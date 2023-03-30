Elliott Heap to Miss the Derby Enduro World Cup with a Shoulder Injury

Mar 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Elliott Heap has announced on social media that he won't be starting the second Enduro World Cup round in Derby this weekend after a crash on the last stage of the opening race last weekend.

bigquotesin the works, not how I wanted my season to start. Was riding well at the first @uci_mtbworldseries #edr until I had a crash on stage 6 where I hurt my shoulder pretty bad, which has unfortunately put me out of the race @bluederby this week. Tough one to swallow but already focused on recovery! Big shoutout to @nukeproofsramfactoryracing and @maydenabikepark for keeping my bottom lip off the floor! Looking forward to cheering on the racers this weekend!

Photo: @kikeabelleiraphoto Elliott Heap

We wish Elliott all the best with his recovery and hope he is back up to full speed soon.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Shucks
  • 1 1
 drats! I best remove him from my Fantasy Team.....





