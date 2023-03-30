Elliott Heap to Miss the Derby Enduro World Cup with a Shoulder Injury

Elliott Heap has announced on social media that he won't be starting the second Enduro World Cup round in Derby this weekend after a crash on the last stage of the opening race last weekend.
|in the works, not how I wanted my season to start. Was riding well at the first @uci_mtbworldseries #edr until I had a crash on stage 6 where I hurt my shoulder pretty bad, which has unfortunately put me out of the race @bluederby this week. Tough one to swallow but already focused on recovery! Big shoutout to @nukeproofsramfactoryracing and @maydenabikepark for keeping my bottom lip off the floor! Looking forward to cheering on the racers this weekend!
Photo: @kikeabelleiraphoto— Elliott Heap
We wish Elliott all the best with his recovery and hope he is back up to full speed soon.
