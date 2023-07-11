Video: 13 Year Old Sending It in Denver, CO

Jul 11, 2023
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Words: Commencal

Ollie Reynolds is our young gun straight out of Colorado in the USA. Coming from a family of downhillers, his mother raced World Cups against Anne Caroline Chausson, so Ollie has mountain biking in his blood! In Denver, behind the handlebars of his CLASH XS, he shows us he already has that sendy style…

COMMENCAL CLASH XS

COMMENCAL CLASH XS
Metrics
• Name: Ollie
• Surname: Reynolds
• Age: 13
• Location: Colorado, USA
• Favourite spot: Boulder, Colorado
• Bike: COMMENCAL CLASH XS
• Social Media: Instagram

COMMENCAL CLASH XS

COMMENCAL CLASH XS
COMMENCAL CLASH XS

COMMENCAL CLASH XS

Ollie is from Boulder, Colorado and the Clash XS is the perfect bike for his home trails. To finally have a bike that can pedal efficiently but also rip the downhills like a big bike is ideal for where he lives, especially for when things get steep and technical the Clash XS handles it all.

COMMENCAL CLASH XS

COMMENCAL CLASH XS
COMMENCAL CLASH XS

COMMENCAL CLASH XS
The whole family support Ollie, especially as his mother raced World Cups back in a day

COMMENCAL CLASH XS

Rider: Ollie Reynolds
Film & edit: Derek McCuiston & Ryder Hernandez
Potography: COMMENCAL / Dillon Lemarr

Posted In:
Videos Commencal


Author Info:
COMMENCALbicycles avatar

Member since Sep 14, 2009
406 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Young Rider Passes Away After Accident at BC Cup DH Race
69672 views
Welcome to the 2023 Value Bike Field Test
49504 views
Specialized Releases New P.Series Bikes
48316 views
First Look: Pole Bicycles' Four New Long-Travel Models
42487 views
Slack Randoms: Wheelless Bikes, Schladming Laps, Wheelbarrow Sends & More
39127 views
Video: Red Bull Launches New 'Beyond the Line' World Cup Show with Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty
38129 views
Video: Actual Weights of World Cup DH Bikes with Ed Masters
31404 views
Value Field Test: GT Sensor Comp
26910 views

4 Comments
  • 5 0
 For those interested this was filmed at Marshall Mesa trail system. Until Ollie shredded it all up. Nice riding!
  • 1 0
 lest any think this was in Denver....it most certainly was not! lol
  • 4 0
 So much pressure on these kids. Remember that video of that kid who ripped on a run bike on his way to school a dozen years ago? I wonder if he even rides bikes nowadays.
  • 1 0
 And if you needed proof that there is a bright light in the world... get after it 'lil dude! So much more of this, please.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.343655
Mobile Version of Website