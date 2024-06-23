Powered by Outside

LIVE: Elite XCO Results from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

Jun 23, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The fifth Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Switzerland, stay tuned for live results and updates.

3:00 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off
The Elites are off the line with Alessandra Keller leading off the line into a short start loop.


3:03 am PDT: Kate Courtney Leads on the Start Loop
Kate Courtney is at the head of the race in front of Loana Lecomte and Alessandra Keller on the tricky start loop singletrack.


3:04 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Pulls a Huge Lead on the Roots & Roll Section
Loana Lecomte finds a massive 13 seconds after firing down the steep chute that makes up the roots and roll section.


3:05 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Starts Lap 1 with a 15-second Lead
Loana Lecomte is being chased down by Alessandra Keller after a big move on the start loop put her clear of the rest of the field.


3:06 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Starts Closing the Gap
Puck Pieterse is working hard in second place as she starts to close in on Loana Lecomte. The gap is still around 10 seconds.


3:09 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Six Seconds Off the Lead
Puck Pieterse is now just six seconds behind Loana Lecomte as the gap is quickly shrinking. Alessandra Keller sits in third place, but the gap to first grows to 19 seconds already.


3:12 am PDT: 4th Place Already a Minute Back
Loana Lecomte is pushing a rapid pace through lap one as the top four riders are already split by one minute.


3:19 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Starts Lap 2 with Puck Pieterse 12 Seconds Behind
Loana Lecomte is slowly being caught by Puck Pieterse as the pair start the second full lap. Alessandra Keller is 24 seconds off the pace of the race leader.


3:22 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Catches Loana Lecomte
The leading pair are back together at the front of the race as the pace slows down to start the second lap. Alessandra Keller is now 16 seconds behind the front of the race.




