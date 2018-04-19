FIRST LOOK

Ellsworth Truth Gets a Remake - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 19, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Ellsworth Truth
Low stand-over height, extended reach, steep seat tube angle and near-zero-chain-growth kinematics.


If one bike could define Ellsworth, it would be the Truth. The quick-handling, short-travel XC/trail machine has been in the range since the inception of the brand, and it converted many hardtail riders who had yet to ride a bike with a squishy rear end that actually pedaled well to dual suspension.

I won't lie, the brand has been dealt a beating from the keyboards of PB commenters, but in spite of the negativity, the recently reorganized Ellsworth marches forward, and has launched a sequence of contemporary contenders: The 27.5-inch-wheel Rogue and the 29-inch-wheel Evolution come to mind, and now a completely redesigned 29-inch-wheel Truth has been released here at the Sea Otter Classic.
Ellsworth Truth Convert:

• Purpose: XC / trail
• 29" or 27.5+ wheels
• 100 or 120-millimeter travel, carbon chassis
• New "Active Eneergy Efficient" four-bar suspension design.
• 69-degree head and 75.5-degree seat angles (with 100mm of travel)
• Vertical Axle Path
• Sizes: Small, Medium, Large
• 5 builds from $6145 SRAM GX to $8795 SRAM Eagle.
• Contact: Ellsworth Bikes

Ellsworth Truth
Ellsworth's new "Active Energy Efficient" rear suspension articulates from four pivot locations at the mid-way points of the seat and chainstay, while the forward swingarm pivot is concentric with the bottom bracket shell.

Ellsworth Truth
The shock is driven through a tunnel in the seat tube.

The novel "Active" rear suspension reportedly shares kinematics with its ICT (instant center tracking) siblings, but in a much different configuration. The carbon swingarm articulates on four pivot locations, placed at the mid-points of the seat and chainstays, while the swingarm's forward pivot rotates about the bottom bracket center. The configuration is similar to what we've seen previously on Breezer's dual-suspension designs, so the concept has been vetted to a large extent. Ellsworth says that the end product of the design is a low center of mass, a rearward axle path, and zero chain growth. All of those are good things, so if the Truth Convert delivers as promised, it should be impressive.

Ellsworth Truth Convert 2018

Ellsworth Truth

Ellsworth Truth
Ellsworth Truth

Ellsworth Truth

The new Truth will be configured in cross-country trim with 100 millimeters of travel on each end, or as a trail bike with 120 millimeters of rear-wheel travel, paired with a 130-millimeter fork. Ellsworth built in ample spacing in the Boost-width swingarm to fit standard 29-inch wheels and tires, as well as 27.5-inch wheels with tires up to 2.8 inches. Geometry is promising, with a stable, but not too slack 69-degree head tube angle and a contemporary 75.5-degree seat tube angle for the 100mm version, and a 67.5-degree head angle and 74-degree seat angle for the 120mm version.

Five builds are planned: SRAM GX ($6145), Shimano XT ($6895) SRAM X01 ($7,395), Shimano XTR ($8,295), and SRAM Eagle XX1 ($8,795).


For more information on the new Truth Convert, Visit Ellsworth.




19 Comments

  • + 6
 Wait the popcorn isn’t ready yet
  • + 1
 is the popcorn here yet?
  • + 1
 Pinkbike reviews keep telling me it needs to "tick all the boxes" and have a "modern geometry" yet I don't see that with the review for this bike.

Now I don't know what to believe...
  • + 2
 I take it back. THAT's a bike. Cheers, Ellsworth, and sorry for all the salt - hope it rides as great as it looks.
  • + 1
 Throw a cushion on that top tube and you also have yourself a nice recliner.
  • + 2
 Looks like a ladies bike!
  • + 1
 How much force are put on those seat stay/ chain stay bearing links? 69 degree HA? Giant step backwards!
  • + 2
 Ok that's pretty sexy....but no xl??
  • + 2
 Wow......they changed their whole look but still managed to make it ugly
  • + 0
 There we go. At last some forward thinking design and innovation. Unlike that "new" Scott Gambler Session. Nice one Ellesworth for coming up with something new.
  • + 1
 27 and 29er thing is really pop now...
  • + 1
 Truth? more like the ugly truth...
  • + 1
 this is the first XC bike I've seen and thought daaaaamn that's sexy
  • + 1
 the one bike where I actually want to see one of those compression videos
  • + 1
 top tube kinda looks like a city bike
  • + 2
 WTF!
  • + 1
 gearbox ready?
  • + 1
 This will be good.
  • + 0
 Vomit

Post a Comment



