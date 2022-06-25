Ella Conolly Breaks Elbow in Practice Crash at EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

Ella Conolly has announced on social media that she will be out of racing this weekend after a crash in practice ended with a broken elbow.
Following the crash yesterday Ella was left with a break to the radial head of her elbow, fortunately, it hasn't required any surgery. After such an amazing start to the season this is tough news to hear, Ella says the injury will just need a few weeks in a cast before she can start to see how much it will affect the rest of the season.
|Ouch. What a rollercoaster. I’m so gutted to be writing this after a great start to the season.
Yesterday I had a crash in practice and broke my elbow (the radial head). No surgery required, it was slightly displaced but the doc did a closed reduction, basically pushing the bone back together. Been feeling sweet on the bike and having such a good time, it breaks my heart not to be able to race.
It needs a few weeks in a cast then we’ll see how it is. Feeling motivated to get this healed and bike ready, be back asap✌— Ella Conolly
We wish Ella all the best with her recovery and hope she is back racing soon.
