Elite XCC Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
Sep 29, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
2 Comments
After the U23 racers got
between the tape
yesterday it's the turn of the Elite to start their racing in Snowshoe with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.
Results:
Elite Women:
1st.
Evie Richards: 19:54
2nd.
Puck Pieterse: +5
3rd.
Rebecca Henderson: +9
4th.
Alessandra Keller: +12
5th.
Loana Lecomte: +15
Elite Men:
1st.
Victor Koretzky: 20:54
2nd.
Jordan Sarrou: +2
3rd.
Luca Schwarzbauer: +4
4th.
Vlad Dascalu: +6
5th.
Charlie Aldridge: +10
Full Results:
Elite Women
Elite Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Snowshoe World Cup Xc 2023
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,745 articles
2 Comments
4
0
jut8
(1 hours ago)
Evie laid the hammer down!
[Reply]
1
0
zephxiii
(26 mins ago)
Yes she did!
[Reply]
