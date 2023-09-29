Elite XCC Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023

Sep 29, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the U23 racers got between the tape yesterday it's the turn of the Elite to start their racing in Snowshoe with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.


Results:


Elite Women:

1st. Evie Richards: 19:54
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +5
3rd. Rebecca Henderson: +9
4th. Alessandra Keller: +12
5th. Loana Lecomte: +15


Elite Men:

1st. Victor Koretzky: 20:54
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +2
3rd. Luca Schwarzbauer: +4
4th. Vlad Dascalu: +6
5th. Charlie Aldridge: +10



Full Results:


Elite Women

photo
photo

Elite Men

photo
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Snowshoe World Cup Xc 2023 World Cup XC XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,745 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
58681 views
Yeti Releases SB120 Lunch Ride
54623 views
Interview: Vaea Verbeeck on Women Competing at Red Bull Rampage
34873 views
Results: Downhill at the US Open 2023
34182 views
Getting to Know the Young & Very Fast Asa Vermette
33194 views
Photo Story: Off Season with Emmy Lan
28113 views
Results: DH Qualifying at the US Open 2023
27608 views
Review: Five Lightweight Full Face Helmets
26639 views

2 Comments
  • 4 0
 Evie laid the hammer down!
  • 1 0
 Yes she did!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.029502
Mobile Version of Website