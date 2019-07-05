Ella Connolly Out of Les Orres EWS After Training Crash

We were at a rock garden and my front wheel got caught on a rock and I slowly tipped over. It’s not a very nice landing! — Ella Connolly

Ella Connolly has been forced to pull out of the Les Orres EWS after she sustained an injury in practice today.We don't yet know the extent of the injury but it was picked on one of the rock gardens on Stage 5 this afternoon and it looks like her right arm has taken the brunt of the impact. Ella was put in a neck brace and on a stretcher but seemed in good spirits as she was interviewed by Dan Wolfe on Pinkbike's Instagram stories earlier today.Ella was the Under 21 EWS champion last year and has already made a splash as she picked up a third place finish in Madeira in her first season as an elite. We hope the injury isn't too bad and that we see her riding again soon.