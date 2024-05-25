Elite XCC Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024

After the U23 racers got between the tape
yesterday it's the turn of the Elites to go all-out for the third XCC race of 2024 with 20 minutes of flat-out racing.
After 19 minutes of dramatic racing, Alessandra Keller takes her first XCC win of 2024 in a dominant show of strength. Across the seven laps of racing the short course format created some incredible racing for the elite women as the pace was high and the mixed track conditions provided a real challenge. Puck Pieterse was the first to fall victim to a mid-race crash as she was taken out in the middle of a big group of riders. Pieterse quickly got back up and rejoined the race, although it took a big effort. Jenny Rissveds also suffered an incident during the race as she was caught out by a tree stump and crashed in the final stages of lap four.
As a big group of riders remained together at the front of the race it was a big attack from Keller at the start of lap six which blew apart the race. By the time Keller entered the final lap she led the race by five seconds and as she continued to push only Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Haley Batten looked to have the strength to follow. The gap did shrink through the final lap, but the World Champ missed out on challenging the race win as she crossed the line one second back from Keller.
The elite men's short track action saw a repeat of the round two results as the Specialized team pairing of Victor Koretzky and Christopher Blevins secured the top two positions. Through the opening laps, riders remained bunched together with frequent leader changes and nobody wanting to push things too far in the early stages. Heading into the final lap a big group of riders remained at the front before a huge attack by Tom Pidcock left everyone quickly upping the pace to close the gap.
At first, it was just Thomas Litscher and Nino Schurter matching the pace of Pidcock as they made their way towards the main climb of the lap. Up this climb, Pidcock began to push harder but Litscher was able to catch and pass the XCO World Champ before he was followed into the finish area by Victor Koretzky and Christopher Blevins. In the final sprint to the line, the Specialized Factory team riders pulled ahead although Blevins didn't have enough to beat his teammate as Koretzky matched his round two victory.
Check out the results below.
Race Results
Elite Women:
1st.
Alessandra Keller: 19:062nd.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 19:07 // (+1)3rd.
Haley Batten: 19:07 // (+1)4th.
Laura Stigger: 19:12 // (+6)5th.
Puck Pieterse: 19:13 // (+7)
Elite Men:
1st.
Victor Koretzky: 19:342nd.
Christopher Blevins: 19:34 // (+0)3rd.
Thomas Litscher: 19:34 // (+0)4th.
Luca Schwarzbauer: 19:35 // (+1)5th.
Filippo Colombo: 19:35 // (+1)
