LIVE: Elite XCO Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

Live Timing



Elite Women



Live Race Updates:



2:15 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off

The Elites are off the line with Chiara Teocchi leading off the line before a mid-pack pile-up.





2:17 am PDT: Chiara Teocchi Leads into the First Full Lap

Chiara Teocchi is hungry for a win at home in Italy as she carries on leading the race through the start loop and out onto the first full race lap.





2:20 am PDT: Chaos on the First Climb

The first time up the initial singletrack track climb on lap one creates some chaos as riders are fighting for prime positions.





2:25 am PDT: Teocchi Stills Leads After the 4X Track

Chiara Teocchi is looking strong on the opening lap as she keeps Puck Pieterse and Loana Lecomte on her rear wheel.





2:27 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Moves to the Front

Pieterse's Cyclocross skills are paying off as she quickly takes the lead up a muddy grass climb on the second half of the lap.





2:30 am PDT: A Group of 3 Forms at the Front

Three of the favourites for the Paris Olympics have created a nine-second lead after the first lap as Puck Pieterse fronts Loana Lecomte and Pauline Ferrand Prevot.





2:32 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Picks Up the Pace

Pauline Ferrand Prevot is starting to push as she tries to create some gaps up the tough initial climb on lap two. Puck Pieterse can follow, but Loana Lecomte falls two seconds behind.





2:34 am PDT: Candice Lill Catches Loana Lecomte

Candice Lill joins Loana Lecomte in the chase to close the gap to the two current race leaders. The gap is just a few seconds right now with the leaders still in sight of the chasers.





2:37 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Drops Puck Pieterse

Pauline Ferrand Prevot is looking unmatched so far today as she easily drops Pieterse creating a four-second gap. Loana Lecomte is now 14 seconds off the pace with a further six seconds to fourth-placed Candice Lill.





2:41 am PDT: Candice Lill Passes Loana Lecomte

Candice Lill has moved into third place as she now leads Loana Lecomte in the hunt to shut down the 14-second gap to 2nd-placed Puck Pieterse.





2:43 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Leads by 14 Seconds After Lap 2

After a powerful performance on lap two Pauline Ferrand Prevot holds a lead of over 14 seconds to Puck Pieterse.





2:50 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Extends her Lead

Pauline Ferrand Prevot adds to her lead building it to 30 seconds as she is unrivalled so far in Val di Sole today.





2:54 am PDT: Candice Lill Closing in on Puck Pieterse

Candice Lill is just over ten seconds back from Puck Pieterse as she is having a great ride today.





2:56 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Starts Lap 4 32 Seconds Ahead

Pauline Ferrand Prevot adds 18 seconds to her lead during the third lap as her lead looks increasingly unbeatable at the mid-point of the race.





3:00 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Coming Back Slightly

Puck Pieterse has closed the gap slightly to 28 seconds on the technical climbs at the lap's start.







The fourth Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Val di Sole, stay tuned for live results and updates.