Elliott Heap to Miss the Derby Enduro World Cup with a Shoulder Injury

Photo: @kikeabelleiraphoto in the works, not how I wanted my season to start. Was riding well at the first @uci_mtbworldseriesuntil I had a crash on stage 6 where I hurt my shoulder pretty bad, which has unfortunately put me out of the race @bluederby this week. Tough one to swallow but already focused on recovery! Big shoutout to @nukeproofsramfactoryracing and @maydenabikepark for keeping my bottom lip off the floor! Looking forward to cheering on the racers this weekend!Photo: @kikeabelleiraphoto — Elliott Heap