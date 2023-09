Elite XCC Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023

Results:



Elite Women:



1st. Evie Richards: 19:54

2nd. Puck Pieterse: +5

3rd. Rebecca Henderson: +9

4th. Alessandra Keller: +12

5th. Loana Lecomte: +15





Elite Men:



1st. Victor Koretzky: 20:54

2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +2

3rd. Luca Schwarzbauer: +4

4th. Vlad Dascalu: +6

5th. Charlie Aldridge: +10





Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

After the U23 racers got between the tape yesterday it's the turn of the Elite to start their racing in Snowshoe with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.