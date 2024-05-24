Elite XCC Start List from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024

May 24, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Check out who will be racing tomorrow in the XCC Short Track race at the third round of the 2024 series.


Elite Women
photo
photo

Elite Men
photo
photo



