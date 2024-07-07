LIVE: Elite XCO Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

Live Timing



Elite Women



Live Race Updates:



2:00 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off

The Elites are off the line with Gwendalyn Gibson leading off the line.





2:02 am PDT: Jenny Rissveds Moves into 1st

Jenny Rissveds kicks off the race by leading the elite women up the first long climb.





2:03 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Leads at the Top of the Climb

Puck Pieterse puts in a big effort to take the race lead into the first section of technical singletrack.





2:05 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Opens a Big Lead

The race has barely begun but already Puck Pieterse leads by eight seconds with Jenny Rissveds chasing in 2nd.





2:09 am PDT: Rebecca Henderson Leads Kate Courtney in the Chase Group

Rebecca Henderson and Kate Courtney are working together as they try to shut down the early lead opened up by Puck Pieterse.





2:12 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Builds a Big Lead After Lap 1

Puck Pieterse creates a lead of 35 seconds after just one lap as Kate Courtney goes across the line in second place.





2:15 am PDT: Rebecca Henderson Passes Kate Courtney to Retake 2nd

Rebecca Henderson is back leading the chasing group as Pieterse's lead grows to 49 seconds.





2:16 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Goes from 4th to 2nd

At the top of the first climb on lap two, Alessandra Keller moves into second place as she now takes on the job of closing the 51-second gap to Pieterse.





2:24 am PDT: Candice Lill Rides Away from the Chasing Group

Candice Lill has ridden off the front of the chasing group as she leads third-placed Alessandra Keller by 12 seconds.





2:26 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Leads by 48 Seconds After Lap 2

Puck Pieterse leads by 48 seconds as Candice Lill did manage to close the gap slightly in the second half of the previous lap.





2:33 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Breaks Away from the Chasing Group

Alessandra Keller decides she is better off by herself as she makes an early move to ride away from the chasing group of Anne Terpstra, Evie Richards, Jenny Rissveds and Rebecca Henderson.





2:39 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Now Over a Minute Ahead at the Start of Lap 4

Puck Pieterse keeps the pace high as she now leads Candice Lill by 1:06.





2:43 am PDT: Only 2nd & 3rd Within 2 Minutes of Pieterse

Puck Pieterse is unstoppable today as only Candice Lill and Alessandra Keller remain within two minutes of the race leader.





2:52 am PDT: Pieterse Starts Lap 5 with a 1:32 Lead

Puck Pieterse leads Candice Lill by one and a half minutes as no other rider is within two minutes of the race leader.







The sixth Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway in France, stay tuned for live results and updates.