Ellsworth Truth Gets a Remake - Sea Otter 2018

If one bike could define Ellsworth, it would be the Truth. The quick-handling, short-travel XC/trail machine has been in the range since the inception of the brand, and it converted many hardtail riders who had yet to ride a bike with a squishy rear end that actually pedaled well to dual suspension.



I won't lie, the brand has been dealt a beating from the keyboards of PB commenters, but in spite of the negativity, the recently reorganized Ellsworth marches forward, and has launched a sequence of contemporary contenders: The 27.5-inch-wheel Rogue and the 29-inch-wheel Evolution come to mind, and now a completely redesigned 29-inch-wheel Truth has been released here at the Sea Otter Classic.

