Ella Connolly Out of Les Orres EWS After Training Crash

Jul 5, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Morgane Charre pushed as hard as she could on the final stage in an effort to make up time on Ella Conolly but in the end she would have to settle for 4th.

Ella Connolly has been forced to pull out of the Les Orres EWS after she sustained an injury in practice today.

We don't yet know the extent of the injury but it was picked on one of the rock gardens on Stage 5 this afternoon and it looks like her right arm has taken the brunt of the impact. Ella was put in a neck brace and on a stretcher but seemed in good spirits as she was interviewed by Dan Wolfe on Pinkbike's Instagram stories earlier today.

bigquotesWe were at a rock garden and my front wheel got caught on a rock and I slowly tipped over. It’s not a very nice landing!Ella Connolly


Ella was the Under 21 EWS champion last year and has already made a splash as she picked up a third place finish in Madeira in her first season as an elite. We hope the injury isn't too bad and that we see her riding again soon.

3 Comments

  • + 3
 There goes the fantasy league! ???? get well soon ella! Get back to the shred soon!
  • + 1
 Still might have time to change, I just did!
  • + 3
 Get well soon girl

