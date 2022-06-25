Ella Conolly Breaks Elbow in Practice Crash at EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

Ouch. What a rollercoaster. I’m so gutted to be writing this after a great start to the season.



Yesterday I had a crash in practice and broke my elbow (the radial head). No surgery required, it was slightly displaced but the doc did a closed reduction, basically pushing the bone back together. Been feeling sweet on the bike and having such a good time, it breaks my heart not to be able to race.



It needs a few weeks in a cast then we’ll see how it is. Feeling motivated to get this healed and bike ready, be back asap✌ — Ella Conolly