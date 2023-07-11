Video: 13 Year Old Sending It in Denver, CO

Words: Commencal



Metrics

• Name: Ollie

• Surname: Reynolds

• Age: 13

• Location: Colorado, USA

• Favourite spot: Boulder, Colorado

• Bike: COMMENCAL CLASH XS

• Social Media:

The whole family support Ollie, especially as his mother raced World Cups back in a day

Ollie Reynolds is our young gun straight out of Colorado in the USA. Coming from a family of downhillers, his mother raced World Cups against Anne Caroline Chausson, so Ollie has mountain biking in his blood! In Denver, behind the handlebars of his CLASH XS, he shows us he already has that sendy style…Ollie is from Boulder, Colorado and the Clash XS is the perfect bike for his home trails. To finally have a bike that can pedal efficiently but also rip the downhills like a big bike is ideal for where he lives, especially for when things get steep and technical the Clash XS handles it all.Rider: Ollie ReynoldsFilm & edit: Derek McCuiston & Ryder HernandezPotography: COMMENCAL / Dillon Lemarr