of 2023 with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.